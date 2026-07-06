Cosmetic Preservatives Market to Reach USD 0.77 Billion by 2031, Driven by Increased Demand for Advanced Skin Care Products

Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cosmetic Preservatives Market by Type, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The cosmetic preservatives market is anticipated to advance from USD 0.59 billion in 2026 to USD 0.77 billion by 2031, experiencing a CAGR of 5.7%. This robust growth is driven by consumer demand for enhanced personal care products offering extended safety and longevity. Phenolic preservatives are significant due to their potent antimicrobial properties and versatility in water-based cosmetics, chosen for their ability to maintain product stability across all pH levels. These attributes enable resistance to microbial threats while preserving a light consistency in lotions, serums, and sun care products.

In terms of value, the skin care sector is predicted to show the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period. The surge in skin care can be attributed to the prevalence of water-based products requiring sturdy preservatives to withstand microbial deterioration. Rising awareness of skin health and anti-aging among consumers perpetuates demand, further fueled by the clean beauty movement pushing for natural preservative alternatives. Emerging markets see an expanding middle-class willing to invest in premium skin care products with long shelf lives.

South America, in terms of value, is projected to register the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period. South America is set for a remarkable CAGR due to growing disposable incomes and cultural emphasis on personal care. Brazil spearheads the need for advanced preservation solutions, essential for the premium skincare and haircare market to ensure durability and stability. The region's rising affinity for clean beauty items composed of natural additives prompts producers to innovate high-value preservatives that substitute synthetic chemicals. South America positions itself as a key growth market globally, driven by increased cosmetic usage and preference for high-quality, compliant products fortified with cutting-edge ingredient technology.

This study has been validated through primary interviews with industry experts globally. The primary sources have been categorized as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 60%, Tier 2 - 20%, and Tier 3 - 20%

By Designation: C-level - 33%, Director-level - 33%, and Managers - 34%

By Region: North America - 15%, Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific - 30%, Middle East & Africa - 20%, and South America - 10%

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the following companies: Prominent players include BASF (Germany), Ashland (US), Symrise (Germany), Clariant (Switzerland), Salicylates and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India), Sharon Personal Care (Italy), Evonik (Germany), Chemipol (Spain), LANXESS (Germany), Eastman Chemical Company (US), THOR Group Ltd. (UK), Galaxy Surfactants (India), Kumar Organic Products Limited (India), Akema Srl (Italy), and Inolex, Inc. (US).

Research Coverage This report segments the cosmetic preservatives market by type, application, and region. It delves into major growth factors like drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing market dynamics. A thorough evaluation of key industry players offers insights into their strategies, solutions, services, recent developments, and market positioning. The analysis also addresses competitive start-ups within the cosmetic preservatives ecosystem.

Reasons to buy this report Market leaders and new entrants can benefit from accuracy in revenue estimates for the overall market and subsegments. Insights into the competitive landscape assist stakeholders in deciphering market pulses and crafting effective go-to-market strategies. Key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities are explored in detail.

The report provides insights into the following pointers:

Analysis of market influences including drivers (beauty & personal care expansion), restraints (health concerns), opportunities (demand for natural preservatives), and challenges (standardization).

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights into technologies, R&D activities, and product launches within the market.

Market Development: Examination of lucrative markets and an analysis across various regions.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive information on untapped geographies, services, recent developments, and investment activities.

Competitive Assessment: Detailed evaluation of the leading players' market shares, growth strategies, and offerings including those of BASF, Ashland, Symrise, Clariant, and others.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 329 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $0.77 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

Ashland

BASF

Symrise

Clariant

Salicylates and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Sharon Personal Care

Evonik

Chemipol

Lanxess

Eastman Chemical Company

Thor Group Ltd.

Galaxy Surfactants

Kumar Organic Products Limited

Akema Srl

Inolex, Inc.

Arxada

Isca UK Limited

Dadia Chemical Industries

Sino Lion USA

Pilot Chemical Company

Lachemi Chemorgs

Ae Chemie, Inc.

Esteem Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Cisme Italy S.R.L.

Ishant Polychem



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hkzyzx

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