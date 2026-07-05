VRRM CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Verra (VRRM) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline on August 4, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Verra To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Verra between February 24, 2026 and May 26, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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NEW YORK, July 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Verra Mobility Corporation (“Verra” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRRM) and reminds investors of the August 4, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Verra’s relationship with Avis Budget Group (“Avis”), and in particular obtaining a contract extension with Avis. Further, the Company minimized concerns that major rent-a-cars could replace Verra with in-house solutions or outsourced alternatives.

On May 26, 2026, Verra issued a press release announcing a termination notice from Avis regarding its contract and accordingly lowered its 2026 full-year financial outlook. Almost one week later on June 1, 2026, the Company announced a sudden and surprising transition of its President and Chief Executive Officer David Roberts. Following this news, the price of Verra’s common stock declined dramatically.

From a closing market price of $13.08 per share on May 26, 2026, Verra’s stock price fell to $3.85 per share on May 27, 2026, a decline of about 71%.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Verra’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Verra class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/VRRM or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Verra Mobility Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Verra Mobility securities fraud lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges Verra Mobility misled investors about the strength of its relationship with Avis Budget Group, the likelihood of a contract extension, and the risk that major rental car companies could replace Verra’s services with alternative solutions.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or acquired Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) securities between February 24, 2026 and May 26, 2026 may be eligible to participate if they suffered losses related to the alleged misconduct described in the complaint.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff represents the interests of the proposed class and helps oversee the litigation. Investors seeking appointment must file a motion with the court by August 4, 2026. Investors can share in any recovery without serving as lead plaintiff.

What should investors do if they purchased Verra Mobility stock during the Class Period?

Investors should review their transaction records, preserve relevant documents, and evaluate their legal rights. Those who suffered losses may wish to consult counsel regarding participation in the lawsuit or seeking lead plaintiff status before the deadline.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased Verra Mobility securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

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