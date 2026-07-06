KPN today announces that Chris Figee will leave KPN on 1 November 2026 to join ASM International N.V. (ASM) to be nominated as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Management Board.

Chris Figee has served as Chief Financial Officer and member of KPN's Board of Management since 1 February 2020. Over the last years, KPN delivered strong financial performance and invested significantly in high-quality digital infrastructure through fiber and 5G, and digital innovation. In this period, KPN has made significant progress in executing its strategy, including the transformation of the organization and continued improvements in customer experience.

Gerard van de Aast, Chair of KPN's Supervisory Board: "As a member of the Board of Management, Chris has made an important contribution to KPN's strategic objectives over the past years. This includes KPN's strong financial performance, key strategic initiatives such as Glaspoort, and Althio and the growth of our Wholesale segment. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Chris for his dedication and commitment to KPN. We congratulate him on this next step in his career and will ensure a thorough succession process."

Chris Figee: "It has been a privilege to serve as CFO of KPN and to work with so many talented and committed colleagues. KPN is a strong company with a clear strategy, solid financial foundations, and plays a pivotal role in Dutch society. I am proud of what we have achieved together and will remain fully committed over the coming months to ensure a smooth and orderly transition."

The Supervisory Board will initiate a process to appoint a successor in due course. KPN will update the market when there is further news to be announced.

Formal disclosures:

Royal KPN N.V.

Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst

Inside information: Yes

Topic: Chris Figee to leave KPN and join ASM as CFO

06/07/2026

KPN-N

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