amana Appoints Andrey Artamonov as Chief Technology and Information Officer

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- amana, the MENA region's leading neobroker, has appointed Andrey Artamonov as its new Chief Technology and Information Officer, reinforcing the company's commitment to building the next generation of investing and trading technology.

Artamonov brings more than 20 years of experience in financial technology. He spent 17 years at Devexperts, a global provider of trading technology, where he served as Chief Technology Officer for nine years. During his tenure, he led an engineering organisation of more than 700 people and oversaw the development of trading platforms, brokerage systems and wealth management solutions used by brokers, broker-dealers and banks across the United States, Europe, the Middle East and East Asia.

Most recently, Artamonov founded TripleA Digital, a Lisbon-based consultancy specialising in automation and AI solutions for financial and operational workflows.

At amana, Artamonov will lead the company's technology organisation across application development, corporate IT, business intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and platform operations. His focus will be on strengthening amana's technology platform, supporting the company's continued growth, and helping scale the business as it expands into new markets.

"Technology has always been at the heart of what we do," said Muhammad Rasoul, CEO of amana. "As we continue to grow, we're investing in the people who can help us build faster, smarter and at a much larger scale. Andrey has spent his career developing technology for some of the world's leading financial institutions, and we're excited to have him join the team as we continue raising the bar for our clients."

Commenting on his appointment, Andrey Artamonov said: "amana has built an impressive platform and a strong brand across the MENA region. I see a real opportunity to build technology that not only supports the company's growth but also helps set a new standard for investing and trading in the region. I'm excited to get started."

The appointment marks another step in amana's continued investment in technology, innovation and product development as the company expands its presence across the Middle East.

About amana

With more than 500,000 users across the Middle East, the trading app offers access to over 6,800 assets—including 1,200+ MENA stocks, U.S. equities, metals, ETFs, FX, and more—within a transparent, mobile-first interface.

Contact:

Karolina Slowikowska

karolina.slowikowska@amanacapital.com

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