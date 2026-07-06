Casino Group Communication

Status update on the project to adapt and strengthen

the Casino Group’s financial structure

Paris, 6 July 2026

The Group announces that it has received from its Term Loan B creditors and its reference shareholder binding financial restructuring proposals. The key terms of these proposals are set out in the presentation published today on Casino Group’s website (Link). The Group indicates that each of these transactions would result in substantial dilution for existing shareholders.

It is specified that all inside information relating to Casino Group that may have been disclosed to date by the Group to the various stakeholders subject to confidentiality agreements has been made public, including the latest developments regarding the ongoing litigation proceedings (Link) that are usually presented in the Casino Group’s Universal Registration Document (URD), which has not yet been published this year as the 2025 annual financial statements have not yet been approved.

The Group will convene its governing bodies in the near term to review the respective positions and finalize in July the terms of the amendment to the safeguard plan, to be submitted to a vote of the classes of affected parties, and subsequently to the Paris Economic Activities Court.

Further to the press releases dated 5 and 7 June 2026, the Group indicates that its banking partners have obtained the agreement in principle of their respective credit committees on the key terms of the following bank financings:

a new 5-year RCF replacing the current RCF (3 years from the closing of the restructuring, with a 2-year extension at the Group’s request, subject to the absence of any event of default and compliance with financial covenants) in an amount of €601 million;

the continuation of existing operational financings in an aggregate amount of approximately €740 million 1 for a 5-year term (3 years plus two 1-year extensions at the Group’s request, subject to the absence of any event of default and compliance with financial covenants) and;

for a 5-year term (3 years plus two 1-year extensions at the Group’s request, subject to the absence of any event of default and compliance with financial covenants) and; a new first-demand guarantee line in an amount of €175 million to meet the needs of the purchasing alliance.

The signing of an agreement in principle between the Group and its banking partners remains subject to the approval of the Group's Board of Directors, which will be required to decide on the project as a whole.

The implementation of these financings will be, in addition to the usual suspensive conditions, notably subject to the maintenance of FRH as Casino Group's controlling shareholder and to the agreement of the TLB creditors by a two-thirds majority, as well as more generally to the realization of the Group’s adaptation and strengthening plan of its financial structure.

The Group’s objective is to implement the measures to adapt and strengthen its financial structure by the end of the second half of 2026.

The Group recalls that the approval of the 2025 annual financial statements, required for the filing of the Universal Registration Document and the holding of the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting for such approval, remains subject to the successful outcome of the financial restructuring.



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Pursuant to the European Commission's Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055 of 29 June 2016, relating to the technical procedures for the publication and deferral of inside information, this press release was communicated to Casino's authorized distributor for release on 6 July 2026 at 8:00 CET

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ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33(0) 1 53 65 24 29









1 now including the commitments relating to Cdiscount







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