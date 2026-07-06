PRESS RELEASE Spaghetti Market Expected to Reach US$ 15.99 Billion by 2034 | The Insight Partners

New York, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners has published its latest market intelligence report on the Global Spaghetti Market. The study finds the market, valued at US$ 7.92 billion in 2025, is projected to reach US$ 15.99 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% over the 2025 - 2034 forecast period. Research draws on primary interviews with C-suite executives, OEM engineers, procurement heads, and policy analysts across more than 15 countries, augmented by proprietary databases and third-party validation.

Market Overview

The spaghetti market is experiencing steady growth due to rising demand for instant, affordable, and versatile food among consumers. A preference for home cooking, changing lifestyles, and urbanization has increased consumption of dried, fresh, whole-wheat, and gluten-free spaghetti in recent years. Moreover, an increase in focus on healthy food options is expected to drive demand for organic, high-protein, and plant-based spaghetti made from legumes, chickpeas, and lentils. The EU is supporting organic farming and agro-industrial chains for boosting sustainability and competitiveness in the wheat sector through value addition, efficient processing, and recycling methods. This initiative is expected to benefit the pasta market in the EU. Moreover, companies are focusing on innovative products and healthier options, a trend further complemented by rising retail pasta sales, the popularity of international cuisines, and the expansion of online grocery stores. These factors are collectively expected to propel the spaghetti market growth in the upcoming years.

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Key Market Findings

Regional Leader: North America is forecast to account for over 39% of global market share by 2034, led by the US and Canada.

North America is forecast to account for over 39% of global market share by 2034, led by the US and Canada. North America: Asia Pacific holds the third-largest share at over 17%, with the United States market projected to grow at a 7.78% CAGR through 2034.

Asia Pacific holds the third-largest share at over 17%, with the United States market projected to grow at a 7.78% CAGR through 2034. Dominant Segment: Wheat maintains the largest market segment share, attributable to its widespread availability, high gluten content that imparts desirable texture and elasticity, cost-effective production, and strong consumer preference for traditional wheat-based spaghetti in both household and foodservice applications.

Wheat maintains the largest market segment share, attributable to its widespread availability, high gluten content that imparts desirable texture and elasticity, cost-effective production, and strong consumer preference for traditional wheat-based spaghetti in both household and foodservice applications. Fastest-Growing Segment: The gluten-free segment is projected to achieve the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%, driven by the rising prevalence of gluten intolerance and celiac disease, growing consumer preference for healthier and specialty food products, and increasing demand for clean-label and functional pasta alternatives. Ongoing product innovation using ingredients such as rice, corn, quinoa, chickpeas, and lentils, along with expanding retail availability and greater adoption of gluten-free diets among health-conscious consumers, further accelerates growth in the gluten-free spaghetti market.

The gluten-free segment is projected to achieve the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%, driven by the rising prevalence of gluten intolerance and celiac disease, growing consumer preference for healthier and specialty food products, and increasing demand for clean-label and functional pasta alternatives. Ongoing product innovation using ingredients such as rice, corn, quinoa, chickpeas, and lentils, along with expanding retail availability and greater adoption of gluten-free diets among health-conscious consumers, further accelerates growth in the gluten-free spaghetti market. Fastest-Growing Distribution Channel: The online channel represents the fastest-growing segment in the spaghetti market, propelled by the rapid expansion of e-commerce platforms, increasing consumer preference for convenient grocery shopping, and broader availability of domestic, imported, organic, and specialty spaghetti products. Greater internet penetration, attractive discounts, subscription-based grocery services, and faster home delivery options further encourage online purchases. Additionally, rising demand for premium and gluten-free spaghetti varieties continues to support robust growth in this segment.

Primary Growth Driver: Strong Export Demand from Emerging Economies

Export demand from emerging economies is a major driver of the global spaghetti market. Evolving dietary preferences, rising disposable incomes, and growing acceptance of international cuisine are anticipated to impel demand for spaghetti across the world. Growing urbanization and the development of modern retail and food service sectors in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa are also contributing to rising pasta consumption, including spaghetti. In addition, a young population and exposure to global food culture through media, travel, and premium international restaurant chains are also facilitating market growth. Access to affordable imported spaghetti is also expected to drive the spaghetti market, as globalization and free trade agreements expand the availability of a wide range of products across borders. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on expanding their exports by offering regional flavors, healthier options, and convenient packaging to cater to the demands of diverse consumer groups. The overall expansion of market presence is supported by investments in production capacity, distribution, and logistics to meet rising demand from emerging economies, making export growth a significant factor influencing the worldwide spaghetti market.



Conventional: The Largest Product Segment

The conventional type is the largest segment of the global spaghetti market, as it provides high-quality products at competitive prices. Spaghetti is usually made of wheat and has a unique, recognizable taste. Customers prefer conventional products because they are available in a wide range of options and are suitable for any cuisine. Moreover, it is produced on a large scale and is more affordable for consumers. High-quality wheat production, advanced processing technologies, and extensive retail networks ensure the continuous supply of conventional spaghetti. The popularity of this product is caused by its high demand in both developed and developing countries.

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Segment Analysis

Multigrain – Significant Product Segment

The multigrain segment holds a significant share of the global spaghetti market, driven by growing consumer preference for healthier, nutrient-rich pasta options. Composed of a blend of grains such as wheat, oats, barley, and millet, multigrain spaghetti provides more fiber, vitamins, and minerals than conventional varieties. Rising health awareness, demand for balanced diets, and the popularity of functional foods are supporting the segment's steady growth across both retail and foodservice channels.

Gluten-Free – Fastest-Growing at 8.7% CAGR

The gluten-free segment is projected to achieve the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% in the global spaghetti market. This growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of celiac disease and gluten intolerance, as well as rising consumer adoption of health-focused dietary lifestyles. Product innovation leveraging rice, corn, quinoa, chickpeas, and lentils, combined with expanding retail availability and demand for premium products, is accelerating global growth of the gluten-free spaghetti segment.

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets – Dominant Distribution Channel Segment

Supermarkets and hypermarkets dominate the global spaghetti market due to their extensive product assortments, competitive pricing, and broad consumer accessibility. These retail formats provide a wide selection of domestic, imported, organic, and specialty spaghetti brands, allowing consumers to compare products efficiently. Frequent promotional offers, robust distribution networks, and a growing preference for one-stop grocery shopping continue



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Regional Analysis

North America – Largest Market

North America holds the largest share of the global spaghetti market, driven by high per capita pasta consumption, strong demand for convenient meal solutions, and the widespread popularity of Italian cuisine. The United States leads regional demand, supported by well-established retail networks, a growing preference for premium and whole-grain pasta, and increasing consumption of ready-to-cook food products. Continuous product innovation, strong brand presence, and expanding demand for organic and specialty spaghetti further reinforce North America's leadership in the global market.

Asia Pacific – Fastest-Growing Market at 8.9% CAGR

Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.9% in the global spaghetti market, driven by rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and increasing adoption of Western food habits. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asian nations are witnessing growing demand for convenient and affordable meal options. Expanding supermarket chains, e-commerce grocery platforms, and the presence of international pasta brands, along with rising foodservice consumption, are further accelerating growth in the spaghetti market across the region.

Market Dynamics: Key Opportunities and Challenges

Growing Demand for Premium, Organic, and Functional Pasta Products: Growing consumer awareness of health and wellness, and demand for healthy, nutritious, and clean-label products, are projected to propel the global spaghetti market to new heights. A surge in organic, whole-wheat, multigrain, high-protein, gluten-free, and other innovative products is driving manufacturers to develop differentiated, value-added offerings. Additionally, the rising popularity of e-commerce platforms and specialty food stores is also complementing the growth of the market. As a result, manufacturers are likely to benefit from the growing demand for healthy options and premium pasta products across regions in the years to come.

Volatility in Wheat Prices and Supply Chain Disruptions: Despite market growth, the spaghetti market faces threats to its stability and expansion, including the strong influence of wheat prices and inflation on demand. Moreover, the production and packaging costs may also affect the price, creating additional barriers for customers. Such threats may result in a reduction of the profit margin and the inability to maintain stable supply-demand relationships. A number of factors affecting the supply of wheat, such as climate change, political and economic relations between wheat-producing countries, and other factors, may result in higher wheat prices and affect production costs. Rising inflation and changes in customers' purchasing power may also threaten the company's profitability.

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Recent Industry Developments (2025 - 2026)

Olam Agri launches Ghana's first locally manufactured pasta brand, First Choice Premium Spaghetti

In April 2025, Ghana inaugurated its first state-of-the-art pasta manufacturing facility in Accra, representing a significant US$40 million investment from Olam Agri. This initiative aims to enhance domestic production, food security, and industrial growth. The facility will initially produce premium spaghetti to international quality standards, with plans to expand into macaroni and other vitamin-fortified pastas. Premium spaghetti is set to hit store shelves in March.

Barilla to invest $170M in New York facility expansion

In June 2026, Barilla announced a $170 million investment to expand its New York facility, adding new production, packaging, and warehouse space to support growth in its US operations.

Leading Heavy Construction Equipment Companies

Company Profile Pasta Berruto Italian pasta manufacturer producing a wide range of premium spaghetti and traditional pasta products for retail, foodservice, and international export markets. La Molisana S.p.A. Renowned Italian pasta producer specializing in high-quality durum wheat spaghetti and authentic Italian pasta products with a strong global presence. Colussi S.p.A. Italian food company offering an extensive portfolio of pasta products, including spaghetti, along with bakery and packaged food products for domestic and international markets. Barilla G. e R. F.lli S.p.A. Global leader in pasta manufacturing, recognized for its premium spaghetti and Italian pasta products distributed across retail and foodservice channels worldwide. F.lli De Cecco di Filippo S.p.A. Premium Italian pasta manufacturer known for traditional slow-drying production methods and high-quality spaghetti made from selected durum wheat. Di Martino Air S.r.l. Italian pasta company producing premium spaghetti and specialty pasta products, recognized for authentic craftsmanship and international distribution. De Angelis Food S.p.A. Italian food manufacturer offering a diverse portfolio of pasta products, including spaghetti, with a focus on quality, innovation, and export markets. DeLallo U.S.-based specialty food company offering premium imported Italian spaghetti, pasta, sauces, and gourmet food products through retail and foodservice channels. Rummo S.p.A. Italian pasta manufacturer specializing in premium spaghetti and traditional pasta products, known for its slow-processing technology that enhances texture and cooking performance. Winland Foods Inc. North American food manufacturer producing and distributing a broad range of packaged food products, including pasta and spaghetti, for retail, private-label, and foodservice markets.





About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is a globally recognized market research and management consulting firm specializing in technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare, and industrial sectors. Research methodology integrates primary data collection, including executive interviews, OEM surveys, and channel partner analyses, with proprietary secondary research databases and econometric modeling. Reports are used by Fortune 500 companies, private equity firms, government agencies, and institutional investors to inform strategic planning, M&A, and capital allocation decisions. The firm maintains research coverage across 50+ industries and 100+ countries.

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