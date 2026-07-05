Multicultural Crafts for Kids: Globe Trottin' Kids Makes the Case for Hands-On Crafts as a Method for Teaching Children About World Cultures

DENVER, CO, July 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globe Trottin' Kids , a free global education website founded by National Geographic Certified Educator Julie Yeros, has published guidance on craft-based cultural learning, a hands-on method in which a country's traditional art form becomes the doorway into its geography, history, symbols, and values. Multicultural crafts and traditional crafts are often treated as a classroom reward, but used deliberately they are among the most effective tools available for teaching young children about world cultures.



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What Craft-Based Cultural Learning Is

Craft-based cultural learning uses the making of a traditional art form as the starting point for understanding the people and place it comes from. A child does not simply produce a decoration; they engage with the materials, patterns, and techniques of a specific culture and, in the process, ask where it is from, why people make it, and what it means. The craft is the hook; the culture is the lesson.

The method is grounded in how elementary students learn. Children in these years are concrete, sensory learners who absorb ideas through doing. A description of a distant culture is abstract; folding a Japanese koinobori or stamping Ghanaian Adinkra symbols is immediate, and the immediacy is what makes the cultural content stick.



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Why Cultural Learning Is Hard to Make Concrete



Teaching about world cultures is widely valued and frequently difficult to do well. Several recurring problems get in the way:

Cultural content delivered as facts and lectures stays abstract for young children.

Teachers without an art or cultural-studies background may feel unprepared to lead it.

Activities can slip into surface-level treatment that reduces a culture to a costume.

Quality, ready-to-use materials with accurate cultural context are hard to find.

Cross-curricular time is scarce, so activities must earn their place.



The risk at both extremes is real: skip cultural learning because it is hard, or do it superficially in a way that misrepresents the people involved. A structured, context-rich craft method addresses both.



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The Craft-Based Learning Method



Globe Trottin' Kids frames the method as a short, repeatable sequence that turns any traditional craft into a genuine cultural lesson:

Choose a craft — select a traditional art form tied to a specific country and, where possible, a real celebration or date.

Set the context — share the craft's history, symbols, and meaning before making begins.

Make it — follow the traditional technique, engaging materials, color, and pattern.

Reflect — discuss what the craft reveals about the culture and compare it with traditions closer to home.

Share — display or present the work so students teach one another and the learning travels.



Pairing each craft with a picture book set in its country of origin deepens the work, giving students faces and a narrative to attach to the technique. The sequence requires no special materials beyond the craft itself.



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How Globe Trottin' Kids Approaches Multicultural Crafts



The platform develops the argument in its essay on crafting your way around the world , and supports it with a multicultural crafts resource featuring 13 crafts from around the world, including Japan's koinobori, Ghana's Adinkra cloth, Mexico's Huichol yarn art, Turkey's ebru paper marbling, and New Zealand's Maori koru. Each project pairs an overview of the craft's cultural context with educator notes and step-by-step instructions, so a teacher without an art background can lead it confidently.



The guidance is deliberate about respect. It encourages teachers to learn and share the history and significance of each craft rather than reducing it to decoration, and to preview supporting materials so traditions are presented accurately. One craft, the Japanese koinobori, is offered free so educators can try the method before committing to the full set.



Because crafts can be tied to specific cultural celebrations, they also anchor a lesson to a date on the global calendar, connecting the making activity to the broader rhythm of world holidays the platform tracks throughout the year.



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Credibility and Recognition



Globe Trottin' Kids was founded by Julie Yeros, a National Geographic Certified Educator with more than 30 years of classroom experience, a contributor to the National Geographic Education Blog, an annual co-host of Read Your World Day , and a member of Multicultural Kid Blogs . The platform's craft and culture resources are highly rated by teachers on Teachers Pay Teachers.



Guidance from cultural and arts-education organizations reinforces the same principle the platform applies: that cultural learning is most meaningful, and most respectful, when the history and significance behind a practice are taught alongside the practice itself.



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How Craft-Based Learning Compares to Standard Art Projects

A typical classroom craft asks students to make something attractive and stop there. It can be enjoyable and build fine-motor skills, but it carries little cultural understanding and, when it borrows from a culture without context, can drift into stereotype.

Craft-based cultural learning keeps the appeal of making while adding the substance that a standard project lacks. By teaching the meaning, history, and origin of each craft, it converts an art activity into a geography, social-studies, and language lesson at once, and it does so respectfully. For a teacher who wants hands-on engagement and genuine cultural learning in the same activity, that is the decisive difference.



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EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY “When a child makes a craft from another culture, they are not just following steps. They are stepping briefly into someone else's world, using their hands to understand a tradition that words alone cannot convey. That is when curiosity about other people really takes hold.” — Julie Yeros, Founder, Globe Trottin' Kids



“The point is never to treat a culture as a costume. When we teach the meaning behind a craft, the symbols, the history, the reason it matters to the people who make it, children learn respect along with the technique. That respect is the real lesson.” — Julie Yeros, Founder, Globe Trottin' Kids





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KEY FACTS Craft-based cultural learning uses a traditional art form as an entry point into a culture's geography, history, symbols, and values.

The method fits how elementary students learn: through concrete, hands-on, sensory experience.

A structured sequence (choose, context, make, reflect, share) turns any craft into a genuine cultural lesson.

Globe Trottin' Kids offers 13 crafts from countries including Japan, Ghana, Mexico, Turkey, and New Zealand, with one free to try.

Each project includes cultural context, educator notes, and step-by-step instructions for non-specialist teachers.

Guidance emphasizes teaching the meaning and history behind each craft to ensure respectful, accurate representation.





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RELATED RESOURCES

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ABOUT GLOBE TROTTIN' KIDS



Globe Trottin' Kids is a free global education website that helps elementary students explore world geography and cultures while supporting educators, homeschoolers, and parents with classroom-ready resources. Founded by Julie Yeros, an elementary teacher with more than 30 years of experience and a National Geographic Certified Educator, the platform offers country profiles, geography games, student explorations, multicultural book recommendations, printable activities, a global events calendar, and an educational blog. Globe Trottin' Kids reaches hundreds of thousands of learners and educators each year and is dedicated to helping young people develop curiosity, cultural understanding, and the mindset of global citizens. For more information, visit globetrottinkids.com.

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