RecCloud Launches Video Recreation Feature to Help E-commerce Sellers Create Promotional Videos More Efficiently

HONG KONG, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RecCloud has introduced Marketing Video Recreation, a new AI-powered feature available on its mobile app that helps e-commerce sellers and marketers create promotional videos more efficiently. By using an existing video as a reference, users can quickly create new marketing content with their own products, visuals, and creative ideas without starting from scratch.

For many businesses, creating promotional videos is an ongoing task. New product launches, seasonal campaigns, flash sales, and social media promotions often require fresh content, even when the overall creative concept remains similar. Rebuilding each video from the ground up can take valuable time and resources, particularly for small teams and independent sellers.

Marketing Video Recreation is designed to simplify that process, allowing users to reuse successful video concepts and adapt them to different products and campaigns in just a few steps.





How RecCloud’s Marketing Video Recreation Feature Works

The workflow is designed to be straightforward and accessible, even for users without professional editing experience.

Users begin by uploading a reference video between 5 and 180 seconds long. They can then add product or model images that will be incorporated into the new video.





The feature also supports text prompts, allowing users to describe the changes they want to make. For example, a user can enter, "Replace the strawberries in the video with grape images," and the AI will use the uploaded product images to generate a new promotional video while maintaining the original style and structure. This makes it easier to adapt existing creative concepts for different products or campaigns.









Before generating the final video, users can choose the appropriate aspect ratio, resolution, and audio settings to match their publishing needs.

The AI analyzes the reference video's pacing, camera movements, transitions, and overall visual style before creating a new version based on the user's inputs. Rather than copying the original frame by frame, the feature produces a customizable video that can be further refined with branding, promotional messages, and other creative elements.

Key Features

Recreate marketing videos using reference videos ranging from 5 to 180 seconds – Users can build upon existing promotional content instead of creating every video from scratch, making it easier to adapt successful concepts for new campaigns and products.





– Users can build upon existing promotional content instead of creating every video from scratch, making it easier to adapt successful concepts for new campaigns and products. Upload 1 to 7 product or model reference images for content replacement and customization – The feature allows users to incorporate their own product photos or model images into the generated result, helping businesses create tailored promotional videos for different offerings.





– The feature allows users to incorporate their own product photos or model images into the generated result, helping businesses create tailored promotional videos for different offerings. Use natural-language prompts to describe desired changes and creative directions – Users can simply explain what they want to modify, such as replacing products or adjusting visual elements, without needing advanced editing skills.





– Users can simply explain what they want to modify, such as replacing products or adjusting visual elements, without needing advanced editing skills. Choose from multiple aspect ratios, including 16:9, 9:16, 1:1, 4:3, and 3:4 – This flexibility makes it easier to prepare content for various social media platforms, advertising formats, and e-commerce channels.





– This flexibility makes it easier to prepare content for various social media platforms, advertising formats, and e-commerce channels. Export videos in 540p, 720p, or 1080p resolutions – Businesses can select the output quality that best suits their publishing requirements, balancing visual quality and generation efficiency.





– Businesses can select the output quality that best suits their publishing requirements, balancing visual quality and generation efficiency. Keep or remove the original audio based on publishing needs – Users can preserve the source audio or replace it with voiceovers, background music, or other sound elements to match different marketing strategies.





– Users can preserve the source audio or replace it with voiceovers, background music, or other sound elements to match different marketing strategies. Generate videos that reflect the style and structure of the reference material – The AI analyzes elements such as pacing, camera movements, and transitions to create a new video while incorporating the user's own products and assets.





Supporting Everyday Marketing Workflows

For e-commerce sellers, the ability to create marketing content quickly can directly impact product visibility and campaign performance. Product launches, seasonal promotions, and advertising activities often require multiple video variations across different channels.

By reusing proven video concepts and adapting them with AI, businesses can reduce the need for reshooting and manual editing. Sellers only need to prepare their product images and reference materials to create fresh promotional videos for new campaigns.

The feature also lowers the barrier for small businesses and independent creators, enabling them to handle the entire workflow, from uploading assets to generating videos, directly on their mobile devices.

Availability

Video Recreation is now available in the latest version of the RecCloud mobile app. The feature provides e-commerce sellers, marketers, and content creators with a practical way to produce promotional videos more efficiently while maintaining the flexibility to tailor each campaign to specific products and audiences.

Contact: henry@reccloud.com

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