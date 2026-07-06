North America and Asia-Pacific Lead 3D Animation Market Expansion: Insights from Latest Research

Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Animation - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 3D animation market size is expected to grow significantly from USD 26.72 billion in 2025 to USD 31.49 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 54.36 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.54% from 2026 to 2031. The market is segmented by component, deployment mode, technique, end-user industry, and geography. The report forecasts the market in terms of USD value.

Rising VFX Demand Across Streaming and Film

Premium streaming platforms are focusing on enhancing visual quality to retain subscribers, thereby driving demand in the 3D animation market. Notable investments include Disney's USD 24 billion in content for fiscal year 2026 and Netflix's launch of INKubator, a GenAI-native animation studio. Netflix also expanded its operations with Eyeline Studios in Hyderabad. Amazon, MGM Studios, and AWS's Project Nara is cutting production timelines, showcasing a shift towards infrastructure-backed speed in animation production.

Expanding Game and Esports Content Pipelines

The esports sector generates significant content demand for the 3D animation market, beyond traditional film and game launches. High-quality 3D assets are now required for various applications such as broadcast packages and real-time effects. The market is experiencing benefits from U.S., South Korea, and Saudi Arabia's esports infrastructure expansion.

High Compute, Licensing, and Talent Costs

Operating in the 3D animation market remains costly, particularly for mid-sized studios. Cloud GPU demand is rising, with AWS's Project Nara expected to represent 15% of AWS GPU allocation by the end of 2026. Licensing and talent costs are significant, influencing studios to look into flexible solutions like mixed paid and open-source tools to control expenses.

Segment Analysis

In 2025, software accounted for 63.37% of the market share, driven by essential tools such as Autodesk's Maya and Maxon's Cinema 4D. Services are the fastest-growing component with a projected CAGR of 12.14% from 2026 to 2031, reflecting rising needs for flexible rendering and outsourced content production. On-premises deployment held a 59.91% market share in 2025, favored for secure, predictable production capabilities.

Conversely, cloud deployment is the fastest-growing mode, showing an 11.92% CAGR due to its appeal to smaller studios and ad agencies. Developments like Fusion Studio 20.x and Rokoko Create highlight growing cloud compatibility and adoption, reducing entry barriers for high-end production.

Geography Analysis

North America, led by the U.S., held 39.84% of the 3D animation market share in 2025, supported by major studios and streaming platforms. Canada benefits from tax incentives, while Mexico continues developing its outsourcing capabilities. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region with a significant contribution from India and China, bolstered by Netflix's expansion and China's strong domestic animation demand.

Europe supports a robust animation market through incentives and innovative workflows, while other regions like South America, the Middle East, and Africa are gaining momentum through event-driven content and creative technology initiatives.

List of Companies Covered in this Report:

Maxon Computer GmbH

Side Effects Software Inc.

The Foundry Visionmongers Limited

Reallusion Inc.

Stichting Blender Foundation

Toon Boom Animation Inc.

Chaos Software EOOD

DAZ Productions, Inc.

OTOY Inc.

Boris FX, Inc.

Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd.

Rokoko Electronics ApS

Faceware Technologies, Inc.

Marmoset LLC

Pilgway LLC

Nekki Limited

Vicon Motion Systems Ltd.

NaturalPoint, Inc. d/b/a OptiTrack

Qualisys AB

iPi Soft LLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vcx0r7

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