Exponential Growth Predicted: AI in Operating Room Market to Hit $3.29 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Operating Room Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence (AI) in operating room market is witnessing substantial growth, as it is projected to expand from $0.9 billion in 2025 to $1.17 billion in 2026, achieving a 30% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This growth is driven by increasing surgical volumes, advancements in medical imaging, the adoption of robotic surgery, and demands for better surgical outcomes and efficiency. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $3.29 billion, growing at a CAGR of 29.6%, fueled by the rise in minimally invasive surgeries, AI-powered surgical robotics, healthcare digitization, and precision-based interventions.

The convergence of AI with robotic surgical systems significantly enhances capabilities, allowing surgeons to execute complex tasks with precision and improved control. Riding on this trend, global robot installations surged to 553,052 units in 2022, showing a 5% year-on-year increase. Projections for 2023 anticipate a 7% growth, projecting over 590,000 installations. This expansion underscores the role of robotics in driving the AI in operating room market.

Leading companies are pioneering innovative AI solutions in the operating room space. In September 2023, Copient Health launched 'ARDEN', enhancing operating room access and efficiency while optimizing financial outcomes. Similarly, Stryker Corporation's acquisition of care.AI in September 2024 emphasizes the integration of AI-assisted technologies to enhance real-time decision making for healthcare providers.

Key players in this field include Medtronic, Siemens Healthineers, Stryker, Intuitive Surgical, and others. North America was identified as the largest region in this market for 2025, with Asia-Pacific poised as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The geographic spread of the market includes regions like Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, and parts of Africa and the Middle East.

Tariffs have had a notable impact on the AI in operating room market, primarily through the increased costs of importing surgical robots and related technologies. Despite this, the trend has spurred software-driven AI innovations and fostered local manufacturing partnerships, bolstering development in surgical analytics and digital platforms.

The market research on AI in the operating room provides detailed insights, covering global market size, regional shares, market trends, and opportunities. The study highlights the integration of AI to improve resource efficiency and operative precision, emphasizing hardware and software solutions. Applications span multiple medical specialties, employing technologies like machine learning and natural language processing to enhance operations and patient outcomes.

The AI in operating room market encompasses revenue from services providing real-time surgical guidance and autonomous actions, including sales of AI-driven surgical robots and related systems. These factory gate values reflect the intrinsic worth of goods as sold by their creators, driving industry growth with innovative solutions for healthcare providers worldwide.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Operating Room Market Global Report 2026 offers essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management aiming to evaluate this burgeoning market. Rapid growth characterizes the AI in operating room sector, with trends poised to redefine it over the next decade and beyond.

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Description: Discover the largest and fastest-growing segments in the AI operating room market and their interplay with broader economic factors, demographics, and similar sectors. Understand the forces influencing market evolution, including tech disruption and changing consumer preferences.

The report's comprehensive coverage includes market characteristics, size, segmentation, regional and country-specific breakdowns, TAM, market attractiveness score, competitive landscape, market shares, and company scoring matrix, along with prevalent trends and strategies. Historical and predicted growth by geography is thoroughly examined.

The market characteristics section details key offerings, brand differentiation, product features, innovation, and development trends.

Supply chain analysis reviews the entire value chain and competitor listings at each level.

Updated trends highlight market evolution with emerging technology shifts like digital transformation, AI-driven innovation, and sustainability.

The regulatory and investment landscape outlines major regulatory frameworks and investment flows shaping growth.

Market forecasts incorporate major impacting factors such as technological advancements and geopolitical tensions.

TAM analysis clarifies market potential, offering strategic insights and growth opportunities.

Market attractiveness scoring quantifies market evaluation, offering strategic insights for decision-making.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Offerings: Hardware, SaaS

By Indication: Cardiology, Orthopedics, Urology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Others

By Technology: ML, DL, NLP, Computer Vision

By Application: Training, Diagnosis, Risk Analysis, Surgical Planning, Others

By End User: Hospitals, ASCs, Specialized Facilities

Subsegments:

By Hardware: Surgical Robots, Imaging Systems, Monitoring Devices

By SaaS: Surgical Planning Software, AI Analytics Tools, Remote Monitoring Software

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.6% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this AI in Operating Room market report include:

Medtronic

Siemens Healthineers

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Olympus

Intuitive Surgical

Vicarious Surgical

Augmedics

NovaSignal

Caresyntax

Quibim

Corindus Vascular Robotics

Lunit

Nano-X Imaging

Viz.ai

Subtle Medical

Caption Health

Inovus Medical

Asensus Surgical

Activ Surgical

Orpheus Medical

MaxQ AI

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI

RadLogics

Therapixel

Proximie

Gauss Surgical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6fl9qk

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