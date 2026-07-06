Nanterre, 6 July 2026

VINCI wins several multi-year road service contracts in Greater London

Three long-term contracts awarded by the boroughs of Westminster and Bromley

Initial duration of eight and a half years in Westminster and six years in Bromley

Total value of nearly €70 million per year

Westminster City Council awarded FM Conway, a subsidiary of VINCI Construction in the UK, an infrastructure service contract. It covers in particular the design, construction, inspection and maintenance of public road infrastructure in Westminster, including road surfaces, pedestrian crossings, public lighting, drainage, bridges and structures.

The value of the contract, which will run for an initial duration of eight and a half years and includes a clause for an extension of an additional four years, totals £52 million each year (around €60 million each year).

The London borough of Bromley also awarded two contracts to FM Conway covering road maintenance services, as well as planned and emergency road works. These contracts are worth around £7 million each year (equating to approximately €8 million per year in total) for an initial duration of six years, with the possibility of extending the contract for an additional four years.

FM Conway was acquired in early 2025 by VINCI Construction to bolster its local presence, business synergies and expertise in road works in the UK, particularly in the buoyant market in south-east England.

About VINCI

VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 294,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88

media.relations@vinci.com





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