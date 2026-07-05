MONACO , July 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news is turning toward AlphaPepe after the project revealed its CEX partnership with Biconomy, adding another exchange-facing milestone before public trading begins. The update strengthens AlphaPepe’s pre-listing profile as the presale reaches $1.89 million raised, passes 9,900 holders, and moves to a current token price of $0.02053.

The Biconomy announcement gives AlphaPepe a clear company catalyst as Ethereum price prediction headlines return to the $7,000 target. While ETH traders watch ETF demand, institutional flows, staking activity, and broader liquidity, AlphaPepe buyers are focused on a shorter timeline as launch preparation, exchange access, and presale momentum continue to build.

AlphaPepe Reveals CEX Partnership With Biconomy

AlphaPepe’s Biconomy CEX partnership marks another major exchange step for the project as it moves deeper into launch preparation. The announcement gives the presale a stronger listing narrative before public trading begins and adds another reason for buyers to watch the final pre-launch window.

The update matters because centralized exchange partnerships can expand a project beyond its presale audience. A confirmed CEX relationship can improve visibility, place the token in front of more traders, and give participants a clearer view of how the project is preparing for the open market.

AlphaPepe has now raised $1.89 million, passed 9,900 holders, and reached a current presale price of $0.02053. That growth shows the project moving through capital formation, community expansion, and exchange preparation at the same time.

The Biconomy partnership also adds more pressure to the presale window. Many meme projects depend on launch-day hype alone, but AlphaPepe is stacking exchange updates before public trading begins. With the presale price now at $0.02053 and launch preparation underway, the early-entry phase is starting to feel much tighter.

This is where the AlphaPepe listing story becomes stronger. Exchange announcements can quickly change how traders view a presale, especially when they arrive before the token is already trading publicly. For buyers watching early-stage crypto opportunities, Biconomy gives AlphaPepe another market-facing signal before launch.

Product development also remains part of the broader readiness story. AlphaSwap Early Access supports trading across Ethereum and BNB Chain through Uniswap and PancakeSwap router connections, giving AlphaPepe a working trading layer before wider exchange access begins.

The project’s AI-powered DEX roadmap adds another layer to the setup, with AlphaSwap focused on smarter on-chain trading, token checks, market intelligence, and trader-focused tools built for fast-moving meme coin markets.

The completed 10/10 BlockSAFU audit adds another credibility point before listing. Combined with the Biconomy CEX partnership, $1.89 million raised, 9,900+ holders, AlphaSwap progress, instant token delivery, current pricing at $0.02053, and launch preparations underway, AlphaPepe is entering a more defined exchange-readiness phase than many early-stage meme projects in the current cycle.

Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $7,000

The Ethereum price prediction debate has returned to the $7,000 target as traders watch ETF demand, staking activity, institutional adoption, liquidity conditions, and Ethereum’s role in DeFi, tokenization, and smart-contract settlement. Bullish cases usually depend on stronger inflows, improving risk appetite, and renewed demand for ETH as a core crypto asset.

The $7,000 Ethereum price prediction remains a forecast scenario, not a guaranteed outcome. For AlphaPepe, the nearer story is internal execution, with the Biconomy CEX partnership revealed, $1.89 million raised, 9,900+ holders, AlphaSwap Early Access live, a current price of $0.02053, and launch preparations continuing before public trading begins.

Conclusion

AlphaPepe’s latest update gives the project a defined company milestone while broader crypto traders continue watching Ethereum price prediction targets. The Biconomy CEX partnership has now been revealed, adding another exchange-facing catalyst as the presale moves closer to launch.

The $7,000 Ethereum price prediction shows how ETF demand, staking activity, institutional flows, and market liquidity continue to shape major altcoin narratives. But AlphaPepe’s roadmap is unfolding on a shorter timeline, with exchange preparation, presale growth, AlphaSwap development, audit completion, and launch momentum all moving before public trading begins.

For participants tracking early-stage crypto opportunities, the current setup is clear. AlphaPepe has revealed a Biconomy CEX partnership, raised $1.89 million, passed 9,900 holders, reached a current presale price of $0.02053, completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit, and continues preparing for launch as the presale window tightens.

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FAQs

What is Ethereum Price Prediction?

Ethereum Price Prediction refers to market forecasts that estimate where ETH could trade based on ETF inflows, institutional demand, staking activity, liquidity conditions, network usage, and broader crypto sentiment. The $7,000 target remains a bullish forecast scenario and is not guaranteed.

What is the Best Crypto Presale?

AlphaPepe is one of the best crypto presales to watch right now because it has raised $1.89 million, passed 9,900 holders, reached $0.02053, revealed a Biconomy CEX partnership, launched AlphaSwap Early Access, completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit, and continues preparing for launch.

About AlphaPepe

AlphaPepe is building AlphaSwap, an AI-powered decentralized exchange designed to make on-chain meme coin trading safer and faster. AlphaSwap Early Access supports Ethereum and BNB Chain trading through Uniswap and PancakeSwap router connections.

AlphaPepe has raised $1.89 million, passed 9,900 holders, reached a current presale price of $0.02053, completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit, revealed a Biconomy CEX partnership, and continues preparing future launch updates as public trading approaches.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

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