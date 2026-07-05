MEDIA ADVISORY - Championship Game to Crown the 37th Annual Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament Champions

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHAT: Join us for the 37th annual Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament championship game! Following an exciting week of elite youth hockey, Team Minnesota and Detroit Jr. Red Wings will face off for the 2026 Brick Cup in the tournament finale.

This final matchup caps one of the world’s premier minor hockey tournaments, showcasing the talent of some of North America’s top youth hockey players.

The championship game will take place at the West Edmonton Mall Ice Palace at noon on Sunday July 5. Coach of the Western Selects team and former LA Kings Captain, Anže Kopitar, will award the trophy to the winning team.

For all tournament updates, including up-to-date standings and game results, media are encouraged to visit www.brickhockey.ca.

WHO: Spokespeople onsite will include:



• Craig Styles, Chair, The Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament



WHEN: Sunday, July 5, 2026

Championship game begins at 12:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Ice Palace at West Edmonton Mall