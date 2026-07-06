Press release



Atos Proudly Supported the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games Through Critical Digital and Competition Services

Paris, France, and Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States – July 6, 2026. Atos, a global leader in digital transformation powered by Artificial Intelligence, and the key Technology Partner of Special Olympics International (Special Olympics), today announces the successful delivery of critical digital and competition management services for the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games (USA Games), helping organizers, athletes, volunteers, and officials enjoy a seamless and inclusive sporting experience, and looks ahead to the Special Olympics Unified Football World Cup Paris 2026 (Unified Cup).

The USA Games brought together thousands of athletes, coaches, volunteers, and supporters from across the United States, celebrating the power of sport to foster inclusion and create opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities.

As part of its 5-year partnership with Special Olympics, Atos delivered the same core services during the USA Games that successfully supported the Special Olympics World Winter Games Turin 2025, including competition management, data processing, sport entries, credentialing, timing and scoring integration, and results distribution services. These capabilities are supported by Atos' development and maintenance of the Special Olympics Global Games System, infrastructure, and security services, and event support delivered by specialized on-site and remote teams.

The USA Games showcased the transformative power of sport through a week of competition, celebration, and inclusion. Athletes from across the United States competed in multiple sports disciplines while participating in opening and closing ceremonies, community engagement activities, and Unified Sports competitions bringing together athletes with and without intellectual disabilities. Beyond sporting achievements, the USA Games highlighted the values at the heart of the Special Olympics movement: courage, determination, friendship, and inclusion, while providing athletes with a global platform to demonstrate their talents and inspire millions of supporters, families, volunteers, and spectators. The USA Games also reinforced the role of technology in helping organizers, participants, and fans share and celebrate every moment of competition.

Leveraging its dedicated sports technology expertise and Major Events teams, Atos worked closely with Special Olympics organizers to ensure that competition operations, participant management, and results services were delivered reliably throughout the USA Games, enabling athletes to focus on performance while creating an engaging experience for spectators, families, and media.

“Atos teams were extremely proud and humbled to be given the chance to contribute to such an extraordinary event as the Special Olympics USA Games” said Nacho Moros, Head of Atos Major Events. “What was displayed there was a combination of courage, performance, understanding, and kindness that is barely seen in any other sport event. We are delighted that our technologies helped make this edition of the USA Games another tremendous success”.

“It is of critical importance to us that we deliver professional, world-class events that reflect the hard work, dedication, and achievements of our athletes. Our athletes deserve the very best that technology has to offer in supporting well-run, high-quality Games” notes Isabel Cervelló, Vice President of Major Event Technology, Special Olympics. “In that spirit, we are extremely pleased that Atos has delivered similar types of services that power some of the most iconic sport events worldwide, helping us strengthen the experience for our communities and foster inclusion and mutual understanding.”

The successful delivery of the USA Games further strengthens the partnership announced in 2023 between Atos and Special Olympics, under which Atos provides foundational digital services supporting a series of global Special Olympics events, including both World Winter and Summer Games, USA Games, and the Unified Cup.

Following the successful support of the USA Games, Atos is preparing to continue its partnership with Special Olympics as an official technology partner for the Special Olympics Unified Football World Cup Paris 2026, which will take place in Paris at Stade Charlety, from 5 to 11 July 2026.

The event will bring together men’s and women’s teams composed of footballers with and without intellectual disabilities, competing together under the Unified Sports model, demonstrating the power of sport to create inclusion, unity, and mutual understanding. Paris 2026 will be the first Special Olympics event hosted in France and the third edition of the Unified Football World Cup.

Atos has maintained a dedicated Sports and Major Events division for more than 30 years. This experience in delivering innovative solutions for the world’s most prestigious competitions enables Atos to provide the flexibility and technological excellence required for all types of events — from local tournaments to major global showcases. Leading this commitment is its role as UEFA’s Official IT Partner for National Team Football since late 2022, as well as its long-standing relationship with many other international sports organizations. Most recently, Atos became CONMEBOL’s Official Innovation Partner, which will focus on South American football’s domestic-club competitions. For more information, visit Atos Sport and major events.

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About Atos

Atos is the Atos Group brand dedicated to AI-powered, secure, end-to-end digital services. Atos designs, develops, and operates critical digital environments that drive performance, resilience and sovereignty, helping public and private organizations worldwide retain control over their data and infrastructures, while meeting regulatory requirements.

With more than 54,000 employees serving over 4,500 clients across 54 countries, Atos helps modernize core IT systems, accelerate cloud and data transformation, strengthen cybersecurity, and deliver secure digital workplace environments to support its clients, its employees and society. Atos also provides consulting and advisory services through its Atos Amplify brand.

A trusted partner in operating complex and mission-critical environments, Atos supports organizations across highly regulated and sovereign contexts.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation, with approximately 56,000 employees and annual revenues of around €7.2 billion (based on future projections). It operates in 54 countries under two brands: Atos, for services, and Eviden, for products and systems. Number one in Europe in cybersecurity and cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future, and offers customized end-to-end solutions, powered by artificial intelligence, for all sectors. Atos Group is listed on Euronext Paris.

About Special Olympics

Founded in 1968, Special Olympics is a global sports movement to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities. We foster acceptance of all people through the power of sport and programming in education, health, and leadership. With more than 5.1 million athletes and Unified Sports® partners and over one million coaches and volunteers in more than 200 countries and territories, Special Olympics offers over 30 Olympic-type sports and over 80,000 games and competitions every year. Engage with us on: X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn. Learn more at SpecialOlympics.org.

Contact

Laurent Massicot – laurent.massicot@atosgroup.com

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