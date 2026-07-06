PRESS RELEASE

Vertou, July 6, 2026









Combined General Meeting of July 27, 2026

Procedures for making preparatory documents available and for consultation

Maisons du Monde will hold its combined general meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) of its shareholders on Monday, July 27, 2026, at 10 a.m. (Paris time), at 55 rue d’Amsterdam, 75008 Paris.

The meeting notice, including the agenda and draft resolutions as well as the conditions and procedures for participation and voting at the Meeting, was published online in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on June 22, 2026, bulletin number 74.

The convening notice, that rectifies the meeting notice, will be published online in the BALO on July 8, 2026.

Decree No. 2026-94 of February 13, 2026, has introduced changes to the procedures for communicating documents prior to General Meetings. Pursuant to these new provisions, the Company will not send the notice brochure or other documents and information referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code to shareholders.

We invite you to consult them on the Company's website at the following address: https://corporate.maisonsdumonde.com/fr/finance/ag, under the heading “See our preparatory documents for general meetings.” Other documents and information concerning the General Meeting are made available to shareholders, under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force, at the Company's registered office, 8 rue Marie Curie, 44120 Vertou.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the General Meeting on the Company's website in order to have the latest updated information.

















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About Maisons du Monde





Maisons du Monde is the leading player in inspiring, accessible, and sustainable home decoration. The Brand offers a rich and constantly refreshed range of furniture and decorative items in a multitude of styles. Leveraging a highly efficient omnichannel model and direct access to consumers, the Group generates over 50% of its sales through its online platform and operates in 9 European countries.







Contacts





Investor Relations





Denis Lamoureux,

CFO

investor.relations@maisonsdumonde.com Press Relations





Pierre Barbe

Tel : (+33) 6 23 23 08 51

pbarbe@maisonsdumonde.com





Michelle Kamar

Tel : (+33) 6 09 24 42 42

michelle@source-rp.com





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