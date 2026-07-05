GTM CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds ZoomInfo Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline on August 24, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In ZoomInfo To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in ZoomInfo between November 3, 2025 and May 11, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

[You may also click here for additional information]





NEW YORK, July 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (“ZoomInfo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GTM) and reminds investors of the August 24, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that the true state of ZoomInfo's slowing growth its legacy seat-based subscription platforms and weakening customer retention in its downmarket segment. Further, the Company minimized concerns that customers were moving towards consumption-based usage models and developing internal AI-driven go-to-market solutions.

On May 11, 2026, after the market closed, ZoomInfo announced its first quarter 2026 financial results, unveiling a sharp decline in growth outlook and accordingly lowered its 2026 full year financial guidance, and announced it was realigning its downmarket business, laying off 20% of its workforce, and expecting to incur approximately $45-60 million in restructuring costs. On this news, ZoomInfo's stock price fell $1.98, or approximately 33%, to close at $4.06 per share on May 12, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding ZoomInfo’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the ZoomInfo class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/GTM or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, on X, or on Facebook.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the ZoomInfo Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the ZoomInfo securities fraud lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges that ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws by making materially false and misleading statements to investors during the class period. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants issued overwhelmingly positive statements while allegedly concealing the true extent of slowing growth in ZoomInfo's legacy seat-based subscription platforms and weakening customer retention in its downmarket segment. The complaint further alleges that defendants minimized concerns that customers were shifting toward consumption-based usage models and developing internal AI-driven go-to-market solutions, which allegedly masked material adverse trends affecting the Company's business. On May 11, 2026, after markets closed, ZoomInfo allegedly disclosed the severity of these conditions when it announced sharply lowered full-year 2026 guidance, a realignment of its downmarket business, a workforce reduction of approximately 20%, and anticipated restructuring costs of approximately $45–60 million — news that allegedly caused the Company's stock to decline approximately 33% the following trading day.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM) securities during the class period — between November 3, 2025 and May 11, 2026, inclusive — may be eligible to participate in this lawsuit. Eligible investors are not limited to those who seek appointment as lead plaintiff; any class member who suffered losses during the class period may potentially share in any recovery obtained on behalf of the class. Investors are encouraged to review their trading records to determine whether their purchases fall within the applicable class period dates. Participation in the litigation does not require that an investor take an active role in the case or incur out-of-pocket legal expenses to be considered a potential class member.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed representative who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation, including selecting and overseeing class counsel and making key strategic decisions in the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, any investor who purchased ZoomInfo Technologies securities during the class period and suffered a loss may move the court for appointment as lead plaintiff. The deadline to file a motion seeking lead plaintiff appointment is August 24, 2026. Importantly, investors are not required to serve as lead plaintiff in order to be eligible to share in any recovery that may result from the litigation; the vast majority of class members participate without taking on that representative role.

What should investors do if they purchased ZoomInfo stock during the Class Period?

Investors who purchased ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM) securities between November 3, 2025 and May 11, 2026 should promptly review their brokerage and account records to confirm the dates and prices of any relevant transactions. Investors are strongly encouraged to preserve all documentation related to their ZoomInfo securities purchases, including trade confirmations, account statements, and any communications concerning those investments. Given that the lead plaintiff motion deadline is August 24, 2026, investors who wish to explore their legal options — including the possibility of seeking appointment as lead plaintiff — should act in a timely manner. Investors may wish to consult with Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP or other qualified securities counsel to evaluate their rights and potential claims prior to that deadline.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased ZoomInfo securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f60c456-51b6-4096-a862-d5d3beda6cc5