Festi hf.: Buyback program week 27

In week 27 2026, Festi purchased in total 115,000 own shares for total amount of 36,320,000 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price 27 2.7.2026 10:43:50 75.000 316,0 23.700.000 27 3.7.2026 11:17:30 40.000 315,5 12.620.000 115.000 36.320.000

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 3,678,864 own shares or 1.18% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 115,000 own shares for 36,320,000 ISK and holds today 3,793,864 own shares or 1.21% of issued shares. This is an announcement of Festi’s purchase of own shares in accordance with the buyback program announced on 1 July 2026 in an announcement to Nasdaq Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of up to 3,000,000 own shares, corresponding to 0.96% of the issued share capital, provided that the total purchase price under the program shall not exceed ISK 1,000 million.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).