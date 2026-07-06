WePlay Supports Craque do Amanhã to Advance Youth Football Education in Brazil

BRASILIA, Brazil, July 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WePlay, a global social entertainment platform built around lightweight interactive experiences for young users, announced that its operating company, WEJOY PTE. LTD., has donated US$4,990 to Craque do Amanhã, a Brazilian educational and socio-sports project. The donation will support the purchase of sports equipment for the project's football-centered youth development activities, helping create more opportunities for local children and teenagers to take part in sports, teamwork, and community interaction.





Craque do Amanhã, which can be translated as "Tomorrow's Star," uses football and sports as educational tools to support the physical, psychological, and social development of young people ages 8 to 17. The project is carried out through Brazil's Sports Incentive Law, Lei de Incentivo ao Esporte, and is built around the belief that sports can become a meaningful environment for learning, confidence-building, discipline, cooperation, and a more positive sense of the future.

Through multiplayer party games, voice-based interaction, virtual rooms, and themed online events, WePlay creates lightweight and accessible online entertainment and interaction experiences for users. In its public-good initiatives, WePlay also believes that connection should not stop at the screen. It can extend into sports, education, and community action, becoming part of broader support for young people's growth and stronger local communities.

Looking ahead, WePlay will continue to respect local community needs and the expertise of its partners while paying close attention to youth development, community sports, and public-good initiatives. The company aims to explore more ways for online social entertainment to connect with real-world social value, extending the goodwill and companionship of online entertainment into broader local communities.

About WePlay

WePlay is a social entertainment app operated by WEJOY PTE. LTD. and designed for young users around the world. Guided by its mission to "bring joy and friends to young people around the world," WePlay centers on multiplayer party games, voice-based interaction, virtual rooms, and themed online events, creating lightweight and accessible online entertainment and interaction experiences where users can connect through shared play and real-time communication. Beyond its product experience, WePlay continues to pay attention to local communities, youth development, and public-good topics, seeking to extend online connection into positive companionship and support in the real world.

Media Contact

Company: WEJOY PTE. LTD.

Contact Person: Bryant



Email: bryant@wejoysg.com

WePlay Official News Website: https://weplayapp.com/news-article/bPIxAnL5



WePlay Official Subreddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/WePlay_official/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90da23cc-4de0-4540-b5a0-34581d182154