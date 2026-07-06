AI in Insurance Claims Processing Market Surges to $0.97 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 16.2%

Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Insurance Claims Processing Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The AI in insurance claims processing market is set for substantial growth, with predictions indicating an expansion from $0.46 billion in 2025 to $0.97 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 16.2%. The historical growth is due to rising insurance claims volumes, increased digitization, fraud incidents, and a demand for faster settlements. Future growth is expected to be fueled by advancements in computer vision, AI-driven fraud prevention, and real-time claims resolution. Trends such as automated claims assessment and intelligent damage estimation are also propelling the industry forward.

Personalized claims assistance, leveraging AI for tailored support and real-time updates, is a key driver of this market. Insurers are focusing on enhancing customer experiences through AI-powered solutions to meet the increasing demand for customization. A notable example is a 2024 report from Higson, a Poland-based insurtech, highlighting a potential 10-15% revenue increase and improved retention rates from personalized insurance services.

Key players are embracing advanced automation technologies, such as agentic AI, aimed at enhancing efficiency and accuracy in claims assessment. Simplifai, a Norway-based AI solutions provider, launched an agentic AI automation platform in 2025 to streamline insurance processes, resulting in operational efficiency gains.

Strategic acquisitions are also reshaping the market. In February 2025, Xceedance, a provider of insurance consulting services, acquired CIS Claim Services. This acquisition enhances Xceedance's claims capabilities through AI-driven solutions, focusing on accelerating claims processes for insurers and MGAs.

Prominent companies in this space include ICICI Lombard, CCC Intelligent Solutions, Quantiphi, and Sapiens International, among others. These companies are pivotal in driving the AI evolution in claims processing.

North America dominated the market in 2025, but regions such as Asia-Pacific and Europe present significant opportunities. Despite challenges like tariffs impacting IT infrastructure costs, the shift towards cloud-based solutions has mitigated these pressures, paving the way for digital transformation across the industry.

An in-depth market research report provides comprehensive insights, exploring market trends, regional shares, and future opportunities. It offers a complete perspective on the evolving landscape of AI in insurance claims processing, crucial for stakeholders aiming to thrive in this sector.

Overall, AI's role in optimizing insurance claims processing through machine learning and other technologies is poised to redefine customer experiences and operational efficiencies, setting a new precedent in the industry.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market Global Report 2026 offers strategists, marketers, and senior management essential data to evaluate this rapidly expanding market. The report provides a thorough guide to the emerging trends expected to shape the sector over the next decade and beyond. Introducing a comprehensive global perspective, the report spans 16 geographies, assessing critical macro factors like geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, and interest rate fluctuations, alongside evolving regulatory landscapes. It guides in developing regional and country strategies rooted in local data analysis, identifying growth segments for investment, and outperforming competitors by leveraging forecast data with insights into market drivers and trends. Report Highlights:

Examine key macroeconomic impacts, including technological disruptions, regulatory shifts, and evolving customer preferences.

Explore market size, historical and forecast growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, and total addressable market (TAM).

Assess market characteristics, product differentiation, and innovation trends. Analyze supply chain dynamics and competitor positioning.

Identify emerging technology trends, including AI-driven innovation, digital transformation, and sustainability initiatives.

The report sections cover diverse aspects:

Market Characteristics: Defines and explores market dynamics, significant products, and innovation trends.

Defines and explores market dynamics, significant products, and innovation trends. Supply Chain Analysis: Offers a complete value chain overview, including key resources and competitor insights.

Offers a complete value chain overview, including key resources and competitor insights. Trends and Strategies: Analyzes market evolution and suggests leveraging technological advancements.

Analyzes market evolution and suggests leveraging technological advancements. Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Reviews influential regulatory frameworks and investment trends impacting growth.

Reviews influential regulatory frameworks and investment trends impacting growth. Market Size: Reports on the market's historic growth and development forecast.

Reports on the market's historic growth and development forecast. TAM Analysis: Offers insights into market potential and strategic growth opportunities.

Offers insights into market potential and strategic growth opportunities. Market Attractiveness Score: Evaluates market viability using a comprehensive scoring framework.

Scope of the Report:

Offerings: Software, Services

Software, Services Deployment Model: On-Premise, Cloud

On-Premise, Cloud Technology: Machine Learning, NLP, Computer Vision

Machine Learning, NLP, Computer Vision Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, SMEs

Large Enterprises, SMEs End-User: Life & Health Insurance, Property & Casualty Insurance

Key Companies: ICICI Lombard, CCC Intelligent Solutions, Quantiphi, Sapiens, Blue Prism, ScienceSoft, and more.



Regions and Countries: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and others, including emerging hubs like Taiwan and Southeast Asia.



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast data included.



Sourcing and Delivery: Report available in Word, PDF, or Interactive format with Excel Dashboard for data extraction and analysis.



Additional Benefits: Bi-Annual Data Updates, Customisation options, and Expert Consultant Support.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $0.97 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Automated Claims Assessment

4.2.2 AI Based Fraud Detection

4.2.3 Intelligent Damage Estimation

4.2.4 Straight Through Claims Processing

4.2.5 Customer Centric Claims Automation



5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Life Insurance Providers

5.2 Health Insurance Providers

5.3 Property and Casualty Insurers

5.4 Reinsurance Companies

5.5 Third Party Claims Administrators



6. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market, Segmentation by Offering, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Software, Services

9.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

on-Premise, Cloud

9.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Other Technologies

9.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

9.5. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance

9.6. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

AI-Based Underwriting Software, Fraud Detection Software, Claims Processing Software, Customer Engagement Platforms

9.7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Managed Services, Professional Services, Consulting Services, Support and Maintenance



10. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market

13.1. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market

14.1. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market

15.1. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market

16.1. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market

17.1. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market

18.1. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market

19.1. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market

20.1. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market

21.1. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market

22.1. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market

23.1. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market

24.1. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market

25.1. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market

26.1. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market

28.1. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market

29.1. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market

30.1. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market

31.1. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market

32.1. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market

33.1. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market

34.1. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market

35.1. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market, Segmentation by Offering, Segmentation by Deployment Model, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Quantiphi Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Sapiens International Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. Blue Prism Limited Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

ScienceSoft USA Corporation, Harbinger Group, Newgen Software Technologies Limited, Vlink Inc., LeewayHertz, Astera Software, Damco Group, Ravin AI Ltd., ZestyAI, Tractable Ltd., Sprout.ai, CLARA Analytics Inc., V7 Ltd., Alula Technologies Ltd., SimplifAI Systems Limited



39. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market



41. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Claims Processing Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this AI in Insurance Claims Processing market report include:

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc.

Quantiphi

Sapiens International

Blue Prism Limited

ScienceSoft USA Corporation

Harbinger Group

Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Vlink Inc.

LeewayHertz

Astera Software

Damco Group

Ravin AI Ltd.

ZestyAI

Tractable Ltd.

Sprout.ai

CLARA Analytics Inc.

V7 Ltd.

Alula Technologies Ltd.

SimplifAI Systems Limited

Perceptiviti Data Solutions Private Limited.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lsupe1

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