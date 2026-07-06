COMPUTESHARE PTE. LTD. Launches Global Membership Ecosystem

SINGAPORE, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Singapore-based COMPUTESHARE PTE. LTD. announced the launch of its global membership ecosystem, with the first closed beta in the China regional market scheduled for July 16, 2026. Operating under the business brand Computershare Singapore, the project has established two core divisions: Enterprise AI Customization Services and the Global Membership Ecosystem.

Computershare was founded in Melbourne, Australia, in 1978 and has extensive experience in corporate services, data management, large-scale transaction processing and global operations. This experience supports the project’s digital platform development, data recording systems and international operations.

Enterprise AI Customization Services serve large enterprises, brands, e-commerce service providers and digital marketing organizations, offering enterprise knowledge bases, AI customer service, batch product image and video production, digital humans, multilingual content, AI Agent workflows and long-term technical support.





The company has established partnerships with multiple businesses in Singapore and other regions. These collaborations cover AI-powered product content factories, TikTok content production, digital humans, product asset creation, multilingual localization, brand knowledge base development, and intelligent customer service.

The company’s T3+T4 computing and core data infrastructure is operating in a mature and stable production environment. The T3 GPU zone supports high-frequency workloads such as AI images, short videos, digital humans, knowledge base inference, AI customer service and e-commerce content. The T4 zone handles core task scheduling, critical data storage, task records, settlement records, contribution records and long-term digital archives.

The global membership ecosystem will operate around computing quotas, computing allocations, AI task participation, task rotation, cumulative completed task volume, CSC contribution records, member development and regional service networks. Actual tasks are executed through GPU resources centrally scheduled by the platform.





The China regional closed beta will cover the member-facing APP, account system, computing quotas, computing allocations, task records, CSC contribution records, service provider management and regional service networks. Following the establishment of a mature operating model, the system will gradually expand into Southeast Asia and other international markets.

Company: COMPUTESHARE PTE. LTD.

Contact Person: Ruijin Xiong

Email: cssg@computershare.com

Website: https://www.computershare.com

Telephone: +61 (0)3 9415 4000

ADD: Singapore

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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