Share Buy-back Programme – Transactions Week 27

 | Source: Gabriel Holding A/S Gabriel Holding A/S

On 12 May 2026, Gabriel Holding A/S initiated a share buy-back programme. The buy-back runs from 12 May 2026 up to and including 16 March 2027. During this period, Gabriel Holding A/S may repurchase up to 94,500 shares corresponding to 5% of the share capital.

Gabriel Holding A/S held 55,109 treasury shares at the start of the share buyback programme.

The buy-back is executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation. The buy-back is carried out on Nasdaq Copenhagen at market price and in accordance with the authorization granted by the general meeting, Nasdaq Copenhagen’s rules for issuers, as well as Gabriel Holding A/S’ internal rules on insider matters and handling of inside information.

The following transactions have been carried out under the programme during the period below:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value in DKK
Treasury shares before start of programme55.109  
Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the latest announcement4,113272.571,121,087
Monday, 29 June 2026120275.0033,000
Tuesday, 30 June 2026120273.0032,760
Wednesday, 1 July 2026120280.0033,600
Friday, 3 July 2026140282.7139,579
Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the above transactions4,613273.151,260,026

With the above transactions, the company’s holding of treasury shares amounts to 59,722 shares, corresponding to 3.16% of the total number of issued shares of 1,890,000.

Inquiries and further information:
CEO Anders Hedegaard Petersen, phone +45 9630 3117

Appendix

Detailed data on share buy-back transactions is enclosed in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 2. All transactions have been carried out by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Gabriel Holding A/S.

VolumePriceVenueTime – GMTTime – CET
60276XCSE20260629 12:09:09.267469 +0100s20260629 13:09:09.267469
60274XCSE20260629 13:51:05.285747 +0100s20260629 14:51:05.285747
26272XCSE20260630 08:47:28.039868 +0100s20260630 9:47:28.039868
34272XCSE20260630 09:33:00.949389 +0100s20260630 10:33:00.949389
60274XCSE20260630 13:46:45.198061 +0100s20260630 14:46:45.198061
25280XCSE20260701 12:03:29.722612 +0100s20260701 13:03:29.722612
35280XCSE20260701 12:03:29.722612 +0100s20260701 13:03:29.722612
60280XCSE20260701 12:55:34.513714 +0100s20260701 13:55:34.513714
80284XCSE20260703 09:29:34.812863 +0100s20260703 10:29:34.812863
15284XCSE20260703 09:52:42.079949 +0100s20260703 10:52:42.079949
5284XCSE20260703 10:02:30.424302 +0100s20260703 11:02:30.424302
10284XCSE20260703 10:02:30.424302 +0100s20260703 11:02:30.424302
30278XCSE20260703 12:21:00.608990 +0100s20260703 13:21:00.608990

This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.

Attachment


Attachments

Gabriel Holding AS - Announcement no 16 - share buy back week 27
GlobeNewswire

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