Company announcement no. 34 2026 Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00







06 July 2026







Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 27

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 27:

Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK Accumulated, last announcement 5,094,060 320.0607 1,630,408,355 29 June 2026 29,582 346.1499 10,239,806 30 June 2026 17,224 348.6088 6,004,438 01 July 2026 17,607 350.2003 6,165,977 02 July 2026 15,356 355.4629 5,458,488 03 July 2026 15,152 359.8341 5,452,206 Total accumulated over week 27 94,921 351.0384 33,320,916 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 5,188,981 320.6274 1,663,729,271

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.636% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 29 June 2026 18,432 346.1480 6,380,200 30 June 2026 11,180 348.6887 3,898,340 01 July 2026 11,498 350.1555 4,026,088 02 July 2026 9,061 355.0608 3,217,206 03 July 2026 8,305 359.7168 2,987,448 Total accumulated over week 27 58,476 350.7299 20,509,281 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 3,265,070 320.3373 1,045,923,808





CBOE Europe Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 29 June 2026 11,150 346.1530 3,859,606 30 June 2026 6,044 348.4610 2,106,098 01 July 2026 6,109 350.2846 2,139,889 02 July 2026 6,295 356.0417 2,241,283 03 July 2026 6,847 359.9764 2,464,758 Total accumulated over week 27 36,445 351.5334 12,811,634 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 1,923,911 321.1196 617,805,455









This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

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