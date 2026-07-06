Simpson Associates partners with Nelson Global to strengthen data security, compliance and governance with Microsoft Purview

YORK, United Kingdom, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simpson Associates, a leading UK data transformation consultancy and Microsoft solutions partner, has announced a new partnership with Nelson Global, supporting the multinational organisation in strengthening how they manage data risk and regulatory obligations using Microsoft Purview.

Strengthening global compliance through data governance

Nelson Global operates across multiple regions and industries. As a multinational organisation, it brings significant regulatory complexity. To support this function, the organisation required a partner capable of evaluating their current compliance framework and defining a clear, future-focused roadmap using Microsoft Purview, leading them to partner with Simpson Associates.

As an established Microsoft Purview partner, Simpson Associates is helping Nelson Global in centralising oversight of information protection, regulatory requirements and data risk, by working across Microsoft Purview Compliance Manager, Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) and AI governance.

Building a clear view of risk with Microsoft Purview

The initial phase of the partnership focuses on supporting Nelson Global with TISAX (Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange) compliance, a key security standard for organisations operating within automotive and industrial supply chains. Using Microsoft Purview Compliance Manager, Simpson Associates is helping Nelson Global evaluate existing information protection and security controls against TISAX requirements, identify gaps, and define a prioritised path forward based on risk and regulatory impact.

Building on this work, Simpson Associates will also support Nelson Global with a Proof of Concept with Microsoft Purview's AI governance tooling such as DSPM. Using Microsoft Purview’s AI baseline capabilities, this phase will help the organisation establish guardrails for responsible AI use, understand emerging compliance considerations, and prepare for the safe adoption of AI technologies as regulatory expectations continue to evolve.

“Microsoft Purview enables organisations to move beyond static, point-in-time assessments towards a more automated proactive approach to managing risk and regulatory change. Our work with Nelson Global is focused on putting a practical framework in place that supports informed decision-making, ongoing compliance and broadening proactive protections in readiness for safe, governed AI usage and to meet complex compliance needs that are often seen for multinational organisations.”

Nick Evans, Account Director at Simpson Associates

"Operating in a complex regulatory environment, we needed a more structured and reliable way to understand our current position and demonstrate progress over time. Working with Simpson Associates and Microsoft Purview gives us a structured, consistent way to assess where we are today and plan how we improve over time.”

Michael Magdech, IT Director at Nelson Global

A foundation for scalable governance and long-term growth

While the initial engagements focus on assessing potential tooling to improve compliance posture, both organisations see this partnership as the foundation for a longer-term relationship supporting Nelson Global’s wider governance, security and analytics ambitions.

This collaboration further reinforces Simpson Associates’ position as a trusted Microsoft Purview partner, supporting organisations in designing and delivering governance frameworks that are practical, scalable and aligned to real-world business needs.

About Nelson Global

Nelson Global is a multinational industrial and supply-chain organisation operating across multiple sectors and geographies, with a strong focus on security, compliance and operational excellence.

About Simpson Associates

Simpson Associates is a UK-based data transformation consultancy with proven expertise across Microsoft technologies like Purview and Fabric. The company takes pride in tackling complex challenges, working collaboratively with clients across the public and private sectors to empower them to unlock the full value of their data.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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