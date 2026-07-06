|Company announcement no. 34 2026
|Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
06 July 2026
Page 1 of 2
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 27
On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 27:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|5,094,060
|320.0607
|1,630,408,355
|29 June 2026
|29,582
|346.1499
|10,239,806
|30 June 2026
|17,224
|348.6088
|6,004,438
|01 July 2026
|17,607
|350.2003
|6,165,977
|02 July 2026
|15,356
|355.4629
|5,458,488
|03 July 2026
|15,152
|359.8341
|5,452,206
|Total accumulated over week 27
|94,921
|351.0384
|33,320,916
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|5,188,981
|320.6274
|1,663,729,271
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.636% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|29 June 2026
|18,432
|346.1480
|6,380,200
|30 June 2026
|11,180
|348.6887
|3,898,340
|01 July 2026
|11,498
|350.1555
|4,026,088
|02 July 2026
|9,061
|355.0608
|3,217,206
|03 July 2026
|8,305
|359.7168
|2,987,448
|Total accumulated over week 27
|58,476
|350.7299
|20,509,281
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|3,265,070
|320.3373
|1,045,923,808
|CBOE Europe
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|29 June 2026
|11,150
|346.1530
|3,859,606
|30 June 2026
|6,044
|348.4610
|2,106,098
|01 July 2026
|6,109
|350.2846
|2,139,889
|02 July 2026
|6,295
|356.0417
|2,241,283
|03 July 2026
|6,847
|359.9764
|2,464,758
|Total accumulated over week 27
|36,445
|351.5334
|12,811,634
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|1,923,911
|321.1196
|617,805,455
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment