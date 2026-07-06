InnoCare Announces First Patient Dosed in Clinical Trial of Novel CDH17 targeted ADC ICP-B208 in China

BEIJING, July 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969; SSE: 688428), a leading biopharmaceutical company focusing on the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today that the first patient has been dosed in the clinical trial of novel CDH17 targeted ADC, ICP-B208, in China.

Developed from InnoCare’s in-house ADC platform, ICP-B208 is a novel ADC comprising a humanized anti-CDH17 monoclonal antibody conjugated to a potent, in-house invented payload via a protease-cleavable linker. This design enables significantly enhanced tumor-killing effects with improved stability and safety.

CDH17 is a calcium-dependent cell adhesion protein that plays a key role in tumor cell proliferation, migration, and metastasis. Its tumor-restricted expression and functional role in cancer biology make CDH17 an attractive and differentiated target for the ADC therapy, which can be developed for the treatment of gastrointestinal cancers, including colorectal, gastric, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, and biliary tract cancer. Currently, there are no approved CDH17 targeted ADCs globally.

Dr. Jasmine Cui, Co-Founder, Chairwoman, and CEO of InnoCare, said, “I am pleased to see the clinical development progress of our second ADC drug, following ICP-B794, our novel ADC targeting B7-H3. Through our innovated platform, we have developed multiple ADC candidates with strong tumor killing effects and an excellent safety profile, which will offer better treatment options for cancer patients globally.”

About InnoCare Pharma

InnoCare (HKEX: 09969; SSE: 688428) is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative drugs for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune diseases, two therapeutic areas with unmet medical needs worldwide. InnoCare has established comprehensive innovation platforms for drug discovery. To date, the Company has developed a robust product pipeline comprising three approved drugs (orelabrutinib, tafasitamab and zurletrectinib), more than ten innovative drug candidates in clinical development, and multiple programs in preclinical stages. InnoCare has branches in Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and the United States. For more information about InnoCare, please visit https://www.innocarepharma.com/en and follow us on LinkedIn.