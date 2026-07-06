Rising Digital Health Investments Propel AI-driven Disease Outbreak Prediction Solutions

Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence (AI) in disease outbreak prediction market is experiencing robust growth, with projections indicating it will expand from $2.44 billion in 2025 to $3.09 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.7%. Key historical growth drivers have included frequent infectious disease outbreaks, enhancements in public health surveillance, widespread digitization of health data, early AI analytics adoption in epidemiology, and strengthened collaboration among health agencies.

Looking towards the future, the market is expected to reach $8.02 billion by 2030, driven by advancements in predictive public health infrastructure, increasing AI investment in disease preparedness, real-time health data utilization, climate and mobility analytics integration, and global health intelligence network expansion. Notable trends in this period include the growing use of real-time epidemiological modeling, integration of environmental data sources, AI-powered surveillance dashboards, development of predictive risk assessment platforms, and a focus on early warning systems.

Several factors are catalyzing the market's growth, most notably the rising investments in digital health infrastructure. These investments facilitate the secure exchange and analysis of health information, essential for delivering efficient healthcare, conducting public health surveillance, and driving informed decision-making. For instance, in May 2023, Australia's Department of Health and Aged Care announced a significant investment of approximately $6.1 billion to enhance Medicare with a focus on digital health advancements.

Companies at the forefront of this market are launching advanced AI-driven global disease surveillance solutions to enhance early outbreak detection, reduce response times, and boost public health preparedness. An example includes BlueDot's cutting-edge infectious disease surveillance system that significantly reduces manual detection time by leveraging advanced AI to process global data in real-time.

Strategic partnerships are also shaping the landscape. In June 2023, Health Matrix partnered with BlueDot Inc. to strengthen its public health digital portfolio through the integration of AI-powered infectious disease intelligence, marking a step towards enhancing regional healthcare capabilities and response efficiency.

Leading players in the market include Amazon Web Services Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Siemens Healthineers AG, SAS Institute Inc., and BlueDot Inc., among others. These companies are navigating challenges such as tariffs which increase costs for imported components but also promote local development of infrastructure and manufacturing.

Overall, AI in disease outbreak prediction leverages comprehensive datasets to identify disease emergence patterns, improving outbreak forecasting and enabling informed response planning. The market encompasses software, hardware, and services utilized across various sectors including healthcare, government, and research, ensuring a broad and impactful application of AI technologies in global health initiatives.

The AI in disease outbreak prediction market report provides an extensive analysis of market dynamics, trends, and future prospects, offering invaluable insights for stakeholders and companies seeking to capitalize on opportunities within this rapidly evolving sector.

The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Global Report 2026" provides indispensable insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate market dynamics. As AI technology for disease outbreak prediction continues to grow, this report offers a detailed guide to understand future trends.

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Description: This comprehensive report addresses pivotal questions about the AI in disease outbreak prediction market, covering aspects like market size, growth, segmentation, and competitive landscape. With insights into technological disruptions, regulatory shifts, and consumer preference changes, this report guides strategic planning and decision-making.

The market characteristics segment offers insights into market size, growth, product offerings, and industry trends.

Supply chain analysis outlines the entire value chain, highlighting key resources and suppliers.

The trends and strategies section forecasts market evolution, highlighting AI innovations and suggesting strategies for leveraging these advancements.

The regulatory landscape section discusses key regulatory frameworks, investment trends, and their impact on market growth.

Market segmentation provides insights into sub-markets and their growth projections.

The report covers regional and country-specific analyses, showcasing market size, historic, and forecast growth in various geographies.

A competitive landscape analysis evaluates the market environment, including key players, market shares, and financial deals.

The company scoring matrix ranks market leaders based on various performance parameters.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

Applications: Healthcare Providers, Government Agencies, Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies

End-Users: Hospitals, Clinics, Public Health Organizations, Academic Centers

Subsegments:

Software: Machine Learning Platforms, Predictive Analytics, Epidemiological Modeling

Hardware: Health Monitoring Devices, Geographic Systems, Wearable Trackers

Services: Disease Surveillance, Outbreak Modeling, Predictive Analytics Services

Companies Mentioned: Amazon Web Services, Oracle, SAP, Siemens Healthineers, Clarivate, Tempus AI, Seegene, Ginkgo Bioworks, among others.

Geographic Coverage: Includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, coupled with countries like USA, China, India, UK, Germany, and others.

Data Available: Historic and forecast market data, competitor market shares, ratios to related markets.

Format: Available in Word, PDF, or as an Interactive Report with an Excel Dashboard.

Added Benefits:

Bi-Annual Data Update

Customization Options

Expert Consultant Support





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List Of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List Of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List Of Major End Users



4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Internet Of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.5 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Use Of Real-Time Epidemiological Modeling

4.2.2 Rising Integration Of Mobility and Environmental Data Sources

4.2.3 Growing Deployment Of AI-Based Surveillance Dashboards

4.2.4 Expansion Of Predictive Risk Assessment Platforms

4.2.5 Enhanced Focus On Early Warning Systems



5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Analysis Of End Use Industries

5.1 Hospitals and Clinics

5.2 Public Health Organizations

5.3 Academic and Research Centers

5.4 Pharmaceutical Companies

5.5 Government Health Agencies



6. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including The Impact Of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery On The Market



7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Software, Hardware, Services

9.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

On-Premises, Cloud

9.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Healthcare Providers, Government Agencies, Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, Other Applications

9.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hospitals and Clinics, Public Health Organizations, Academic and Research Centers, Other End Users

9.5. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Machine Learning Platforms, Predictive Analytics Software, Data Visualization Software, Epidemiological Modeling Software, Cloud-Based Analytics Software

9.6. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Hardware, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Health Monitoring Device, Geographic Information System Devices, Wearable Health Trackers, Diagnostic Devices, Sensor Devices

9.7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Disease Surveillance Services, Outbreak Modeling Services, Predictive Analytics Services, Public Health Consulting, Data Integration Services, Epidemiological Risk Assessment



10. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



11. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market

11.1. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

11.2. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market

12.1. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market

13.1. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market

14.1. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

14.2. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market

15.1. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market

16.1. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market

17.1. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

17.2. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market

18.1. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market

19.1. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market

20.1. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market

21.1. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market

22.1. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market

23.1. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market

24.1. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market

25.1. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market

26.1. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

26.2. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market

27.1. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market

28.1. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

28.2. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market

29.1. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market

30.1. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market

31.1. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market

32.1. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market

33.1. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

33.2. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market

34.1. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



36. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

36.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

36.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

36.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market - Company Scoring Matrix

36.2.1. Market Revenues

36.2.2. Product Innovation Score

36.2.3. Brand Recognition

36.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Company Profiles

36.3.1. Amazon Web Services Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.2. Oracle Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.3. SAP SE Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.4. Siemens Healthineers AG Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

36.3.5. SAS Institute Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



37. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Clarivate Plc, Tempus AI Inc., Seegene Inc., Ginkgo Bioworks Inc., Dataminr Inc., Komodo Health Inc., H2O.ai, Evidation Health Inc., Qventus Inc., Airfinity Ltd., SparkBeyond Inc., Blue Dot Inc., GIDEON Informatics Inc., Hyfe Inc., EPIWATCH Pty Ltd.



38. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



39. Upcoming Startups in the Market



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market



41. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market In 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market In 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Disease Outbreak Prediction Market In 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2 Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this AI in Disease Outbreak Prediction market report include:

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Siemens Healthineers AG

SAS Institute Inc.

Clarivate Plc

Tempus AI Inc.

Seegene Inc.

Ginkgo Bioworks Inc.

Dataminr Inc.

Komodo Health Inc.

H2O.ai

Evidation Health Inc.

Qventus Inc.

Airfinity Ltd.

SparkBeyond Inc.

Blue Dot Inc.

GIDEON Informatics Inc.

Hyfe Inc.

EPIWATCH Pty Ltd.

EpiDetect AI Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qkvv2m

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