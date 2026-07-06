Rising Digital Health Investments Propel AI-driven Disease Outbreak Prediction Solutions

Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The artificial intelligence (AI) in disease outbreak prediction market is experiencing robust growth, with projections indicating it will expand from $2.44 billion in 2025 to $3.09 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.7%. Key historical growth drivers have included frequent infectious disease outbreaks, enhancements in public health surveillance, widespread digitization of health data, early AI analytics adoption in epidemiology, and strengthened collaboration among health agencies.
Looking towards the future, the market is expected to reach $8.02 billion by 2030, driven by advancements in predictive public health infrastructure, increasing AI investment in disease preparedness, real-time health data utilization, climate and mobility analytics integration, and global health intelligence network expansion. Notable trends in this period include the growing use of real-time epidemiological modeling, integration of environmental data sources, AI-powered surveillance dashboards, development of predictive risk assessment platforms, and a focus on early warning systems.
Several factors are catalyzing the market's growth, most notably the rising investments in digital health infrastructure. These investments facilitate the secure exchange and analysis of health information, essential for delivering efficient healthcare, conducting public health surveillance, and driving informed decision-making. For instance, in May 2023, Australia's Department of Health and Aged Care announced a significant investment of approximately $6.1 billion to enhance Medicare with a focus on digital health advancements.
Companies at the forefront of this market are launching advanced AI-driven global disease surveillance solutions to enhance early outbreak detection, reduce response times, and boost public health preparedness. An example includes BlueDot's cutting-edge infectious disease surveillance system that significantly reduces manual detection time by leveraging advanced AI to process global data in real-time.
Strategic partnerships are also shaping the landscape. In June 2023, Health Matrix partnered with BlueDot Inc. to strengthen its public health digital portfolio through the integration of AI-powered infectious disease intelligence, marking a step towards enhancing regional healthcare capabilities and response efficiency.
Leading players in the market include Amazon Web Services Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Siemens Healthineers AG, SAS Institute Inc., and BlueDot Inc., among others. These companies are navigating challenges such as tariffs which increase costs for imported components but also promote local development of infrastructure and manufacturing.
Overall, AI in disease outbreak prediction leverages comprehensive datasets to identify disease emergence patterns, improving outbreak forecasting and enabling informed response planning. The market encompasses software, hardware, and services utilized across various sectors including healthcare, government, and research, ensuring a broad and impactful application of AI technologies in global health initiatives.
The AI in disease outbreak prediction market report provides an extensive analysis of market dynamics, trends, and future prospects, offering invaluable insights for stakeholders and companies seeking to capitalize on opportunities within this rapidly evolving sector.
The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Global Report 2026" provides indispensable insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate market dynamics. As AI technology for disease outbreak prediction continues to grow, this report offers a detailed guide to understand future trends.
Reasons to Purchase:
- Obtain a global perspective with coverage across 16 geographies.
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- Leverage forecast data and market drivers to outperform competitors.
- Understand customer behavior via comprehensive end-user analysis.
- Benchmark against competitors based on market share, innovation, and brand strength.
- Evaluate the total addressable market (TAM) and utilize market attractiveness scoring for strategic decisions.
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- Receive timely updates with the latest data, Excel sheets for seamless data extraction and analysis.
Description: This comprehensive report addresses pivotal questions about the AI in disease outbreak prediction market, covering aspects like market size, growth, segmentation, and competitive landscape. With insights into technological disruptions, regulatory shifts, and consumer preference changes, this report guides strategic planning and decision-making.
- The market characteristics segment offers insights into market size, growth, product offerings, and industry trends.
- Supply chain analysis outlines the entire value chain, highlighting key resources and suppliers.
- The trends and strategies section forecasts market evolution, highlighting AI innovations and suggesting strategies for leveraging these advancements.
- The regulatory landscape section discusses key regulatory frameworks, investment trends, and their impact on market growth.
- Market segmentation provides insights into sub-markets and their growth projections.
- The report covers regional and country-specific analyses, showcasing market size, historic, and forecast growth in various geographies.
- A competitive landscape analysis evaluates the market environment, including key players, market shares, and financial deals.
- The company scoring matrix ranks market leaders based on various performance parameters.
Report Scope:
Markets Covered:
- By Component: Software, Hardware, Services
- By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud
- Applications: Healthcare Providers, Government Agencies, Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies
- End-Users: Hospitals, Clinics, Public Health Organizations, Academic Centers
Subsegments:
- Software: Machine Learning Platforms, Predictive Analytics, Epidemiological Modeling
- Hardware: Health Monitoring Devices, Geographic Systems, Wearable Trackers
- Services: Disease Surveillance, Outbreak Modeling, Predictive Analytics Services
Companies Mentioned: Amazon Web Services, Oracle, SAP, Siemens Healthineers, Clarivate, Tempus AI, Seegene, Ginkgo Bioworks, among others.
Geographic Coverage: Includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, coupled with countries like USA, China, India, UK, Germany, and others.
Data Available: Historic and forecast market data, competitor market shares, ratios to related markets.
Format: Available in Word, PDF, or as an Interactive Report with an Excel Dashboard.
Added Benefits:
- Bi-Annual Data Update
- Customization Options
- Expert Consultant Support
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$3.09 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$8.02 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|27.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)
1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots
1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market
1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market
2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Characteristics
2.1. Market Definition & Scope
2.2. Market Segmentations
2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services
2.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis
2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework
2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology
2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation
Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation
2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation
2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations
3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Supply Chain Analysis
3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem
3.2. List Of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers
3.3. List Of Major Distributors and Channel Partners
3.4. List Of Major End Users
4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Trends and Strategies
4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends
4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence
4.1.2 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine
4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
4.1.4 Internet Of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems
4.1.5 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing
4.2. Major Trends
4.2.1 Increasing Use Of Real-Time Epidemiological Modeling
4.2.2 Rising Integration Of Mobility and Environmental Data Sources
4.2.3 Growing Deployment Of AI-Based Surveillance Dashboards
4.2.4 Expansion Of Predictive Risk Assessment Platforms
4.2.5 Enhanced Focus On Early Warning Systems
5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Analysis Of End Use Industries
5.1 Hospitals and Clinics
5.2 Public Health Organizations
5.3 Academic and Research Centers
5.4 Pharmaceutical Companies
5.5 Government Health Agencies
6. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including The Impact Of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery On The Market
7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
7.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)
7.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)
8. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market
8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)
8.2. Methodology and Assumptions
8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation
8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis
8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis
9. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Segmentation
9.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Software, Hardware, Services
9.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
On-Premises, Cloud
9.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Healthcare Providers, Government Agencies, Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, Other Applications
9.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Hospitals and Clinics, Public Health Organizations, Academic and Research Centers, Other End Users
9.5. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Machine Learning Platforms, Predictive Analytics Software, Data Visualization Software, Epidemiological Modeling Software, Cloud-Based Analytics Software
9.6. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Hardware, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Health Monitoring Device, Geographic Information System Devices, Wearable Health Trackers, Diagnostic Devices, Sensor Devices
9.7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Disease Surveillance Services, Outbreak Modeling Services, Predictive Analytics Services, Public Health Consulting, Data Integration Services, Epidemiological Risk Assessment
10. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Regional and Country Analysis
10.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
10.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
11. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market
11.1. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
11.2. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
12. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market
12.1. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
12.2. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
13. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market
13.1. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
14. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market
14.1. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
14.2. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
15. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market
15.1. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
16. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market
16.1. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
17. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market
17.1. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
17.2. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
18. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market
18.1. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
18.2. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
19. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market
19.1. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
19.2. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
20. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market
20.1. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
20.2. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
21. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market
21.1. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
22. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market
22.1. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
23. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market
23.1. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
24. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market
24.1. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
25. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market
25.1. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
26. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market
26.1. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
26.2. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
27. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market
27.1. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
28. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market
28.1. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
28.2. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
29. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market
29.1. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
29.2. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
30. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market
30.1. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
30.2. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
31. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market
31.1. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
31.2. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
32. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market
32.1. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
33. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market
33.1. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
33.2. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
34. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market
34.1. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
34.2. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
35. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape
36. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
36.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024
36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)
36.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market - Company Scoring Matrix
36.2.1. Market Revenues
36.2.2. Product Innovation Score
36.2.3. Brand Recognition
36.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Company Profiles
36.3.1. Amazon Web Services Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
36.3.2. Oracle Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
36.3.3. SAP SE Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
36.3.4. Siemens Healthineers AG Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
36.3.5. SAS Institute Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
Clarivate Plc, Tempus AI Inc., Seegene Inc., Ginkgo Bioworks Inc., Dataminr Inc., Komodo Health Inc., H2O.ai, Evidation Health Inc., Qventus Inc., Airfinity Ltd., SparkBeyond Inc., Blue Dot Inc., GIDEON Informatics Inc., Hyfe Inc., EPIWATCH Pty Ltd.
38. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
39. Upcoming Startups in the Market
40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market
41. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
41.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market In 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
41.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market In 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
41.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market In 2030 - Growth Strategies
41.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies
41.3.2 Competitor Strategies
42. Appendix
42.1. Abbreviations
42.2. Currencies
42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates
42.4. Research Inquiries
42.5. About the Analyst
42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer
Companies Featured
The companies featured in this AI in Disease Outbreak Prediction market report include:
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Clarivate Plc
- Tempus AI Inc.
- Seegene Inc.
- Ginkgo Bioworks Inc.
- Dataminr Inc.
- Komodo Health Inc.
- H2O.ai
- Evidation Health Inc.
- Qventus Inc.
- Airfinity Ltd.
- SparkBeyond Inc.
- Blue Dot Inc.
- GIDEON Informatics Inc.
- Hyfe Inc.
- EPIWATCH Pty Ltd.
- EpiDetect AI Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qkvv2m
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