AI Inference Chip Market Soars: Predicted Growth to $36.97 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Inference Chip (IC) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The artificial intelligence (AI) inference chip (IC) market is experiencing substantial growth, projected to expand from $17.73 billion in 2025 to $20.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.6%. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $36.97 billion with a CAGR of 15.9%. Key drivers include the rise in AI model deployment across sectors, demand for real-time inference capabilities, advancements in semiconductor technology, and the adoption of edge computing. Significant trends include the increased deployment of edge AI processors, demand for low-latency AI chips, and the focus on energy-efficient architectures and chip customization.

The proliferation of data centers significantly contributes to the growth of the AI inference chip market. These centers cater to the rapid increase in cloud computing and AI technologies, necessitating scalable, high-performance environments for data processing. For instance, the United States, as of March 2025, housed 5,426 data centers, with energy consumption expected to reach 130 GW by 2030. This surge supports the need for specialized processors capable of efficient, real-time AI inference.

Industry leaders are developing advanced AI solutions, such as inference accelerators, enhancing efficiency and scalability. For example, Google LLC's introduction of the Ironwood AI chip in April 2025 marks a significant advancement. Designed for inference computing, it integrates features from prior designs and expands memory, supporting up to 9,216 clustered operations, thereby improving performance and energy efficiency for dynamic AI workloads.

Complementing technological advancements, the industry has seen strategic acquisitions like SoftBank Group's $6.5 billion purchase of Ampere Computing. This acquisition aims to bolster SoftBank's Arm-based processor portfolio, accelerating AI infrastructure development. Ampere Computing is recognized for its AI inference chip solutions.

Leading companies in the market include Amazon Web Services Inc., Apple Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and others. Geopolitical tariffs are impacting the market by raising costs for semiconductor materials. This situation is particularly affecting Asia-Pacific regions and North America, but is simultaneously pushing investments in domestic semiconductor infrastructure, enhancing supply chain forgiveness in the long term.

The market encompasses revenues from AI inference chips, including specialized hardware like memory modules, neural processing units, and accelerator cards. These chips are integral to applications across banking, healthcare, retail, automotive, and IT sectors, supporting AI tasks such as image recognition, autonomous vehicles, and virtual assistance. The AI inference chip market remains vital for enabling efficient deployment of AI technologies across diverse applications and geographies.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Inference Chip (IC) Market Global Report 2026 is an indispensable resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management. This report provides crucial insights into a market experiencing robust growth, focusing on trends that will shape the industry over the next decade and beyond.

Why Purchase This Report?

Acquire a comprehensive global perspective with coverage across 16 key geographies.

Understand the impact of macro factors such as geopolitical events, trade policies, and economic fluctuations.

Develop tailored regional and country strategies based on in-depth local data and analysis.

Identify lucrative growth segments for investment.

Gain a competitive edge using forecast data and trends driving the market.

Enhance customer understanding through detailed end-user analysis.

Benchmark against competitors on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate market potential with total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring.

Utilize high-quality data and analysis for internal and external presentations.

Receive the report with the latest data and an Excel data sheet for easy analysis.

Market Insight and Analysis

The report answers pressing questions such as where the largest and fastest-growing markets for AI inference ICs are, and how technological, regulatory, and consumer preference changes will shape the market. It covers market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, and competitive landscape with a focus on geographic expansion and market forecasts.

Key Sections include:

Market Characteristics: This section details key products, brand differentiation, innovation, and development trends.

This section details key products, brand differentiation, innovation, and development trends. Supply Chain Analysis: Gain insight into the value chain, key materials, and supplier competition.

Gain insight into the value chain, key materials, and supplier competition. Trends and Strategies: Understand emerging trends like digital transformation and AI-driven innovation.

Understand emerging trends like digital transformation and AI-driven innovation. Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Explore regulatory influences and investment trends.

Explore regulatory influences and investment trends. Market Size and Growth Forecasts: Assess historical and future market growth.

Assess historical and future market growth. Geographic Breakdown: Analyze market size and growth in various geographies, including Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Analyze market size and growth in various geographies, including Taiwan and Southeast Asia. Competitive Landscape: Insights into market share, leading companies, and financial deals shaping the market.

Report Coverage

The report covers various market dimensions, including:

Components: Hardware, Software, Services

Hardware, Software, Services Deployment Modes: On Premises, Cloud Based, Edge Computing, Hybrid

On Premises, Cloud Based, Edge Computing, Hybrid Technologies: Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing

Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing Applications: Image and Speech Recognition, Autonomous Vehicles, Data Center Inference

Image and Speech Recognition, Autonomous Vehicles, Data Center Inference End Users: BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Automotive

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $20.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $36.97 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.9% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this AI Inference Chip (IC) market report include:

Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS)

Apple Inc.

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Baidu Inc.

Marvell Technology Inc.

Xilinx Inc.

Tenstorrent Inc.

SambaNova Systems Inc.

Cerebras Systems Inc.

Mythic Inc.

Graphcore Limited.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/80xnmr

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