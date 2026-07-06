Next American Sports Pro and QuickBuzz Announce Strategic Partnership to Build a Global Sports & Entertainment Digital Ecosystem

London, UK, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next American Sports Pro (NASP), a rapidly expanding sports media and athlete development organization, today announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with QuickBuzz to collaborate on creating one of the world's largest integrated sports and entertainment digital ecosystems.

The partnership combines NASP's growing sports platform, athlete relationships, media properties, live events, and national programming with QuickBuzz's subscription technology and digital engagement platform to accelerate subscriber growth, expand audience engagement, and create recurring revenue opportunities for both organizations.

Under the MOU, the organizations will collaborate across sports media, youth and amateur athletics, collegiate and professional sports, athlete ambassador programs, conferences, corporate sponsorships, AI-powered fan engagement, streaming platforms, and digital community development.

"Our vision has always been much bigger than sports competitions," said Alexis Levi, CEO & Founder, Next American Sports Pro. "This strategic relationship with QuickBuzz represents another major step toward building a comprehensive sports ecosystem where athletes, fans, families, schools, sponsors, and business partners can engage through one connected digital platform. Together, we believe we have the opportunity to transform how sports communities connect worldwide."

Mohamed Mohamud, CEO & Founder, QuickBuzz said. "Our partnership with Next American Sports Pro represents a transformational opportunity for both organizations. By combining QuickBuzz's subscription technology with NASP's rapidly expanding sports ecosystem, we have the opportunity to build one of the largest digital sports communities in the world. Our shared vision is to reach the full 384 million people projected within the Next American Sports Pro ecosystem over the next decade, creating a long-term platform revenue opportunity of approximately $63 billion based on our current strategic growth objectives. We're determined to achieve these targets by delivering innovative technology, exceptional user experiences, and measurable value for athletes, fans, sponsors, and business partners around the globe. This is more than a partnership—it's the foundation for the future of digital sports engagement."

The organizations have established ambitious first-year strategic objectives that include supporting the acquisition of approximately 1.4 million new QuickBuzz subscribers through the NASP ecosystem. Based on current planning assumptions, this growth could generate approximately $21 million in platform revenue, with an estimated $6.345 million allocated to the NASP ecosystem pursuant to a future definitive revenue-sharing agreement.

Subscriber acquisition efforts will leverage the full NASP platform, including:

Next American Sports Pro Competition

NASP Sports Network

NASP Women's Sports Channel

NASP Kids Network

National Tryout Tour

Sports Camps

Annual Sports Conference

Athlete Ambassador Network

Celebrity partnerships

School partnerships

NIL relationships

Corporate sponsorships

Streaming television platforms

Social media campaigns

Affiliate and referral programs

Strategic corporate alliances

QuickBuzz will provide its subscription platform, analytics, marketing support, referral tracking, co-branded campaigns, promotional landing pages, and dedicated partnership resources to help maximize subscriber growth and user engagement.

Additional Corporate Update

QuickBuzz also announced that it is finalizing a separate strategic collaboration with iBlades.ai that is independent of its relationship with Next American Sports Pro. The collaboration is expected to provide QuickBuzz with access to iBlades.ai's SoftTron™ Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) application security platform, supporting the future integration of quantum-resistant security and AI-powered cybersecurity capabilities into the QuickBuzz platform. A separate announcement outlining the details of the QuickBuzz and iBlades.ai collaboration will be issued upon the execution of the final agreements.

About Next American Sports Pro (NASP)

Next American Sports Pro is building a next-generation sports ecosystem that combines athletic competition, sports media, athlete development, digital engagement, live events, youth programming, and strategic partnerships to connect athletes, fans, schools, sponsors, and communities through innovative technology and entertainment platforms.

About QuickBuzz

QuickBuzz is a secure, privacy-first messaging platform designed to eliminate user privacy issues caused by mainstream apps that collect and store sensitive data. Developed by Founder/CEO Mohamed Mohamud, the solution achieves this by eliminating metadata storage, employing advanced end-to-end (E2E) encryption, and offering non-persistent identity where messages are wiped after reading. The company operates on a Privacy as a Service (PAAS) business model, focusing on user seats rather than data exploitation, and aims to serve professionals. The platform also features ephemeral user controls, such as customizable message retention and 'kill-switch' commands.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including anticipated subscriber growth, projected revenue opportunities, and long-term strategic objectives. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and business plans and are subject to risks, uncertainties, market conditions, execution factors, and other variables that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Memorandum of Understanding reflects the parties' good-faith intentions to collaborate and does not constitute a binding obligation to complete any transaction except as expressly provided therein.

Media Contact

Next American Sports Pro (NASP)

Alexis Levi

CEO & Founder

Email: alexislevi@nextamericansportspro.com

Website: https://nextamericansportspro.com