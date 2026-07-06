Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 27

 | Source: Danske Bank A/S Danske Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 34 2026Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00



06 July 2026



Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 27

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 27:

 Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement5,094,060320.06071,630,408,355
29 June 202629,582346.149910,239,806
30 June 202617,224348.60886,004,438
01 July 202617,607350.20036,165,977
02 July 202615,356355.46295,458,488
03 July 202615,152359.83415,452,206
Total accumulated over week 2794,921351.038433,320,916
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme5,188,981320.62741,663,729,271

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.636% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
29 June 202618,432346.14806,380,200
30 June 202611,180348.68873,898,340
01 July 202611,498350.15554,026,088
02 July 20269,061355.06083,217,206
03 July 20268,305359.71682,987,448
Total accumulated over week 2758,476350.729920,509,281
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme3,265,070320.33731,045,923,808


CBOE EuropeNumber of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
29 June 202611,150346.15303,859,606
30 June 20266,044348.46102,106,098
01 July 20266,109350.28462,139,889
02 July 20266,295356.04172,241,283
03 July 20266,847359.97642,464,758
Total accumulated over week 2736,445351.533412,811,634
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme1,923,911321.1196617,805,455



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


Attachments

Danske Bank Company Announcement_EN_Weekly SBB announcment
GlobeNewswire

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