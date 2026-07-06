Demand for Personalized Skincare Fuels Growth in AI-Driven Cosmetics Industry: A Market Overview

Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Cosmetics Formulation Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence (AI) in cosmetics formulation market is experiencing unprecedented growth. Projected to expand from $0.58 billion in 2025 to $1.6 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 22.3%, this surge is driven by the rising demand for personalized beauty solutions, advanced data-driven techniques, and rapid product development capabilities. Key market drivers include AI integration in R&D, predictive formulation tools, and investment in AI-enabled ingredient optimization.

With a marked increase in personalized skincare demand, AI is pivotal in developing tailored solutions using sophisticated skin diagnostics. Advanced AI technologies enable the creation of products that precisely cater to individual skin needs, thereby enhancing skincare outcomes. For instance, a survey by Harris Williams highlighted a consumer trend towards maintaining or increasing spend on personalized skincare solutions.

Leading firms are innovating through AI-driven ingredient optimization systems to streamline development and achieve heightened personalization. Nouryon's launch of BeautyCreations exemplifies this trend, offering an AI-powered portal that utilizes natural language processing to assist formulators with access to comprehensive, vetted recipe databases, thus expediting innovation processes.

Additionally, strategic maneuvers like The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.'s acquisition of DECIEM Beauty Group Inc. illustrate consolidation trends, aiming to strengthen portfolios with AI capabilities that enhance personalization and operational efficiency.

Prominent industry players such as BASF SE, Unilever PLC, L'Oreal S.A., and others are at the forefront, employing AI technologies to drive this transformation. Regional dynamics show North America leading in market size by 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate, underscoring geographic shifts in industry focus.

The market includes revenues from AI-enabled services like quality assurance and integration services, alongside sales of equipment such as automated ingredient dispensers. Despite challenges from global trade tariffs impacting hardware costs, there's a strong push towards localized manufacturing and software-centric solutions, which offer resilience against such pressures.

SEO strategies should focus on reinforcing the market's progressive angles, spotlighting technological innovations, and regional growth predictions. With AI continuing to redefine cosmetics formulation, entities in this sector must adapt to emerging trends to maintain competitive advantages in a rapidly evolving landscape.

The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cosmetics Formulation Market Global Report 2026" offers essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to understand and assess this dynamic market. This report highlights the robust growth trajectory of AI applications within cosmetics formulation and provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends that will influence the industry over the next decade and beyond.

Reasons to Purchase:

Access extensive global perspectives with coverage of 16 key geographies.

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Description:

The report answers critical questions about the largest and fastest-growing markets for AI in cosmetics formulation and their relationship to the global economy. It examines market-defining forces such as technological disruptions, regulatory changes, and evolving consumer preferences.

Evaluates the market's characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, and geographical breakdowns.

Analyzes historic and forecasted market growth by region.

Covers supply chain analysis, including key raw materials, supplier analyses, and competitor lists at each supply chain level.

Discusses technological trends like digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovation.

Reviews regulatory frameworks and investment landscapes, highlighting major funding trends and growth incentives.

Details market size in historical and forecast terms, factoring in technological advances, geopolitical tensions, and economic conditions.

Defines TAM and market potential, alongside strategic insights and growth opportunities.

Scores market attractiveness, with implications for strategic decision-making.

Breaks down market segments into sub-markets.

Provides regional insights, noting shifts toward Taiwan and Southeast Asia in the global supply chain.

Describes the competitive landscape with company rankings based on innovation and brand recognition.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered by Component: Software; Services

By Deployment Mode: Cloud; On-Premises

By Technology: Machine Learning; Computer Vision; Predictive Analytics, and more.

By Application: Product Development; Quality Control; Personalized Formulation, etc.

By End-User: Cosmetic Manufacturers, Research Institutes, etc.

Expands on software and service subsegments, detailing options like Formulation Optimization and Regulatory Compliance Software.

Companies Mentioned: Leading firms such as BASF SE, Unilever PLC, L'Oreal S.A., and others are highlighted for their influence in this market.

Geographical Coverage: Key countries and regions across Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and more.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.71 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.3% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this AI in Cosmetics Formulation market report include:

BASF SE

Unilever PLC

Perfect Corp.

L'Oreal S.A.

Evonik Industries AG

Beiersdorf AG

Givaudan SA

Shiseido Company Limited

Nouryon Chemicals Holding B.V.

Symrise AG

Amorepacific Corporation

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Avon Products Inc.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

TECHNIA AB

PROVEN Skincare

Revieve Inc.

LipoTrue S.L.

Dermala Inc.

Haut.AI



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4u8vud

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