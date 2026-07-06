Lausanne, Switzerland and Copenhagen, Denmark, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REPRONOVO ANNOUNCES FIRST PARTICIPANT DOSED IN EU PHASE 2 TRIAL OF RPN-002 FOR EMBRYO IMPLANTATION

RPN-002 is an orally administered oxytocin receptor antagonist aiming to improve IVF/ICSI success rates

The NORDIC study marks an important step in advancing ReproNovo’s global Phase 2 pipeline across fertility and women’s health, with four planned readouts over the next two years

Lausanne, Switzerland and Copenhagen, Denmark, July 06, 2026 - ReproNovo, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to addressing critical gaps in male and female fertility as well as women’s health, today announced that the first participant has been dosed in the Company’s EU Phase 2 clinical trial of RPN-002, entitled Nolasiban Optimized Regimen Dosing for Inhibition of Uterine Contractility (NORDIC). Aiming to reduce uterine contractility and maintain uterine quiescence, RPN-002 has the potential to increase pregnancy and live birth rates following embryo transfer in Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) programs.

NORDIC is a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, parallel-group, multicenter trial evaluating two dosing regimens of RPN-002 on uterine contractility and endocrine parameters (EU CT Number: 2025-524896-22). The study will investigate higher doses and a longer administration schedule than previously explored in this patient population, which we believe may increase the likelihood of success in this program. Enrollment is planned to include 120 randomized participants across five sites in Europe.

“NORDIC is designed to generate the pharmacodynamic evidence needed to guide selection of an optimized dosing regimen for future clinical evaluation in improving implantation rates in IVF and ICSI,” said Joan-Carles Arce, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer of ReproNovo. “By assessing uterine contractility and other factors relevant for embryo implantation, the study will help us build on our unique understanding of the effects of RPN-002 and its role in creating conditions conducive to embryo implantation.”

The implantation process after embryo transfer is a key factor in determining the success of ART treatments. For many women and couples undergoing ART, each embryo transfer represents a significant medical, emotional and financial investment. Studies by different research groups have reported lower pregnancy rates in women with an increased frequency of uterine contractions during embryo transfer, indicating interference with the implantation process. With RPN-002, the Company aims to develop a therapy that may help improve some of the factors that impact successful embryo implantation and early pregnancy during ART treatment programs.

“Dosing the first participant in NORDIC is an important milestone for a study designed to better understand how uterine contractility may be managed around embryo transfer,” said Juan A. García Velasco, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of IVIRMA, representing the investigators of the NORDIC study. “Implantation remains one of the most critical and uncertain steps in ART, and data from this study may help inform future approaches to supporting patients undergoing fertility treatment.”

This milestone builds on ReproNovo’s progress advancing multiple global Phase 2 clinical programs across male and female fertility as well as women’s health, including RPN-001 for male infertility associated with low testosterone and RPN-002 for embryo implantation and adenomyosis.

ABOUT REPRONOVO:

ReproNovo is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to addressing critical gaps in male and female fertility as well as women’s health. Our team is composed of proven experts with deep experience in reproductive medicine, drug development, regulatory affairs and business development who have throughout their careers successfully brought multiple therapies to market. ReproNovo’s lead clinical compound, RPN-001 (leflutrozole), is currently being evaluated in a U.S. Phase 2 trial in men with low sperm count and low testosterone (NCT06993155). RPN-002 (nolasiban) is being evaluated in an EU Phase 2 trial for embryo implantation (EU CTN: 2025-524896-22) and is also in development for the management of adenomyosis. ReproNovo is financed by Jeito Capital, BNP Paribas Asset Management Alts (formerly AXA IM Alts), founding investor M Ventures, Ysios Capital and ALSA Ventures. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, the Company has its primary development team in Copenhagen, Denmark and an additional development site in Barcelona, Spain, with clinical and operational team members also based in the U.S. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.repronovo.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT RPN-002 (nolasiban):

RPN-002 is an orally administered oxytocin receptor antagonist aiming to reduce uterine contractility and maintain uterine quiescence. RPN-002 has the potential to meaningfully expand the treatment landscape in assisted reproductive technologies by improving embryo implantation and early pregnancy in women undergoing embryo transfer during an Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) treatment program. The implantation process after embryo transfer is a key factor in determining the success of ART treatments. RPN-002 is being evaluated for its ability to reduce uterine contractility during the early implantation period, which may improve the likelihood of successful implantation and increase pregnancy and live birth rates. In adenomyosis management, RPN-002 may reduce abnormal uterine contractility, minimize local inflammation, alleviate menstrual pain, and potentially improve fertility rates in women affected by the disease. ReproNovo has acquired the exclusive rights, including all intellectual property and associated assets, related to nolasiban.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

ReproNovo

Rue de Langallerie 11

1003 Lausanne, Switzerland

info@repronovo.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

MC Services AG

Brittney Sojeva

repronovo@mc-services.eu

+49 211 529 252 14

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