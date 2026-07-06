Kpower Secures New Patent for Side-Out Robot Servo, Setting New Standards for Lightweight Robot Joints

DONGGUAN, China, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kpower servo has officially obtained an invention patent for a side-out robot servo and its assembly method granted by the National Intellectual Property Administration of China. Addressing the industry pain points of traditional servos, including cantilever force defects, excessive vertical space occupation, and complicated assembly and maintenance, the patented technology delivers fundamental structural upgrades. It provides highly stable and compact domestic joint drive solutions for humanoid robot dexterous hands, desktop robotic arms, educational competition robots, and small automated equipment, further strengthening Kpower’s technical barriers in the field of micro-precision drive modules.

Solving Core Industry Pain Points: Three Major Breakthroughs of Self-Developed Side-Out Structure

As a major iterative technological achievement of Kpower’s flat and side-out servo product line, the new patent effectively solves key bottlenecks in modern robot structural design. Traditional vertical straight-out servos adopt a single-sided cantilever output shaft structure, which is prone to shaft deformation, increased gear backlash and positioning drift under long-term high-frequency swing and heavy-load operation. In addition, the excessive vertical height limits internal wiring and structural layout of compact equipment, significantly raising overall development and mold opening costs.

Backed by 14 years of in-depth R&D experience in micro-drive technology and a professional engineering team accounting for 25% of total staff, Kpower has developed an innovative layered shell architecture, with three core patented technologies fully optimized for mass production and practical application:

1. Dual-bearing Full-support Output Structure for Greatly Improved Durability

Featuring an innovative four-layer segmented shell structure, the output shaft is supported at both upper and lower ends with the rocker arm installed in the middle position, completely eliminating the traditional cantilever force defect. The uniform force distribution prevents shaft bending and looseness during heavy-load reciprocating motion, maintaining long-term stable repeated positioning accuracy. The service life is increased by more than 60% compared with conventional servos, fully meeting the continuous operation requirements of industrial-grade and humanoid robots.

2. Side-output Low-profile Design for Lightweight Equipment Development

With a reserved specialized mounting gap on the shell side, the rocker arm extends laterally, greatly reducing the overall vertical height of the servo and perfectly matching Kpower’s flat servo product positioning. This design is highly suitable for space-constrained equipment such as humanoid robot wrist and finger joints, desktop robotic arms, inspection robots and educational competition robots. It simplifies the overall structural layout and effectively reduces R&D and mold opening costs for equipment manufacturers.

3. Modular Layered Assembly Process to Boost Production and Maintenance Efficiency

Equipped with a standardized layered assembly process, the motor, multi-stage precision gears and long-life lubrication system are assembled independently in layers without integral servo disassembly. The structural optimization improves mass production efficiency by 40%. Worn gears and motors can be replaced separately, greatly reducing after-sales maintenance costs and realizing Kpower’s full-life-cycle customized service advantages.

The patented solution is compatible with multiple mainstream communication protocols including TTL, UART and CAN. Equipped with self-developed multi-stage precision deceleration and low-noise lubrication systems, it balances high torque output and smooth motion performance, supporting rapid customized development based on Kpower’s 300+ standard servo products.

Empowering Precision Intelligent Manufacturing: Hundreds of Patents Build Core Barriers for Domestic Drive Technology

Founded in 2012 and located in Hengli Town, Dongguan, Dongguan Weichuang Power Technology Co., Ltd. is a national high-tech enterprise, Guangdong Province specialized, refined, distinctive and innovative enterprise, and a key artificial intelligence enterprise in Dongguan. Focusing on the R&D and production of micro-precision servos and intelligent drive modules for over a decade, Kpower has grown into a benchmark solution provider of precision drive systems with strong independent R&D strength and large-scale intelligent manufacturing capacity.

The company owns a 47,000 ㎡ standardized intelligent manufacturing base with more than 500 employees, among which R&D personnel account for 25%. The monthly production capacity of drive modules and servos exceeds 780,000 pieces, supporting large-scale standardized production as well as 3-day rapid prototyping and customization. The comprehensive product portfolio covers more than 300 standard servos and over 50 brushless motors, ranging from 2.5g micro servos to 200kg high-torque industrial servos, widely applied in six core sectors: robot joints, smart home devices, intelligent vehicle cabins, drones, medical automation and smart agriculture.

Kpower holds hundreds of patents and trademark certifications and has participated in the formulation of national standards for UAV servo motors. It owns a number of original structural patents for force-controlled servos, integrated brushless joints and flat side-out servos. Certified by ISO9001 quality management system, ISO14000 environmental management system and Sony GP green supply chain system, the company has built a fully self-controlled industrial chain covering mold development, injection molding, gear processing, assembly and quality inspection, realizing full independent control from structural design and sample trial production to mass delivery.

With reliable product quality and professional customized services, Kpower serves more than 1,000 global customers and has become a first-tier supplier of many well-known brands including DJI, BYD, Changan Automobile, Sony and Yadea. Its products are exported to dozens of countries and regions worldwide, gaining wide recognition across the industry.

Multi-scenario Application Expands New Track for Lightweight Robot Industry

The newly patented side-out servo is not merely a single product upgrade, but a universal underlying drive solution for the industry, enabling iterative upgrading of various intelligent equipment with wide application coverage:

Humanoid Robots & Dexterous Hands: The low-profile side-out structure adapts perfectly to narrow joints of robot fingers and wrists. The dual-support stable structure ensures precise and smooth grasping and swinging movements, effectively reducing the failure rate of long-term operation of robot hand joints.

Educational & Competition Robots: The compact body suits combat robots and competition car equipment. The lateral output structure simplifies the overall connecting rod layout, lowering the threshold of assembly, debugging and modification for scientific innovation and robot competitions.

Desktop Robotic Arms & Small Automated Equipment: It greatly reduces the vertical space occupation of equipment, enabling a lighter and more exquisite overall design, which is widely applicable to desktop teaching robotic arms, small visual sorting equipment and laboratory automated devices.

Inspection & Service Robots: Adopting a long-life lubrication structure and high-durability transmission design, it supports long-term and high-frequency outdoor continuous operation with no stuttering or positioning deviation, ideal for commercial service and intelligent inspection robots.

Smart Home & Mini Intelligent Devices: Suitable for intelligent pan-tilts, electric lifting mechanisms and smart home executive components. The ultra-thin body optimizes the internal space layout of intelligent equipment and improves overall product aesthetics and practicality.

Compared with imported side-out servo products, Kpower delivers higher cost performance with the support of complete Pearl River Delta local supply chains and integrated self-developed manufacturing processes. The company provides one-on-one customized project services and 15-day mass delivery, helping equipment manufacturers shorten R&D cycles and control production costs efficiently.

Independent R&D Empowers the Upgrading of Domestic Intelligent Manufacturing

The core competition of the robot industry lies in the independent research and development and breakthrough of underlying core components such as joints, motors and reducers. The authorization of the side-out robot servo patent marks another key technological breakthrough of Kpower in precision drive field, following force-controlled joints, integrated brushless modules and flat servos. Breaking away from homogeneous low-price competition in the industry, Kpower builds solid core barriers through differentiated structural innovation.

In the future, Kpower will continue to focus on the R&D and iteration of lightweight side-out drive modules, high-precision force-controlled servos and high-voltage brushless robot joints. Leveraging its mature product system, abundant patent reserves and large-scale intelligent manufacturing capacity, the brand will continue to provide reliable, high-precision and highly adaptable integrated domestic drive solutions for global intelligent equipment, humanoid robot, low-altitude economy and automotive electronics manufacturers. Through continuous technological innovation, Kpower will drive industrial upgrading and help Chinese precision drive technology gain global influence.

Company Information

Company - kpower servo

Contact Person – garson

Email - info@kpower.com

Phone - +86 0769 8399 3238

Website - https://www.kpower.com/

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