North America's Maleic Anhydride Market Ranked Third Globally in 2025

Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maleic Anhydride Market by Raw Material, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global maleic anhydride market, valued at USD 1.84 billion in 2025, is anticipated to reach USD 3.79 billion by 2035, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.62% from 2026 to 2035. Key growth drivers include the rise in demand for unsaturated polyester resins (UPR), where maleic anhydride is a fundamental component. Its high reactivity and compatibility bolster the production of robust, corrosion-resistant resin systems. This demand underscores maleic anhydride's continued pivotal role in UPR production, contributing to its consistent market expansion.

In 2025, n-butane dominated the feedstock segment of the maleic anhydride market due to its cost-effectiveness and widespread availability, especially in regions known for strong natural gas production. The preferable method of catalytic oxidation of n-butane, over benzene, enhances its industrial value due to efficiency and reduced environmental impact, thus cementing its prevalence in the market.

The lubricating oil additives segment represented the third-largest application of maleic anhydride in 2025. This is owed to its essential role in manufacturing dispersants and detergents that improve engine efficiency and longevity. Maleic anhydride-based additives are crucial in preventing sludge accumulation and enhancing oxidation stability, aligning with strict emission and performance standards in automotive and industrial sectors.

North America accounted for a significant portion of the global maleic anhydride market in 2025. The region's demand is sustained by consumption across key end-use sectors such as construction, automotive, and chemicals. The developed infrastructure industry, along with robust automotive manufacturing, drives demand for unsaturated polyester resins (UPR). The presence of leading chemical manufacturers and availability of raw materials like butane further ensure stable production, notwithstanding a slower growth rate compared to rapidly developing regions such as Asia Pacific.

Breakdown of Primary Interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 55%, Tier 2 - 25%, Tier 3 - 20%

By Designation: Directors - 50%, Managers - 30%, Others - 20%

By Region: North America - 40%, Europe - 35%, Asia Pacific - 20%, RoW - 5%

Key players in the market include Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China), Huntsman International LLC (US), Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), and others. The study segments the maleic anhydride market by raw material, application, and region, providing estimations in USD Million and offering a thorough analysis of key industry players to elucidate their business strategies and operations related to the maleic anhydride market.

Reasons to buy this report:

Comprehensive market analysis and insights into top players in the maleic anhydride market.

Identification of market drivers such as demand from unsaturated polyester resins, lubricant additives, and specialty chemicals.

Analysis of constraints like raw material price volatility and environmental regulations.

Opportunities such as the shift towards bio-based production and advanced materials use.

Challenges including market sensitivity to industrial demand cycles and geopolitical supply chain disruptions.

In-depth information on product development, market diversification, and competitive strategies in the maleic anhydride market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 225 Forecast Period 2026 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $3.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Strong Demand From Unsaturated Polyester Resins Rising Use in Lubricant Additives Growth in Coatings and Specialty Chemicals Applications

Restraints Raw Material Price Fluctuations Regulatory Pressure and Environmental Concerns

Opportunities Shift Towards Bio-Based Production Growing Use of Advanced and Functional Materials

Challenges Market Sensitivity to Cyclical Industrial Demand Patterns Geopolitical Instability Disrupting Supply Chain Continuity



Company Profiles

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Huntsman International LLC

Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co. Ltd.

Taiyuan Qiaoyou Chemical Co. Ltd.

Petronas Chemicals Group Berhad (Pcg)

Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical Co. Ltd.

Gulf Advanced Chemical Industries Co. Ltd. (Gacic)

Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical Co. Ltd.

Lanxess AG

Polynt Group

Shandong Hongxin Chemical Co. Ltd.

Tn Maleik Petrokimya A.S.

Shanxi Taiming Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Huanghua Hongcheng Business Corp. Ltd.

Upc Technology Corporation

I G Petrochemicals Limited

Pt Justus Kimiaraya

Aekyung Chemical

Ruse Chemicals

China Bluestar Harbin Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

Ningbo Jiangning Chemical Co. Ltd.

Shandong Aojin Chemical Technology Co. Ltd.

Optimistic Organic Sdn. Bhd.

Hengli Group Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fznl3q

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