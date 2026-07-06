3DS: Half-year statement of the liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA

Press Release

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — July 6, 2026

Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) announces that the following resources appeared on June 30, 2026 on the liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA implemented on January 7, 2015 and updated on June 18, 2019:

771,988 Dassault Systèmes shares, and

€ 8,763,836.54 in cash.

It is reminded that:

at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account: 0 Dassault Systèmes shares;

€ 10,000,000 in cash.



Pursuant to the amendment dated October 26, 2017, an additional contribution of € 5,000,000 was made, increasing from € 10,000,000 to € 15,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.



Pursuant to the amendment dated December 13, 2018, an additional contribution of € 5,000,000 was made, increasing from € 15,000,000 to € 20,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.



At the time of implementation of the new liquidity contract on June 18, 2019, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:



62,557 Dassault Systèmes stocks, and;

€ 17,496,140.38 in cash.





From January 1, 2026 to June 30, 2026 the following transactions have been carried out:

20,107 purchases;

22,352 sales.

During the same period, the volume of securities traded, amounted to:

4,877,806 Dassault Systèmes stocks and € 97,306,056.16 purchases;

5,031,015 Dassault Systèmes stocks and € 100,685,138.59 sales.

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ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. Through the 3DEXPERIENCE platform,

AI-powered, science-based virtual twins help 390,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes Investor Relations Team FTI Consulting

Marie Dumas: Arnaud de Cheffontaines: +33 1 47 03 69 48

+33 1 61 62 70 92 Jamie Ricketts: +44 20 3727 1600

investors@3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts

Corporate / France

Arnaud Malherbe / Déborah Cobbi

+33 1 61 62 87 73 / +33 1 61 62 70 83

arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com / deborah.cobbi@3ds.com

PURCHASES SALES Date Transactions quantity Securities quantity Capital in EUR Transactions quantity Securities quantity Capital in EUR Total 20,107 4,877,806 97,306,056.16 22,352 5,031,015 100,685,138.59 02/01/2026 350 75,000 1,781,971.68 139 45,000 1,075,490.00 05/01/2026 137 31,000 733,213.16 239 70,000 1,666,950.00 06/01/2026 210 50,000 1,175,155.25 79 25,000 588,650.00 07/01/2026 66 27,000 647,018.20 231 57,000 1,367,638.78 08/01/2026 68 27,000 650,300.00 176 41,000 989,964.93 09/01/2026 3 1,000 24,650.00 176 45,000 1,106,608.58 12/01/2026 203 54,000 1,336,690.00 172 50,000 1,239,611.40 13/01/2026 188 61,000 ,,496,810.32 216 48,000 1,181,664.18 14/01/2026 175 60,000 1,452,794.74 125 42,000 1,018,035.00 15/01/2026 173 55,000 1,332,122.99 212 55,000 1,335,240.00 16/01/2026 157 50,000 1,201,786.38 155 50,000 1,203,720.00 19/01/2026 160 60,000 1,417,292.32 102 19,000 451,270.39 20/01/2026 290 75,000 1,755,043.95 232 70,000 1,639,609.76 21/01/2026 197 66,000 1,544,568.00 264 60,000 1,406,665.00 22/01/2026 170 53,000 1,246,706.40 325 62,000 1,464,840.86 23/01/2026 164 51,000 1,214,632.60 199 56,000 1,335,105.42 26/01/2026 98 30,000 714,100.00 108 38,000 908,645.00 27/01/2026 254 84,000 1,999,620.00 326 65,000 1,551,435.28 28/01/2026 199 53,000 1,259,031.54 278 56,000 1,333,499.84 29/01/2026 209 75,000 1,760,295.00 162 30,000 715,626.35 30/01/2026 126 41,000 956,720.00 207 38,000 889,730.00 02/02/2026 159 47,000 1,089,260.00 211 45,000 1,045,188.86 03/02/2026 144 46,000 1,044,450.00 119 24,000 546,722.37 04/02/2026 148 48,000 1,077,939.44 412 80,000 1,812,718.14 05/02/2026 179 45,000 1,037,320.00 220 45,000 1,041,790.00 06/02/2026 141 51,000 1,124,845.00 201 42,000 928,992.82 09/02/2026 118 38,000 851,119.32 188 41,000 919,858.66 10/02/2026 150 48,000 1,080,275.00 240 50,000 1,128,370.00 11/02/2026 106 75,000 1,350,376.00 - - - 16/02/2026 43 18,500 301,134.99 - - - 17/02/2026 42 11,000 177,461.25 49 16,000 262,879.00 18/02/2026 41 16,000 268,342.50 125 33,000 556,162.50 19/02/2026 162 40,000 695,995.53 243 60,000 1,047,338.75 20/02/2026 237 54,030 941,052.10 245 55,000 961,303.10 23/02/2026 99 34,000 582,331.25 92 26,000 447,525.00 24/02/2026 111 36,000 623,549.90 202 44,000 764,220.52 25/02/2026 86 22,000 385,448.75 214 51,000 902,507.50 26/02/2026 87 20,000 360,905.00 253 55,000 1,002,793.35 27/02/2026 314 62,000 1,132,810.42 330 84,000 1,546,805.00 02/03/2026 185 41,000 747,666.22 275 62,000 1,141,226.18 03/03/2026 239 40,659 740,714.02 181 40,000 731,579.54 04/03/2026 385 62,000 1,128,658.60 288 57,000 1,040,591.25 05/03/2026 212 39,000 707,535.00 320 65,000 1,188,285.71 06/03/2026 203 31,000 576,945.00 192 36,000 672,865.00 09/03/2026 302 54,000 991,670.00 130 25,000 462,970.00 10/03/2026 158 31,001 561,258.39 112 27,001 493,243.14 11/03/2026 142 28,000 499,850.42 104 28,000 502,050.00 12/03/2026 23 5,500 100,675.00 127 27,000 496,320.00 13/03/2026 53 11,000 202,130.00 95 19,752 366,075.12 16/03/2026 48 9,000 165,810.00 48 18,000 334,360.00 17/03/2026 95 16,000 291,160.00 29 6,000 110,190.00 18/03/2026 58 14,000 251,030.00 46 12,000 216,860.00 19/03/2026 51 14,000 248,350.00 53 10,000 179,100.00 20/03/2026 131 29,500 514,655.00 17 5,501 97,542.75 23/03/2026 246 48,250 823,827.50 113 34,000 589,060.00 24/03/2026 128 32,750 549,032.50 - - - 25/03/2026 109 25,000 417,750.00 146 33,500 563,402.50 26/03/2026 138 30,000 501,000.00 140 29,000 490,010.00 27/03/2026 140 50,000 837,425.00 82 19,500 331,560.00 30/03/2026 186 36,000 602,280.00 245 47,000, 788,655.00 31/03/2026 146 29,000 495,835.00 162 33,000 565,500.00 01/04/2026 162 32,000 562,594.04 185 38,000 671,560.00 02/04/2026 113 24,000 417,180.00 123 23,000 401,996.20 07/04/2026 254 45,000 792,295.71 227 45,000 797,655.00 08/04/2026 192 45,000 799,603.23 185 45,000 814,039.50 09/04/2026 146 33,000 566,915.00 - - - 10/04/2026 172 37,204 631,410.26 191 34,204 585,881.88 13/04/2026 79 16,000 271,957.50 202 44,750 768,322.50 14/04/2026 110 21,000 370,800.00 128 30,000 531,400.00 15/04/2026 88 16,000 285,200.00 152 28,000 500,555.00 16/04/2026 87 18,538 340,624.17 201 41,673 764,208.02 17/04/2026 - - - 55 27,000 517,290.00 20/04/2026 138 32,000 610,370.00 - - - 21/04/2026 94 18,000 343,722.33 32 21,000 401,450.00 22/04/2026 194 36,000 678,150.00 54 28,000 528,810.00 23/04/2026 91 18,000 346,890.00 160 42,000 832,735.00 24/04/2026 208 43,000 828,600.00 337 57,000 1,105,820.00 27/04/2026 124 23,000 446,088.00 109 19,000 370,332.00 28/04/2026 231 44,000 834,630.00 113 25,000 475,706.25 29/04/2026 178 31,000 576,350.00 228 51,000 956,411.25 30/04/2026 223 41,000 774,955.00 408 76,250 1,446,478.75 04/05/2026 201 35,000 673,565.00 422 71,500 1,384,915.00 05/05/2026 286 52,250 1,012,218.86 647 105,000 2,040,385.00 06/05/2026 229 50,000 988,832.50 419 70,000 1,395,646.00 07/05/2026 284 53,000 1,045,140.00 380 71,000 1,403,950.00 08/05/2026 177 32,000 630,975.00 95 17,000 336,550.00 11/05/2026 383 71,000 1,387,826.00 360 67,000 1,311,958.24 12/05/2026 278 56,000 1,071,653.33 341 64,000 1,227,954.07 13/05/2026 240 52,000 990,855.00 241 51,000 975,205.00 14/05/2026 115 21,000 403,513.83 311 58,000 1,121,313.75 15/05/2026 250 45,750 900,104.59 368 74,000 1,463,819.37 18/05/2026 466 85,000 1,680,790.64 388 84,000 1,669,419.21 19/05/2026 108 23,000 466,660.00 322 70,000 1,421,918.12 20/05/2026 311 63,000 1,264,310.00 403 74,495 1,504,682.80 21/05/2026 262 60,000 1,207,654.38 172 33,000 666,610.00 22/05/2026 123 26,000 525,999.66 279 59,000 1,198,607.50 25/05/2026 12 ,2,211 45,421.50 54 12,000 246,530.00 26/05/2026 111 25,000 510,690.00 48 11,000 224,760.00 27/05/2026 117 26,000 519,400.00 84 13,362 266,739.30 28/05/2026 421 100,000 1,925,842.50 165 35,000 686,676.14 29/05/2026 44 30,000 561,620.00 74 17,000 319,345.00 01/06/2026 139 23,000 446,230.00 430 84,638 1,663,096.31 02/06/2026 329 70,000 1,379,637.50 113 22,000 447,335.00 03/06/2026 239 45,885 880,407.88 87 13,000 251,990.00 04/06/2026 - - - 529 106,000 2,101,197.23 05/06/2026 407 90,000 1,796,314.53 220 44,262 892,939.27 08/06/2026 303 60,000 1,177,082.43 471 90,000 1,774,711.95 09/06/2026 422 121,978 2,407,900.11 102 64,000 1,266,219.92 10/06/2026 108 23,753 465,157.59 23 4,386 86,265.40 11/06/2026 144 42,313 799,511.93 15 3,361 64,233.15 12/06/2026 157 55,203 988,542.88 19 6,293 114,186.49 15/06/2026 9 7,666 132,523.47 173 55,395 968,979.38 16/06/2026 143 29,644 518,061.46 149 32,053 561,401.13 17/06/2026 175 42,866 737,365.53 183 39,730 684,989.28 18/06/2026 162 40,240 687,034.85 13 3,702 64,211.17 19/06/2026 157 37,524 641,631.72 161 39,373 675,098.09 22/06/2026 146 41,665 712,006.90 81 27,183 471,123.34 23/06/2026 127 34,859 598,657.42 187 47,981 826,814.98 24/06/2026 136 36,845 640,248.47 56 22,280 388,686.48 25/06/2026 60 31,392 542,883.14 114 46,456 809,641.66 26/06/2026 33 18,779 328,669.93 74 39,487 697,563.72 29/06/2026 25 35,495 645,293.48 67 59,391 1,079,128.18 30/06/2026 42 39,556 709,090.28 50 39,556 711,068.08





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