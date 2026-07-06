Jackery Australia Launches Prime Day Winter Power-Up Sale with Up to $3,800 Off and Introduces the Flight-Ready Explorer 100 Plus

SYDNEY, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackery Australia announced its Prime Day Winter Power-Up Sale , offering up to $3,800 off selected portable power stations and solar generator bundles from 7 to 13 July, alongside launching the flight-ready Jackery Explorer 100 Plus.

Arriving at the height of Australia’s winter travel and backup-power season, the limited-time sale is designed to help households, campers, 4WD travellers, van-life users and DIY enthusiasts stay powered through colder-weather road trips, off-grid escapes, garage projects and essential home backup needs.

From Jackery’s most popular everyday model to rugged outdoor power and high-value portable home backup bundles, the sale aligns with Prime Day to bring together solutions for phones, laptops, fridges, lights, cameras, tools and essential appliances when access to the grid is limited or unavailable.

Prime Day Highlight Offers

Product Winter Power-Up Sale Offer Key Highlights Jackery Explorer 1000 v2

Now $749 AUD

Originally $799 AUD

6.26% off With 1070Wh capacity, the Explorer 1000 v2 is one of Jackery Australia’s most popular portable power stations, ideal for camping, road trips, essential backup and everyday outdoor use. Jackery Explorer 1500 Ultra

Now $1,599 AUD

Originally $2,299 AUD

30.45% off With 1536Wh capacity, 1800W rated output, 3600W peak power and IP65-rated protection against water and dust, the Explorer 1500 Ultra is a rugged performance beast designed for demanding Australian outdoor and worksite conditions. Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus + Explorer 2000 Plus Expansion Battery + 2 x 200W Solar Panels

Now $3,799 AUD

Originally $7,499 AUD

50.01% off With 4084Wh capacity and 400W solar charging, this bundle offers a high-value portable home backup solution for keeping core household essentials powered when it matters most.



New Product Spotlight: Jackery Explorer 100 Plus

Power That Flies With You





The Jackery Explorer 100 Plus is a palm-sized 99Wh mini portable power station built for everyday carry, travel and light outdoor use. Weighing just 965g, the Explorer 100 Plus is compact enough for flight and train travel while still delivering a clear step up from a standard power bank.





Its key advantage is multi-device charging: with two 100W USB-C PD ports and one USB-A port, the Explorer 100 Plus can charge up to three devices simultaneously, helping travellers keep phones, tablets, headphones, handheld gaming devices and even compatible laptops powered from one compact unit.

99Wh mini portable power station with up to 128W output

100W dual PD charging and discharging, plus USB-A output

Charges up to three devices simultaneously

Long-lasting LFP battery with 2,000 cycles to 80% capacity

Fully upgraded BMS protections, including low temperature, short circuit, over temperature, over current, over voltage and low voltage warning protection

Fully DC charged in 1.8 hours, solar charged in around 2 hours with a compatible SolarSaga 100W panel

Whisper quiet and emission-free operation

UL-certified design with flame-retardant material, impact resistance and drop protection

Available now for $179 AUD, originally $229 AUD



Product page: https://au.jackery.com/products/jackery-explorer-100-plus-portable-power-station

Choosing the Right Jackery Power Solution This Winter

For everyday backup and camping, the Explorer 1000 v2 offers a strong balance of capacity, portability and value, positioning it as a practical go-to choice for many Australian Jackery customers.

For tougher outdoor and work scenarios, the Explorer 1500 Ultra is positioned as Jackery’s rugged performance powerhouse, with IP65-rated protection and performance built for rain, dust, shock, tools, 4WD use, overlanding and off-grid camping.

For users looking for higher-capacity portable home essentials backup, the Explorer 2000 Plus bundle combines approximately 4kWh of power with 400W solar capability, offering a strong-value setup for core household needs during outages or limited-grid situations.

For flights, train travel and everyday devices, the Explorer 100 Plus provides a compact step up from a regular power bank, combining a travel-ready 99Wh design with the ability to charge multiple devices at once.

The Jackery Prime Day Winter Power-Up Sale runs from 7 to 13 July 2026, while stocks last. To explore the full range of deals, visit https://au.jackery.com/pages/deals

ABOUT JACKERY

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a global leader in innovative solar generators and renewable energy solutions. Offering a diverse range of portable power solutions, Jackery combines advanced technology with a steadfast commitment to sustainability. With a growing presence in Australia, Jackery is dedicated to providing reliable, renewable energy solutions tailored to the way Australians live, work and explore — prioritising convenience, trust, energy independence and environmentally responsible practices. With over 150,000 five-star reviews globally, Jackery has earned the trust of customers worldwide. To learn more, follow Jackery Australia on Facebook and Instagram .

Contact: Rachel Stotts

Rachel.Stotts@jackery.com

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