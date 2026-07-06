Exploring the Growth of Luxury Athleisure: A Breakthrough in North America's Apparel Market

Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Luxury Apparel - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American luxury apparel market is expected to expand significantly, growing from USD 38.52 billion in 2025 and USD 39.98 billion in 2026 to USD 51.63 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.3% between 2026 and 2031. This growth is segmented by Product Type, End Purpose, End User, Distribution Channel, and Geography, with market forecasts provided in terms of value (USD).

North America Luxury Apparel Market Trends and Insights

Ultra-high-net-worth consumers anchoring market resilience The market has shown stability largely due to ultra-high-net-worth consumers. Between 2024 and 2025, while global luxury faced spending setbacks, North America maintained robust growth. In Q1 2026, Hermes' Americas division grew by 17.2% in constant currencies. Brunello Cucinelli reported a 20.3% revenue increase. The tech sector, especially the AI boom, has introduced new UHNW buyers viewing luxury wear as cultural symbols. J.P. Morgan highlighted that equity markets have bolstered North American luxury spending. Brands adjusting their VIC programs to tap into tech-driven wealth foresee concentrated luxury spending among the highest income brackets through 2031.

Luxury e-commerce and omnichannel expansion reshaping distribution Online luxury sales surged in 2024 as digital platforms became the primary consumer engagement channel. LuxExperience, including Mytheresa and NET-A-PORTER, posted 9% sales growth in FY2025 with a 73% increase in adjusted EBITDA. Ralph Lauren saw a 21% rise in digital commerce in Q4 FY2026. REVOLVE reported 77% of orders via mobile in 2025. It's crucial for brands to balance digital expansion with maintaining exclusivity, as BCG notes a competitive edge may lie in AI-driven client services, emulating in-store experiences online.

Counterfeit proliferation eroding brand equity and consumer trust Counterfeit goods threaten the market by diverting spending and undermining brand trust. U.S. Customs reported seizing 79 million counterfeit items in FY2025, with clothing among the top categories. The U.S. closed its de minimis loophole in August 2025, aiming to curb counterfeiting. BCG's 2025 survey showed 70% of buyers prioritizing Digital Product Passport authentication, prompting brands to invest in blockchain and QR-code authentication technology, favoring larger brands.

Growing preference for casualization blurring the luxury-sportswear boundary

Rise of customization and personalization as a conversion lever

Inventory risk from short fashion-trend cycles straining operational models

Segment Analysis

T-Shirts and Shirts held a dominant 45.71% market share in 2025, signaling a shift towards casual luxury. Consumers are investing in elevated basics such as premium cottons and exclusive prints. Jackets, Sweatshirts, and Hoodies are expected to grow at a 6.96% CAGR through 2031. Moncler exemplifies this trend with a 7% growth in the Americas. Trousers, Jeans, and Dresses hold mid-tier positions. Burberry showed strong growth in outerwear and scarves, with new regulations like PFAS bans affecting product designs.

The Fashion and Casual segment led the market in 2025, driven by demand for stylish, versatile apparel aligning with relaxed workplace dress codes. Burberry and other luxury brands have expanded casual collections, reflecting sustained consumer interest in luxury casualwear. Athleisure is the fastest-growing segment with a 7.01% CAGR projected from 2026-2031, fueled by the blend of luxury fashion and active lifestyles. Prominent brands like Dior and Louis Vuitton have expanded into luxury sneakers and performance-inspired apparel, capturing affluent consumers' interest.

Complete Report Scope:

Product Type Trousers Jeans T-Shirts and Shirts Shorts and Skirts Jackets, Sweatshirts, and Hoodies Innerwear Dresses and Gowns Other Product Types

End Purpose Athleisure Fashion and Casual

End User Men Women Kids/Children

Distribution Channel Specialty Stores Online Retail Stores Other Distribution Channels

Geography United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America



List of Companies Covered in this Report:

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Kering SA

Hermes International S.A.

Chanel S.A.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

Prada S.p.A.

Burberry Group plc

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Tapestry, Inc.

Capri Holdings Limited

Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

Moncler S.p.A.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A.

Dolce and Gabbana S.r.l.

Valentino S.p.A.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A.

Fendi

Versace

Christian Dior SE

Michael Kors Holdings Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Ultra-High-Net-Worth Consumer Density and Premium Wardrobe Spending

4.2.2 Luxury E-Commerce and Omnichannel Conversion

4.2.3 Shift Toward Sustainable and Conscious Luxury

4.2.4 Growing Preference for Casualization and "Quiet Luxury"

4.2.5 Rise of Customization and Personalization

4.2.6 Increased Focus on Inclusivity and Gender-Fluid Fashion

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Proliferation of Counterfeit Goods and Super-Fakes

4.3.2 Inventory Risk From Short Fashion Cycles and Size Complexity

4.3.3 Compliance Cost From Sustainability, Labor, and Product-Traceability Rules

4.3.4 Strict Scrutiny Over Sustainability and "Greenwashing"

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Trousers

5.1.2 Jeans

5.1.3 T-Shirts and Shirts

5.1.4 Shorts and Skirts

5.1.5 Jackets, Sweatshirts and Hoodies

5.1.6 Innerwear

5.1.7 Dresses and Gowns

5.1.8 Other Product Types

5.2 End Purpose

5.2.1 Athleisure

5.2.2 Fashion and Casual

5.3 End User

5.3.1 Men

5.3.2 Women

5.3.3 Kids/Children

5.4 Distribution Channel

5.4.1 Specialty Stores

5.4.2 Online Retail Stores

5.4.3 Other Distribution Channels

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 United States

5.5.2 Canada

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.4 Rest of North America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Ranking Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

6.4.2 Kering SA

6.4.3 Hermes International S.A.

6.4.4 Chanel S.A.

6.4.5 Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

6.4.6 Prada S.p.A.

6.4.7 Burberry Group plc

6.4.8 Ralph Lauren Corporation

6.4.9 Tapestry, Inc.

6.4.10 Capri Holdings Limited

6.4.11 Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

6.4.12 Moncler S.p.A.

6.4.13 Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A.

6.4.14 Dolce and Gabbana S.r.l.

6.4.15 Valentino S.p.A.

6.4.16 Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A.

6.4.17 Fendi

6.4.18 Versace

6.4.19 Christian Dior SE

6.4.20 Michael Kors Holdings Limited





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/csytbc

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