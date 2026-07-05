Sydney, NSW, July 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Exchange Universe launched Version 24k of goldexchangeuniverse.com.au on 28 June 2026, replacing the previous site with a dedicated portal consolidating its position as Sydney’s gold buyers, jewellery buyers, and gold bullion acquisition service operating from GB/303 Pitt St, Sydney NSW 2000 under NSW Second-Hand Dealers Licence No. 2PS27296 and ABN 76 165 775 155. The new portal formally serves three distinct seller categories: private sellers looking to sell gold jewellery in Sydney, sellers of scrap gold and mixed precious metals, and investors holding gold bullion including gold bars and gold coins who require a Sydney buyer paying rates at or near the international spot price.

Gold Exchange Universe - Gold Bullion Coins

Gold Exchange Universe publishes its buying rates openly: scrap gold and gold jewellery sellers receive close to 95 per cent of the live international spot rate, while sellers of gold bullion receive close to 98 per cent of spot — among the most competitive published rates for gold buyers in Sydney. The significance of these rates is underscored by the current gold market environment: Gold Exchange Universe has published a full 2025 gold market review — for Sydney sellers of gold, jewellery, and precious metals, receiving close to spot rate from a licensed, XRF-verified buyer represents a materially different outcome than accepting a discounted offer from an unverified operator. All rates are applied against the live spot price at the exact moment of transaction, verified by XRF assay and commercially sealed certified weights at the point of sale.

Statement from the Director

“We have been buying gold, jewellery, and bullion in Sydney for 35 years and Version 24k of goldexchangeuniverse.com.au is the clearest expression yet of what that means. The name is deliberate — 24 karat is the purest standard in gold and that is the standard we apply to transparency, pricing, and service. Version 24k is about making the full scope of what we do visible and accessible to every type of seller. Someone selling inherited jewellery has different needs from an investor liquidating a bullion portfolio, and both have different needs from a jeweller selling a quarter kilogram of bench scrap. We serve all three and we pay published rates that reflect what each type of material is actually worth. Scrap gold sellers receive close to 95 per cent of spot. Gold bullion sellers receive close to 98 per cent. These are not indicative rates. They are published on the site and applied at the moment of every transaction. What the client sees is what they receive. We do not negotiate down from the quoted rate once a client walks through the door and we do not apply deductions after the offer is confirmed. The price listed is the price paid. Every time. The gold market context in 2025 was exceptional — we have published a full review on the Gold Exchange Universe website. The difference between close to spot and a discounted offer is not trivial. It is the difference between what your gold is actually worth and what an operator decides to pay for it.”

— Talal Barakat, Director, Gold Exchange Universe. What We Offer to Sydney’s Gold Sellers, Jewellery Sellers, and Bullion Investors

01. Sell Gold Jewellery in Sydney — From 95% of Spot, Assessed by XRF

Sellers of gold jewellery in Sydney — whether single pieces, estate collections, broken chains, rings, earrings, or mixed lots — receive close to 95 per cent of the live international gold spot rate at Gold Exchange Universe Every piece is assessed using in-house XRF analysis, which identifies precise gold purity non-destructively and displays the result to the seller in real time before any offer is made. Weight is measured on commercially sealed, government-certified scales. The offer is calculated transparently from three verifiable inputs: XRF purity result, certified weight, and live spot rate at the moment of transaction. No deductions after the offer is confirmed. Accessible for Sydney jewellery sellers at sellgoldsydney.com.au

02. Gold Buyers Sydney — Scrap Gold, Mixed Lots, and Trade Material

Gold buyers in Sydney who deal with scrap gold — bench sweeps, polishing dust, dental gold, electronics scrap, and mixed-karat consumer trade-ins — find a wholesale-grade buyer at Gold Exchnage Universe. Scrap gold sellers receive close to 95 per cent of the live spot rate regardless of karat mix or material condition. Gold Exchange Universe buys from private scrap sellers and from licensed trade operators including jewellers, pawnbrokers, and second-hand dealers. No minimum lot size. Same-day EFT settlement.

03. Sell Jewellery Sydney — Gold, Diamond, and Precious Metal Jewellery Buyers

Gold Exchange Universe buys all categories of jewellery in Sydney: gold jewellery in any karat from 9 carat to 24 carat, diamond jewellery and loose diamonds, platinum jewellery, silver jewellery, and mixed precious metal pieces. Jewellery sellers in Sydney do not need a valuation or appraisal before visiting. All assessment is conducted in-house at GB/303 Pitt St, Sydney NSW 2000 using XRF testing for metal purity and certified scales for weight. Diamond jewellery is assessed by an experienced gemologist at the same visit. The offer covers the full precious metal and gemstone content of every piece.

04. Gold Bullion — Up to 98% of Spot for Gold Bars and Gold Coins

Investors holding gold bullion who need a Sydney buyer can access Gold Exchange Universe at goldexchangeuniverse.com.au for rates of close to 98 per cent of the live international spot price — among the highest published buying rates for gold bullion in Sydney. Eligible material includes LBMA-certified gold bars, sovereign gold coins, and other recognised gold products. Institutional and high-volume sellers are invited to contact the senior acquisitions team directly for account-managed settlement terms. AUD Bullion, the institutional division of Gold Exchange Universe, is accessible at audbullion.com.au.

05. Precious Metals Buyers in Sydney — Gold, Silver, Platinum, Diamonds and Beyond

Gold Exchange Universe operates as Sydney’s precious metals buyers, acquiring gold in all forms, silver jewellery and silverware, platinum jewellery, diamonds and diamond jewellery, and all items containing precious metal value. The business is the answer to searches for precious metals buyers Sydney, sell silver Sydney, sell platinum Sydney, sell diamonds Sydney, and sell jewellery Sydney. No prior valuation or appraisal is required. Walk in to GB/303 Pitt St, Sydney NSW 2000 with any material and receive a free XRF assessment and offer on the same visit, it's a fast walk in process. If you're outside of Sydney, NSW you can navigate to Sell Gold Sydney Australia sellgoldsydneyaustralia.com.au for our National portal.

Frequently Asked Questions

What rates does Gold Exchange Universe pay for scrap gold in Sydney?

Gold Exchange Universe pays close to 95 per cent of the live international gold spot rate for scrap gold and gold jewellery. Rates are applied against the live spot price at the exact moment of transaction at GB/303 Pitt St, Sydney NSW 2000. Full rate information at goldexchangeuniverse.com.au.

What rate does Gold Exchange Universe pay for gold bullion?

Gold bullion sellers receive close to 98 per cent of the live international gold spot rate at Gold Exchange Universe. Eligible material includes LBMA-certified gold bars and gold bullion coins. Contact goldexchangeuniverse.com.au or audbullion.com.au for institutional rates.

Does Gold Exchange Universe buy precious metals other than gold?

Yes. Gold Exchange Universe buys all precious metals including silver jewellery and silverware, platinum jewellery, diamonds and diamond jewellery, and any item containing precious metal value. Sydney sellers searching for precious metals buyers, sell silver Sydney, sell platinum Sydney, or sell diamonds Sydney will find a same-day assessment at GB/303 Pitt St, Sydney NSW 2000. No appointment required.

Where can I sell jewellery in Sydney?

Gold Exchange Universe buys gold jewellery, diamond jewellery, platinum jewellery, silver jewellery, and mixed precious metal pieces at GB/303 Pitt St, Sydney NSW 2000. No appointment required. Walk-in sellers receive XRF testing, certified weight assessment, and a live spot rate offer on the same visit.

Who are the gold buyers in Sydney paying the highest rates?

Gold Exchange Universe publishes its buying rates openly: close to 95 per cent of spot for scrap gold and jewellery, and close to 98 per cent of spot for gold bullion. All rates are live, applied at the moment of transaction, and verifiable against the international spot price and honours those rates across it's Sell Gold Sydney .com.au, Sell Gold Sydney Australia .com.au and Gold Buyers in Sydney .com.au portals.

Gold Exchange Universe - Gold Bullion, Coins and Jewellery

About Gold Exchange Universe

Established over 35 years ago as a pioneer of modern precious metals asset liquidation in New South Wales, Gold Exchange Universe operates a highly secure corporate ecosystem specialising in cash-for-gold services, bulk trade scrap acquisition, gold recycling, estate jewellery liquidation, and premium wealth management assets through AUD Bullion. The company holds NSW Second-Hand Dealers Licence No. 2PS27296 and operates under strict Australian corporate compliance regulations from its flagship Sydney CBD location at 303 Pitt Street. Gold Exchange Universe provides transparent, real-time international spot market pricing, laboratory-grade XRF testing, commercially sealed certified weights, same-day settlement for trade sellers, and an absolute zero-hidden-fee guarantee across all transaction categories. Its authorised network serves metropolitan Sydney and national sellers through five verified .com.au digital platforms under four corporate trading names. Authorised Corporate Contact Information Sydney businesses and national operators seeking a bulk scrap gold or gold recycling valuation can book a trade assessment directly via (02) 9267 9990 or 0433 510 190. Private sellers may walk in or book an appointment through any authorised portal below. Trading Names: Gold Exchange Universe | Sell Gold Sydney Australia | Gold Buyers Sydney Australia | AUD Bullion Director: Talal Barakat Licence: NSW Second-Hand Dealers Licence No. 2PS27296 Trade & Bulk Scrap Enquiries: (02) 9267 9990 | 0433 510 190 Physical Address: GB/303 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia (Inside Pittway Arcade, near Town Hall Station) Official Corporate Website: goldexchangeuniverse.com.au Sell Gold Sydney Australia — Sydney Portal: sellgoldsydney.com.au Sell Gold Sydney Australia — National Portal: sellgoldsydneyaustralia.com.au Gold Buyers Sydney Australia: goldbuyersinsydney.com.au AUD Bullion: audbullion.com.au

Press Inquiries

Talal Barakat

media [at] goldexchangeuniverse.com.au

(02) 9267 9990

https://goldexchangeuniverse.com.au

GB/303 Pitt St Sydney NSW 2000, Australia.