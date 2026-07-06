The CMA Announces the Start of Receiving Applications for Authorization to Carry Out Commodity Exchange Activities in the Kingdom

Riyadh, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ​The Capital Market Authority (CMA) announces the commencement of receiving applications for authorization to carry out commodity exchange activities in the Saudi Market for a period of (123) days, starting from 1448/01/16, corresponding to 2026/07/01, until 1448/05/20, corresponding to 2026/10/31.

Through the opening of the application submission period, the CMA aims to strengthen the capital market infrastructure, increase the range of financial instruments in the Saudi Capital Market, and diversify its products. The CMA intends to grant one license to operate as a Commodity Exchange in the Kingdom during the current application period, in line with the structure of the capital market and with consideration for investor confidence and the stability of licensed markets. During this period, the focus will be on the activity for trading in a secondary market for commodity and metals derivatives contracts, in a manner that enhances its attractiveness, benefits market participants, and strengthens its position in global capital markets.

The announcement of the commencement of the application submission period follows the revised Capital Market Law dated 1441/1/19, corresponding to 2019/09/18. and CMA's earlier announcement regarding the approval of the Securities Exchanges and Depository Centers Regulations, published on 19/12/1443, corresponding to 18/07/2022, which indicated that the CMA would subsequently determine the periods for submitting authorization applications for securities exchanges and depository centers, as well as the mechanism for submitting them.

The CMA calls on all parties interested in carrying out Commodity Exchange activities in the Kingdom, to submit an application for authorization, and that the application specifically pertains to carrying out Commodity Exchange activities in accordance with the authorization requirements set forth in the Securities Exchanges and Depository Centers Regulations, using the designated application form.

For further details regarding the authorization during the current period, including the mechanism for submitting applications, as well as the requirements and procedures, please refer to the document titled “Authorization to Carry Out Commodity Exchange Activities in the Kingdom" available through the following link: (link).

In addition, inquiries from interested parties will be received by the CMA's Market Infrastructure Institutions Supervision Department through the following email: MarketInfrastructure@cma.gov.sa

Interested parties may also access the designated application form through the following link: (link).

Last modified date:01/07/2026 - 04:54 AM Saudi Arabia time