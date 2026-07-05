From Strong Launch Sales to a Local Plant – New Momentum for iCAUR in South Africa

PRETORIA, South Africa, July 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chery Group, the parent company of iCAUR, officially inaugurated the Rosslyn Plant today. Originally built in 1963, this well-established facility is now set for a new beginning under Chery’s ownership, and will provide vital local support for the iCAUR brand, which has just entered the South African market.

Around 350 guests attended the ceremony, including Paul Mashatile (South African Deputy President), Panyaza Lesufi (Premier of Gauteng Province), Nasiphi Moya (Executive Mayor of the City of Tshwane), Wu Peng (Ambassador of China to South Africa), Yin Tongyue (Chairman of Chery Auto), Zhang Guibing (Executive Vice President of Chery Auto), and Zhang Shengshan (Vice President of Chery Auto). Together, they witnessed this significant moment in China-Africa automotive industry collaboration.





The launch of the Rosslyn Plant marks another significant milestone in Chery Auto’s globalization journey. Chairman Yin Tongyue commented: “Guided by the philosophy of ‘In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere,’ wherever we invest and wherever our brands enter a market, we are committed to integrating into the local economy, the local community, and the country’s future.”





The plant will retain all 692 current employees and is expected to support nearly 3,000 additional jobs across the supply chain. Production is scheduled to begin in the middle of next year, with an annual capacity of 50,000 vehicles on a single-shift basis when fully operational. The plant also aims to achieve the initial goal of a 40% localization rate by 2028.



Under the long-term plan, the Rosslyn Plant will be developed into a comprehensive automotive hub integrating R&D, manufacturing, supply chain, skills training, and export activities. It will progressively provide iCAUR with more stable regional operations, supply chain resilience, and service support.





On May 28 this year, the iCAUR V23 made its official launch in South Africa. During the launch period, media and KOLs who test-drove the vehicle spoke highly of its performance, classic design, and smart features. By the end of its first month on the market, the V23 had already received over 300 orders – a clear sign that South African users are responding positively to iCAUR’s new-energy mobility offerings.





In June, iCAUR continued to engage with users through locally grounded experiences. The brand teamed up with Red Bull for a concert event in South Africa, drawing over 5,000 attendees. Through vehicle displays, interactive photo opportunities, and social media content, users were able to get up close with the V23’s classic design and thoughtful technology in a lively music setting, while also experiencing the participatory and shareable lifestyle that iCAUR stands for.





From its market entry in May and the June concert collaboration to the recent opening of the Rosslyn Plant, iCAUR’s path in South Africa is gradually moving from brand awareness to building a solid local system. Going forward, iCAUR will draw on its parent company Chery’s global resources and South Africa’s local foundation to meet real-world mobility needs with classic design, thoughtful technology, and a sustainable ecosystem. At the same time, through global user events like “Ride to Cheer” and interactive displays of AiMOGA robots, the brand will continue to connect products, technology, and lifestyles – delivering a freer, more enjoyable, and more trustworthy new-energy mobility experience.

Contact Person: Zeng Zhaoqing

Email: cengzhaoqing@mychery.com

Website: https://www.icaurglobal.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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