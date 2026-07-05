BRCB CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Black Rock Coffee (BRCB) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline on August 17, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Black Rock Coffee To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Black Rock Coffee (a) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s September 2025 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”); and/or (b) securities between September 12, 2025 and May 12, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”) and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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NEW YORK, July 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (“Black Rock Coffee” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRCB) and reminds investors of the August 17, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Black Rock Coffee’s new store openings were leading to a cannibalization of its existing services and revenue; (2) Black Rock Coffee overstated the manner in which its expansion strategy was tailored to avoid “sales transfer”; (3) as a result of “sales transfer,” the Company’s financial results were materially impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Black Rock Coffee’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Black Rock Coffee class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/BRCB or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Black Rock Coffee Holdings Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Black Rock Coffee Bar securities fraud lawsuit about?

The Black Rock Coffee Bar securities fraud lawsuit is a federal securities class action alleging that Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRCB) and its executives made false and misleading statements to investors in connection with the Company's September 2025 IPO by overstating the effectiveness of its expansion strategy and concealing that new store openings were cannibalizing revenue from existing locations through "sales transfer." While the Company touted its expansion strategy as carefully tailored to avoid sales transfer, the complaint alleges that this cannibalization was in fact materially impacting the Company's financial results, rendering management's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects materially misleading.

Who may be eligible to participate in the Black Rock Coffee Bar class action lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or acquired Black Rock Coffee Bar (BRCB) securities may be eligible to participate in the Black Rock Coffee securities class action if they: (a) purchased Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with the Company's September 2025 IPO; and/or (b) purchased BRCB securities between September 12, 2025 and May 12, 2026 — the Class Period — and suffered financial losses as a result. Participation as a class member does not require taking any affirmative legal action; eligible investors may recover losses simply by remaining members of the class. Whistleblowers, former Black Rock Coffee employees, and others with relevant information about the Company's conduct are also encouraged to come forward.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment in the Black Rock Coffee Bar lawsuit?

A lead plaintiff in the Black Rock Coffee Bar class action is a court-appointed investor — typically the one with the largest financial interest in the case — who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of all class members. Any Black Rock Coffee investor who purchased BRCB securities during the Class Period or in connection with the IPO may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice. The deadline to seek lead plaintiff appointment is August 17, 2026. Importantly, choosing not to seek the lead plaintiff role does not affect an investor's ability to share in any recovery obtained for the class.

What should investors do if they purchased Black Rock Coffee Bar stock during the Class Period?

Investors who purchased Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (BRCB) securities in connection with the September 2025 IPO or between September 12, 2025 and May 12, 2026 and suffered losses should contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP immediately to discuss their legal rights. The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Black Rock Coffee Bar securities class action is August 17, 2026. To speak directly with securities litigation partner Josh Wilson, call 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310), or visit www.faruqilaw.com/BRCB for more information.

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