GRAL CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Grail (GRAL) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline on August 4, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Grail To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Grail between May 13, 2025 and February 19, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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NEW YORK, July 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Grail, Inc. (“Grail” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GRAL) and reminds investors of the August 4, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

Defendants provided investors with material information concerning the likelihood of success of Grail’s NHS-Galleri trial achieving its primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in Stage III & IV cancers. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, confidence in the success of Galleri, consistently promoting its effectiveness “in the real world” and the positive predictive value (“PPV”) observed in the Pathfinder studies and in NHS-Galleri’s top-line results as sources of confidence for its potential. Defendants further routinely touted the design of the NHS-Galleri and how three years were necessary to demonstrate the achievability of the primary endpoint.

Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Grail’s NHS-Galleri trial following the reveal of the top-line results covering the first screening round. Notably, as Defendants have since attested, the trial as executed within the three-year follow-up period was insufficient to demonstrate the achievability of a reduction in Stage III-IV cancers; Defendants disclosed the trial period, and thus the screening duration, was apparently insufficient to demonstrate whether the primary endpoint was achievable. Defendants further repeatedly refused to provide detailed topline results or other data from the NHS-Galleri study, potentially concealing known trendlines which arguably suggested either a longer timeline would be necessary or otherwise that the probability of achieving the statistical reduction in Stage III & IV cancers by the trial’s end had been reduced

On February 19, 2026, Grail announced that the “primary endpoint of statistically significant Stage III-IV reduction was not observed” in the NHS-Galleri Trial. The Company attributed this shortcoming, in part, on “probably need[ing] a longer follow-up time to be able to [compare the study arms] adequately.”

Investors and analysts reacted immediately to Grail’s revelation. The price of Grail’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $101.53 per share on February 19, 2026, Grail’s stock price fell to $50.21 per share on February 20, 2026, a decline of about 50.55% in the span of just a single day.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Grail’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Grail class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/GRAL or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Grail, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Grail, Inc. securities fraud lawsuit about?

The Grail, Inc. securities fraud lawsuit is a federal securities class action alleging that Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL) and its executives made false and misleading statements to investors by repeatedly touting confidence in the success of its NHS-Galleri cancer detection trial — promoting its real-world effectiveness, the positive predictive value observed in its Pathfinder studies, and the sufficiency of the trial's three-year design to demonstrate a statistically significant reduction in Stage III and IV cancers — while concealing that the trial period and screening duration were likely insufficient to achieve the primary endpoint. As the truth emerged on February 19, 2026, when Grail announced that the primary endpoint of a statistically significant Stage III–IV cancer reduction was not observed in the NHS-Galleri trial, GRAL's stock price fell from $101.53 to $50.21 per share — a decline of approximately 50.55% in a single day — causing significant losses for investors.

Who may be eligible to participate in the Grail, Inc. class action lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or acquired Grail, Inc. (GRAL) stock between May 13, 2025 and February 19, 2026 — the Class Period — and suffered financial losses may be eligible to participate in the Grail securities class action. Participation as a class member does not require taking any affirmative legal action; eligible investors may recover losses simply by remaining members of the class. Whistleblowers, former Grail employees, and others with relevant information about the Company's conduct are also encouraged to come forward.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment in the Grail, Inc. lawsuit?

A lead plaintiff in the Grail, Inc. class action is a court-appointed investor — typically the one with the largest financial interest in the case — who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of all class members. Any Grail investor who purchased GRAL stock during the Class Period may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice. The deadline to seek lead plaintiff appointment is August 4, 2026. Importantly, choosing not to seek the lead plaintiff role does not affect an investor's ability to share in any recovery obtained for the class.

What should investors do if they purchased Grail, Inc. stock during the Class Period?

Investors who purchased Grail, Inc. (GRAL) stock between May 13, 2025 and February 19, 2026 and suffered losses should contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP immediately to discuss their legal rights. The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Grail, Inc. securities class action is August 4, 2026. To speak directly with securities litigation partner Josh Wilson, call 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310), or visit www.faruqilaw.com/GRAL for more information.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

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