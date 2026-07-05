VERI CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Veritone (VERI) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline on July 20, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Veritone To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Veritone between October 14, 2025 and April 14, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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NEW YORK, July 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Veritone, Inc. (“Veritone” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERI) and reminds investors of the July 20, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that the Company inaccurately recorded and/or misclassified certain revenue and costs; (2) that, as a result, the Company overstated its revenue, assets, accounts receivable, royalties and other comprehensive income; (3) that Veritone maintained deficient internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company would be forced to restate certain of its financial statements, and (5) that, as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Veritone’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Veritone class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/VERI or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Veritone Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Veritone securities fraud lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges Veritone misstated revenue, costs, assets, receivables, and other financial metrics, maintained inadequate internal controls, and failed to disclose issues that allegedly led to the need for financial restatements.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or acquired Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) securities between October 14, 2025 and April 14, 2026 may be eligible to participate if they suffered losses related to the alleged misconduct described in the complaint.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff represents the interests of the proposed class and helps oversee the litigation. Investors seeking appointment must file a motion with the court by July 20, 2026. Participation in any recovery does not require serving as lead plaintiff.

What should investors do if they purchased Veritone stock during the Class Period?

Investors should review their trading records, preserve relevant documents, and evaluate their legal options. Those who suffered losses may wish to consult counsel regarding participation in the lawsuit or seeking lead plaintiff status before the deadline.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased Veritone securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

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