Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Architectural Coatings Market by Technology, Substrate, Application, End-Use, and Country - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Europe architectural coatings market is set to expand from USD 20.93 billion in 2026 to USD 25.49 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. The market's expansion is primarily driven by the extensive renovation activities across the region, focusing mostly on repainting projects rather than new constructions, given the maturity of the European construction industry.

The trend towards energy-efficient buildings has amplified the demand for reflective coatings, providing advantages like heat transfer prevention and weather resistance. Germany, Great Britain, and France, with their seasoned professionals and a burgeoning DIY segment, remain hubs for coatings producers, facilitated by improving housing standards and higher purchasing power, especially in Central and Eastern Europe.

The facade 2 segment is poised to dominate the market during the forecast period. This segment is projected to experience the fastest growth due to its role in advanced facade systems that integrate insulation and additional functions. The demand is particularly strong for External Thermal Insulation Composite Systems (ETICS), where preparatory layers are crucial for high-quality adhesion and moisture protection.

In Europe, the increasing emphasis on energy-efficient buildings aligns with EU directives, propelling the demand for insulation coatings. The construction sector's lean towards sustainability and green technologies further spurs the uptake of eco-friendly coatings.

Professional applications lead the market by end-use. The dominance of the professional segment is linked to the European industry's reliance on traditional contracting and the high caliber of project execution. Projects often involve complex layering, reinforcing the importance of skilled professionals, particularly for grand structures and renovations.

Germany is anticipated to retain the largest market share, thanks to its developed construction sector's emphasis on professional application in both new builds and renovations. Professional expertise plays a vital role in large-scale commercial, industrial, and residential projects-emphasizing precision and quality.

The renovation of older German structures necessitates professional involvement, often focusing on precision in application and adherence to environmental norms. Investments in infrastructure improvements, coupled with the pursuit of energy-efficient renovations, elevate Germany's standing in the market.

Interviews with executives from leading organizations-accounting for 50% from Tier 1 companies-have highlighted regional market leadership, particularly from Germany (35%), UK (25%), and Sweden (25%). Key market players include AkzoNobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, and more.

This report provides comprehensive insights into competitive strategies, market developments, and key players' profiles. It segments the market by technology, substrate, end-use, application, and country, providing a detailed analysis of developments across regions.

Research Coverage encompasses market dynamics via drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges; highlighting advancements in resin technologies, consumer channel shifts, and regulatory impacts. It also delves into promising market expansions, notably in Eastern Europe, and evaluates the competitive landscape through detailed assessment of production capabilities, strategic product innovations, and market expansions.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 298 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $20.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $25.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Europe, Global



Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Strong Renovation & Refurbishment Demand Advancements in Resin & Binder Technologies Growth of E-Commerce & Direct-to-Consumer Channels

Restraints Stringent Environmental Regulations & Compliance Costs Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Opportunities Bio-Based & Circular Coatings Expansion in Eastern Europe Functional & Smart Coatings Creating High-Margin Innovation Segments

Challenges Shifting Consumer Preference Toward DIY, Resulting in Margin Dilution and Demand Fragmentation



Company Profiles

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Akzo Nobel N.V.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Sto SE & Co. KGaA

Flugger Group A/S

Sniezka Trade of Colours Sp. Z O.O.

Mapei Spa.

DAW SE

Jotun

Hempel A/S

Brillux GmbH & Co. KG

Teknos Group

Beckers Group

Meffert AG Farbwerke

Karl Bubenhofer AG

Berling Paints

Vitex SA

San Marco Group

Oikos Paint Srl

Cin, SA

Terraco Holdings Ltd.

Barpimo Coatings

Cromology

Benjamin Moore & Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yjlsjl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment