ASM announces intended nomination of Chris Figee as CFO

Almere, The Netherlands

July 6, 2026, 8:00 a.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces that its Supervisory Board intends to nominate Chris Figee for appointment as member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer.

Chris Figee will join ASM on December 1, 2026, as Executive Vice President Special Projects. In this role, he will report to Hichem M’Saad, CEO of ASM, and work closely with Pauline van der Meer Mohr, Chair of ASM’s Supervisory Board. This will allow Chris to start his onboarding ahead of the intended appointment as member of the Management Board and CFO. His appointment will be submitted to shareholder approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting, expected to be held in March 2027.

As announced on December 10, 2024, Paul Verhagen was nominated for reappointment as member of the Management Board and CFO for a second term of two years, until May 2027, after which he planned to retire. Until the intended appointment of Chris Figee becomes effective Paul Verhagen will continue in his role as member of the Management Board and CFO. Following the EGM, and subject to shareholder approval of the appointment of Chris Figee, Paul Verhagen will step down as CFO. To support a smooth and orderly transition, Paul has agreed to remain with ASM in an advisory role until the end of his contract.

Pauline van der Meer Mohr, Chair of ASM’s Supervisory Board, said: “We are very pleased to announce our intention to nominate Chris Figee as ASM’s next CFO. Chris is a highly experienced financial leader with a strong background in Dutch listed companies, capital markets, strategy, and driving financial performance. The Supervisory Board believes he brings the right experience and leadership qualities to help guide ASM through its next phase of profitable growth as we continue to execute our Growth through Innovation strategy. We are also grateful to Paul Verhagen for his continued commitment to ASM and his support in ensuring a smooth transition.”

Hichem M’Saad, CEO of ASM, said: “I am delighted to welcome Chris Figee to ASM. His broad financial and strategic experience will be valuable as we continue to invest in innovation, our global footprint, and our people. I also want to thank Paul Verhagen for his partnership and leadership. Paul has made an important contribution to ASM’s strong financial performance and value creation, and I am pleased that he has agreed to support a smooth transition.”

Chris Figee added: “I am honored by the intended nomination and excited to join ASM, an outstanding company, with strong technology positions, a compelling strategy, and significant long-term growth opportunities in the semiconductor industry. I look forward to working with Hichem M’Saad, Paul Verhagen, the Supervisory Board, and the broader ASM team during the onboarding period and, subject to shareholder approval, in the role of CFO.”

Chris Figee is currently Chief Financial Officer and member of the Board of Management of KPN, a role he has held since 2020. Prior to KPN, he was CFO and member of the Executive Board of a.s.r. Nederland N.V. Earlier in his career, he held senior roles at Achmea, and was a partner at McKinsey & Company, focusing on corporate finance and the European insurance and asset-management sector. He started his career at Aegon. Chris Figee is a Dutch citizen and holds a degree in financial economics from the University of Groningen. He is also a member of the Supervisory Board of Royal Schiphol Group and De Nederlandsche Bank. In addition, he serves as a member of the Monitoring Committee Corporate Governance Code and the Economic Board Zuid-Holland.

Further details on the EGM, including the agenda and explanatory notes, will be made available in due course in accordance with applicable legal requirements.

About ASM

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, pandemics, epidemics and other risks indicated in the company's reports and financial statements. The company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.