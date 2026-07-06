Vendor Risk Management Market Size to Surpass USD 47.95 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vendor Risk Management Market was valued at USD 11.37 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 47.95 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.98% over the forecast period.

The vendor risk management market encompasses software platforms, professional services, and structured frameworks organisations deploy to identify, assess, monitor, and mitigate operational, financial, cybersecurity, compliance, and reputational risks from third-party vendors and suppliers. Modern VRM platforms integrate automated vendor onboarding assessments, continuous cybersecurity posture monitoring, financial stability scoring, regulatory compliance tracking, and contract lifecycle management in unified dashboards.





Download PDF Sample of Vendor Risk Management Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6629

AI-Powered Continuous Monitoring and ESG Risk Integration to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Integration of AI and machine learning into VRM platforms for automated document parsing, continuous cybersecurity posture monitoring, and predictive risk scoring enables organisations to scale third-party risk oversight across expanding vendor ecosystems without proportional analyst headcount growth. ESG risk monitoring integration driven by EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive supply chain disclosure mandates represents an emerging high-growth VRM capability expanding the addressable market beyond traditional cybersecurity and financial risk assessment globally.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component, Solutions Dominated the Market; Services Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Solutions held the largest market share in 2025, driven by automated vendor onboarding, continuous monitoring, and risk scoring platforms enabling organisations to manage expanding third-party ecosystems with real-time visibility. Services are expected to register the highest CAGR during 2026–2035, driven by high VRM implementation complexity requiring specialised change management, procurement workflow integration, and risk assessment methodology development beyond most organisations' internal capability globally.

By Solution Type, Financial Control Dominated the Market; Compliance Management Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Financial control held the largest share in 2025, driven by foundational reliance on financial-risk due diligence evaluating vendor stability, creditworthiness, and business continuity risk indicators as the most universally applicable VRM solution across every industry vertical. Compliance management is expected to register the highest CAGR of approximately 16.7% during 2026–2035, driven by proliferating sector-specific and jurisdiction-specific regulatory frameworks creating complex compliance landscapes requiring automated evidence collection and framework mapping globally.

By Deployment, On-Premises Dominated the Market; Cloud Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

On-premises accounted for the largest percentage at more than 67% revenue in 2025, due to the historical preference of heavily regulated industries for data residency, security control and customisation capability within organisationally controlled infrastructure. Cloud is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2026–2035). The adoption of SaaS models that provide real-time analytics, automatic updates, lower total cost of ownership, and progressive SOC 2, ISO 27001, and FedRAMP certifications to address data governance concerns in regulated industries globally will drive the cloud growth.

By Organization Size, SMEs Dominated the Market; Large Enterprises Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

SMEs accounted for the largest share of revenue in 2025, at over 69%. This is due to cost-effective SaaS-based VRM technologies that enable smaller organisations to carry out structured vendor oversight without a significant investment in infrastructure. Due to complex multi-tier vendor ecosystems, heavy regulatory compliance duties and catastrophic financial implications of third-party data breaches, an increased sophisticated platform investment globally with large organisations exhibiting highest CAGR during 2026-2035 is expected.

If You Need Any Customization on Vendor Risk Management Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/6629

Regional Insights:

North America is the largest vendor risk management market globally with 56% share in 2025 due to complex compliance ecosystems, high digital adoption, and frequent security breaches for third-party vendors get VRM on a board-level priority. The US is the region generating the highest revenue. MetricStream, LogicManager, Prevalent, and Aravo Solutions commercial operations are the technology leaders, accounting for approximately 82.47% of regional revenue.

The U.S. Vendor Risk Management Market is estimated at USD 4.92 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a robust growth rate of over USD 21.20 billion by 2035. Growth is being driven by GDPR-equivalent state privacy laws, HIPAA, SOX, OCC, CFPB and HITECH Act, which combined require formal documented third-party risk oversight programmes across nearly every regulated industry.

Europe Vendor Risk Management Market is projected to reach USD 2.95 billion by 2025 and USD 10.90 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.95%. Europe’s market is characterised by the GDPR requiring formal vendor risk management practices with high penalty exposure, the EU Digital Operational Resilience Act’s third-party risk rules for the financial industry, and Germany accounting for approximately 28.47% of European revenues by large industrial and financial services sector vendor ecosystem complexity.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region, driven by massive digital transformation, cloud migration and IT outsourcing reshaping vendor ecosystems in China, India, Japan and Australia. China makes up about 38.47% of the Asia Pacific revenues and the huge Indian IT outsourcing industry is creating a huge VRM demand as a vendor and customer in the global technology supply chain through 2035.

Key Players:

MetricStream Inc.

LogicManager Inc.

Prevalent Inc.

Aravo Solutions Inc.

SAP Ariba (SAP SE)

Oracle Corporation (GRC)

IBM Security

RSA Security LLC

Genpact Limited

LockPath (NAVEX Global)

SAI Global

Resolver Inc.

OneTrust LLC

ServiceNow Inc.

Diligent Corporation

BitSight Technologies Inc.

SecurityScorecard Inc.

CyberGRX Inc.

Panorays Ltd.

UpGuard Inc.

Recent Developments:

2025: MetricStream expanded its AI-powered third-party risk management platform with enhanced continuous monitoring automatically tracking vendor cybersecurity posture, sanctions list updates, and adverse media signals across enterprise portfolios.

2023: AuditBoard launched AuditBoard ITRM, a purpose-built IT risk management solution for CISOs accelerating identification and classification of IT systems and streamlining business impact assessments.

Buy Full Research Report on Vendor Risk Management Market 2026-2035 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6629

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

VRM Platform & Continuous Monitoring Metrics – helps you understand adoption trends across financial control and real-time visibility across enterprise deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across financial control and real-time visibility across enterprise deployments globally. Regulatory Compliance & DORA Metrics – helps you evaluate GDPR, HIPAA, SOX, and DORA compliance-driven VRM investment trends and multi-jurisdictional compliance automation adoption across regulated verticals globally.

– helps you evaluate GDPR, HIPAA, SOX, and DORA compliance-driven VRM investment trends and multi-jurisdictional compliance automation adoption across regulated verticals globally. AI-Powered Risk Scoring & Predictive Analytics Metrics – helps you analyze AI-driven vendor assessment automation investment and document parsing efficiency improvement across diverse VRM platform verticals globally.

– helps you analyze AI-driven vendor assessment automation investment and document parsing efficiency improvement across diverse VRM platform verticals globally. Cloud VRM & S aa S Adoption Metrics – helps you uncover growth in cloud-delivered VRM subscription adoption and rapid deployment model preference across global enterprise organizations.

– helps you uncover growth in cloud-delivered VRM subscription adoption and rapid deployment model preference across global enterprise organizations. ESG & Fourth-Party Risk Metrics – helps you identify growth opportunities in ESG supply chain risk monitoring investment and fourth-party subcontractor visibility platform development across regulated and sustainability-committed enterprise verticals globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in ESG supply chain risk monitoring investment and fourth-party subcontractor visibility platform development across regulated and sustainability-committed enterprise verticals globally. Competitive Landscape & VRM Expansion Metrics – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on AI monitoring capability breadth and geographic enterprise client footprint globally.

Read Other Related Reports:

Third-Party Risk Management Market Size & Share Report by 2035

AI Model Risk Management Market Size & Share Report by 2035

Supply Chain Resilience Market Size & Share Report by 2035

Risk Analytics Market Size & Share Report by 2032

Procurement Analytics Market Size & Share Report by 2035

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.