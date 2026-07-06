Global Vitamin Supplements Market to Reach USD 82.50 Billion by 2031, Driven by Demand for Preventive Healthcare

Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vitamin Supplements - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The vitamin supplements market size is projected to expand from USD 59.73 billion in 2025 to USD 62.58 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach USD 82.50 billion by 2031, growing at a 5.68% CAGR between 2026 and 2031. The report covers segmentation by Type, Form, Health-Focus Positioning, Distribution Channel, and Geography, with market forecasts provided in USD terms.

Global Vitamin Supplements Market Trends and Insights

Growing consumer focus on preventive healthcare and wellness

Preventive healthcare has evolved from a niche to a mainstream concern, boosting the demand for vitamin supplements. The shift towards digital health tools like AI-powered personalization platforms and wearable devices is encouraging a move from generic multivitamins to condition-specific solutions. The introduction of new medications such as GLP-1 weight-loss drugs opens opportunities for supplements tailored to support various health goals, thereby redefining the market's growth trajectory.

Micronutrient deficiency concerns strengthening vitamin demand

Micronutrient deficiencies continue to drive global demand for vitamin supplements. Deficiencies in vitamins D and B12 underscore the need for targeted solutions. In developed markets, supplements prescribed by healthcare professionals are increasingly common, bolstered by recommendations from entities like the WHO. Companies with clinical-grade evidence to back their claims are winning consumer trust, commanding premium pricing, and fostering brand loyalty.

Counterfeit and substandard products eroding consumer confidence

The market faces challenges with counterfeit products, notably on online platforms. Following major counterfeiting incidents, the US FDA is prioritizing market surveillance, enhancing contaminant testing, and demanding supplier audits. Concerns over gummy supplements continue, highlighting issues like inconsistent dosing. To protect consumer trust, leading brands are adopting strategies such as third-party verifications and QR-code traceability.

Other drivers and restraints include:

Aging population supporting healthy longevity solutions

Fitness-oriented lifestyles fueling daily supplement intake

Complex regulatory frameworks in international markets

Segment Analysis

In 2025, multivitamins captured a 32.88% share of the global market, valued for their wide demographic appeal and healthcare endorsements. Meanwhile, Vitamin D is the fastest-growing segment, driven by the global focus on bone health and immunity. Tablets lead the format market due to their cost efficiency and long shelf life, while gummies are gaining ground rapidly with a projected 7.86% CAGR, appealing to younger demographics through enjoyable consumption experiences.

Complete Report Scope:

By Type: Vitamin A, B, C, D, E, K, Multivitamins

By Form: Tablets, Gummies, Powders, Capsules, Softgels, Liquid

By Health-Focus Positioning: General Health, Immunity, Bone Health, Energy, Heart Health, Cognitive Health, Prenatal

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail

By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa

Geography Analysis

North America leads the market, making up 36.66% of global revenue, driven by substantial consumer spending and preventive health culture. However, growth is nearing saturation. In contrast, Asia-Pacific, with a 7.24% projected CAGR through 2031, is the fastest-growing market, buoyed by a rapidly expanding middle class and changing dietary habits.

Europe offers a unique landscape, where regulatory barriers present hurdles for generic products but also allow evidence-backed brands to capitalize on premium market opportunities. Growth in South America and the MEA regions is driven by modern retail expansion and increased fitness awareness, offering substantial potential for strategic investments by global entities.

List of Companies Covered in this Report:

Amway Corporation

Haleon plc

Bayer AG

Pharmavite LLC

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Abbott Nutrition

Nestle Health Science

Church & Dwight

GNC

Nature's Bounty

NOW Foods

Swisse Wellness

Blackmores

Otsuka Holdings

Meiji Holdings

Danone

Sanofi

USANA Health Sciences

Nu Skin

Jamieson Wellness

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/trkmv0

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