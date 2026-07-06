Share Buy-back Programme – Transactions Week 27

On 12 May 2026, Gabriel Holding A/S initiated a share buy-back programme. The buy-back runs from 12 May 2026 up to and including 16 March 2027. During this period, Gabriel Holding A/S may repurchase up to 94,500 shares corresponding to 5% of the share capital.

Gabriel Holding A/S held 55,109 treasury shares at the start of the share buyback programme.

The buy-back is executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation. The buy-back is carried out on Nasdaq Copenhagen at market price and in accordance with the authorization granted by the general meeting, Nasdaq Copenhagen’s rules for issuers, as well as Gabriel Holding A/S’ internal rules on insider matters and handling of inside information.

The following transactions have been carried out under the programme during the period below:

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value in DKK Treasury shares before start of programme 55.109 Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the latest announcement 4,113 272.57 1,121,087 Monday, 29 June 2026 120 275.00 33,000 Tuesday, 30 June 2026 120 273.00 32,760 Wednesday, 1 July 2026 120 280.00 33,600 Friday, 3 July 2026 140 282.71 39,579 Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the above transactions 4,613 273.15 1,260,026

With the above transactions, the company’s holding of treasury shares amounts to 59,722 shares, corresponding to 3.16% of the total number of issued shares of 1,890,000.

Inquiries and further information:

CEO Anders Hedegaard Petersen, phone +45 9630 3117



Appendix

Detailed data on share buy-back transactions is enclosed in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 2. All transactions have been carried out by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Gabriel Holding A/S.

Volume Price Venue Time – GMT Time – CET 60 276 XCSE 20260629 12:09:09.267469 +0100s 20260629 13:09:09.267469 60 274 XCSE 20260629 13:51:05.285747 +0100s 20260629 14:51:05.285747 26 272 XCSE 20260630 08:47:28.039868 +0100s 20260630 9:47:28.039868 34 272 XCSE 20260630 09:33:00.949389 +0100s 20260630 10:33:00.949389 60 274 XCSE 20260630 13:46:45.198061 +0100s 20260630 14:46:45.198061 25 280 XCSE 20260701 12:03:29.722612 +0100s 20260701 13:03:29.722612 35 280 XCSE 20260701 12:03:29.722612 +0100s 20260701 13:03:29.722612 60 280 XCSE 20260701 12:55:34.513714 +0100s 20260701 13:55:34.513714 80 284 XCSE 20260703 09:29:34.812863 +0100s 20260703 10:29:34.812863 15 284 XCSE 20260703 09:52:42.079949 +0100s 20260703 10:52:42.079949 5 284 XCSE 20260703 10:02:30.424302 +0100s 20260703 11:02:30.424302 10 284 XCSE 20260703 10:02:30.424302 +0100s 20260703 11:02:30.424302 30 278 XCSE 20260703 12:21:00.608990 +0100s 20260703 13:21:00.608990

This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.

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