TIENS VMOMENT Wins Wprost "Business Innovation" Award in Poland.

WARSAW, Poland, July 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 1st,TIENS Group, through its global AI-powered health and wellness social platform VMOMENT (official spelling: V-Moment), received the "Innowacja w Biznesie" (Business Innovation) category award at the "Tuzy Biznesu Wprost 2026" ceremony hosted by the renowned Polish media outlet Wprost. The award reflects Polish business media's recognition of TIENS' continuous innovation in artificial intelligence, health education, digital communication, and global community connectivity.

According to Wprost's official coverage, this year's "Tuzy Biznesu Wprost 2026" awards gala was held at the Warsaw Presidential Hotel in Warsaw, bringing together representatives from business, institutions, culture, and the arts. The event focused on enterprises' performance in innovation capability, strategic courage, brand building, and business impact. TIENS received the "Innowacja w Biznesie" (Business Innovation) category award for its digital platform V-Moment, becoming one of the winners in this category.

At the awards ceremony, Mr. Li Aijun, President of TIENS Group Europe Region, and Mr. Albert Liśkiewicz, Head of TIENS Poland Market and General Manager of TIENS Poland Branch, represented TIENS in attending and receiving the award. The trophy was presented by Mr. Paweł Czarnecki, Chairman of the Board of SpiritTech S.A. The two representatives engaged in exchanges and sharing regarding TIENS' global digital strategy, local operational presence in the Polish market, and the global development direction of VMOMENT.





In its official coverage, 《Wprost》described V-Moment as a modern digital ecosystem that integrates social communication platform functionality with advanced AI-based solutions, offering intelligent AI tools, health and wellness-related recommendations, educational content, and lifestyle content for users' work and daily life scenarios. The report noted that V-Moment combines modern technology, artificial intelligence, health education, and digital communication, showcasing TIENS' innovative exploration toward daily living, personal growth, and the building of meaningful relationships.





For over 30 years, TIENS Group has been deeply engaged in the global wellness industry, with business presence spanning numerous countries and regions. It continuously advances business upgrading centering on wellness products, healthy lifestyles, global community services and digital platform development. VMOMENT is a core digital platform developed by TIENS for global markets. Multi-lingual compatible, it integrates diverse application scenarios including social communication, content distribution, health education, AI-assisted tools and commercial services. It aims to deliver more efficient, convenient and connection-driven digital services to global users, distributors and partners.





Mr. Li Aijun, President of TIENS Group Europe Region, attended the awards ceremony and stated: "This award is a validation of TIENS' global strategic direction and digital transformation path. TIENS has long been dedicated to the health industry. In the past, we primarily focused on spreading health concepts and promoting healthy lifestyles worldwide. Now, the Group is further upgrading into a comprehensive service ecosystem that connects global users through AI technology and digital platforms. VMOMENT is the core vehicle of this transformation, bringing health education, community interaction, cross-language communication, and commercial services together on a single digital platform, allowing users from different countries and regions to participate, connect, and share more conveniently. The Polish market is one of the important markets for TIENS in advancing localized operations and digital health service innovation. This award also demonstrates that VMOMENT's development direction resonates positively with the local business ecosystem and user needs."

Mr. Li Aijun introduced that VMOMENT's AI health assistance tools are designed to help users focus on healthy lifestyles in a simpler and more convenient way. The platform offers non-diagnostic health support functions such as health questionnaires, lifestyle assessments, and image-assisted analysis, providing personalized content recommendations and health management references based on user input. This helps users understand their personal habits and health needs in a practical and intuitive manner. At the same time, the platform leverages multilingual content generation, translation, distribution, and interactive capabilities to enhance training, communication, and community operation efficiency across global markets.

This marks TIENS' second recognition by Wprost, following the "Sports Ambassador Award" received in 2022. The Sports Ambassador Award reflected TIENS' long-term commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles, while this Business Innovation award further underscores TIENS' ongoing exploration in AI technology, digital platforms, and the development of a global health and wellness social ecosystem.









Mr. Albert Liśkiewicz, Head of TIENS Poland Market and General Manager of TIENS Poland Branch, stated: "These two awards reflect a clear and natural progression for TIENS. Health has always been TIENS' core foundation for over thirty years. The company started by promoting health products and healthy lifestyles, and has gradually expanded into digital tools, community services, and global platform development. For the Polish market, VMOMENT is not just a digital application – it is a new gateway connecting users, distributors, content, and healthy lifestyles. It allows users to learn about TIENS in a more modern, convenient, and localized way, and enables the Polish team to better serve local communities, organize activities, and participate in global market synergy. VMOMENT is the embodiment of TIENS' integrated development of health, technology, and communication capabilities."

VMOMENT's entry into the Polish and global markets, and the recognition it has received, are built on three key pillars:

Technology Foundation: The platform is built around multilingual social interaction, content generation, health education, and AI-assisted tools, continuously improving the efficiency of user engagement, content distribution, and health management reference services.

Global Network and Local Adaptation: The platform is open to users worldwide with multilingual support. While maintaining a unified technology framework and brand positioning, it adapts content, services, and operational strategies to different regional markets.

Commercial Ecosystem Loop: VMOMENT creates a digital ecosystem combining social networking, short videos, live streaming, content distribution, cross-border e-commerce, and AI-powered health assistance services. Leveraging AI to enhance multilingual content production and distribution efficiency, it forms a closed loop from content reach and user interaction to commercial service conversion.

Looking ahead, VMOMENT will focus on three key initiatives in its global development: First, deepening collaboration with health experts, professional institutions, and universities to continuously enhance the professionalism of platform content and tools. Second, expanding cross-border social and commercial service functions to enable users, partners, and distributors to conduct cross-regional interaction and business operations more conveniently. Third, promoting the establishment of offline experience centers, allowing users to experience digital health services, product displays, and community activities in real-world settings.

Health, wealth, and digitalization have been the key pillars driving TIENS' development over the past three decades, and they are the core logic running throughout VMOMENT. Moving forward, TIENS will continue to rely on VMOMENT to advance the integrated development of AI technology, health education, community connectivity, and commercial services, building a borderless digital health ecosystem that brings the benefits of a healthy lifestyle in the digital age to more users around the world.

Reference source: Wprost official coverage "Tuzy Biznesu Wprost 2026 – uroczysta gala z wręczeniem nagród," published on June 29, 2026.

Company：TIENS GROUP

Contact Person: Liangyi

Email: liangyi1@tiens.com

Website: www.tiens.com

Telephone:18222122205

City：Tianjin

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