Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Optimised Data Center - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2025-2030)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific artificial intelligence data center market is projected to experience significant growth, reaching a valuation of USD 26.67 billion by 2030, at a 22.69% CAGR from USD 9.59 billion in 2025. This expansion highlights the rise in regional digital infrastructure spending. The market is segmented by various parameters, including Data Center Type, Component, Tier Standard, End-User Industry, and Country.

Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Optimized Data Center Market Trends and Insights

Government-backed AI compute subsidies drive infrastructure acceleration: South Korea's investment in its AI-optimized data center ecosystem, with USD 7 billion allocated, showcases a 400% increase over previous budgets. China's policy to keep 80% of AI workloads onshore by 2026 has spurred pre-lease rates and a surge in GPU stockpiling, while similar mandates across ASEAN are increasing sovereign-cloud premiums.

Hyperscale cloud build-outs reshape Southeast Asian infrastructure: Google plans USD 3 billion investments in Thailand and Malaysia, and Microsoft commits USD 1.7 billion to Indonesia, emphasizing these regions' strategic grid advantages while meeting data-localization demands.

Power-infrastructure shortages constrain Tier-2 city expansion: India's cities face grid allocation challenges, leading to longer connection times and reliance on renewable power agreements, which, while environmentally beneficial, increase project costs.

AI-led retrofit of brownfield facilities to liquid cooling

Increasing generative-AI inference traffic at telecom edge nodes

ASIC/GPU export controls affecting supply lead-times

Segment Analysis

Colocation facilities, comprising 28.35% of spend, will grow at a 24.23% CAGR, driven by domestic control mandates for banking, insurance, and government entities. Although hyperscalers lead with a 55.82% share, their growth rate has plateaued. Colocation operators that can offer liquid cooling capabilities see increased pre-leases. The enterprise on-prem market will surpass USD 3 billion by 2030, showcasing a shift from public cloud reliance.

Hyperscalers' expansion, including Microsoft and Google's substantial investments, is expected to bolster the segment's growth rate to 21.8% CAGR. Companies integrating submarine-cable rights with GPU capacity are strategically positioned against competitors. Colocation providers offering low-latency connectivity find favor as they bridge private clusters to hyperscale resources.

Software remains pivotal, forming 45.83% of 2024's expenditure, with hardware seeing the fastest growth at 23.67% CAGR, expected to exceed USD 10 billion by 2030. Focus on cooling systems and power infrastructure is increasingly necessary to handle high energy demands.

Services, although impacted by hyperscalers' in-house capabilities, remain vital as customers pursue managed solutions, especially given supply-chain constraints in networking equipment.

Complete Report Scope:

By Data Center Type Cloud Service Providers Colocation Facilities Enterprise / On-Prem / Edge

By Component Hardware: Power Infrastructure, Cooling Infrastructure, IT Equipment, Racks, and Other Hardware Software Technology: Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision Services: Managed Services, Professional Services

By Tier Standard Tier III Tier IV

By End-user Industry IT and ITES Internet and Digital Media Telecom Operators BFSI Healthcare and Life Sciences Manufacturing and Industrial IoT Government and Defense

By Country China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Singapore Rest of Asia-Pacific



List of Companies Covered in this Report:

Alibaba Cloud (Alibaba Group)

Tencent Cloud

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft Azure

Google Cloud

Huawei Technologies

NVIDIA Corp.

Advanced Micro Devices

Baidu Inc.

NTT Global Data Centers

Equinix Inc.

Digital Realty

STT GDC

GDS Holdings

Yotta Infrastructure

AirTrunk

OneAsia Network

Sunbird Software

Nlyte Software

Schneider Electric

Delta Electronics

Vertiv Group

Fuji Electric

Daikin Industries

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support





Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Hyperscale cloud build-outs in Southeast Asia

4.2.2 Government-backed AI compute subsidies in China and South Korea

4.2.3 AI-led retrofit of brownfield facilities to liquid cooling

4.2.4 Surging generative-AI inference traffic at telecom edge nodes

4.2.5 On-prem GPU clusters by Japanese keiretsu manufacturers

4.2.6 Sovereign-AI mandates accelerating ASEAN colo pre-leasing

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Acute transformer-grade power shortages in Tier-2 Indian cities

4.3.2 ASIC/GPU export controls impacting supply lead-times

4.3.3 Rising seawater-intake restrictions on coastal mega-sites

4.3.4 Talent crunch for AI-optimized DC-IM software engineers

4.4 Impact on Sustainability and Carbon-Neutral Energy Goals

4.4.1 Sustainable Power Source and Management

4.4.1.1 Renewable vs Non-Renewable Sources of Power (Green DCs and AI Innovations)

4.4.1.2 Carbon-Footprint Reduction (Heat Pumps, District Cooling and Heating, others)

4.4.2 Sustainable Cooling Solutions and Management

4.4.2.1 Efficient Cooling Solutions for AI-Optimised DCs

4.4.2.2 PUE Ratio, WUE Ratio - Analysis

4.5 Industry Ecosystem Analysis

4.6 Regulatory or Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Data Center Type

5.1.1 Cloud Service Providers

5.1.2 Colocation Facilities

5.1.3 Enterprise / On-Prem / Edge

5.2 By Component

5.2.1 Hardware

5.2.1.1 Power Infrastructure

5.2.1.2 Cooling Infrastructure

5.2.1.3 IT Equipment

5.2.1.4 Racks and Other Hardware

5.2.2 Software Technology

5.2.2.1 Machine Learning

5.2.2.2 Deep Learning

5.2.2.3 Natural Language Processing

5.2.2.4 Computer Vision

5.2.3 Services

5.2.3.1 Managed Services

5.2.3.2 Professional Services

5.3 By Tier Standard

5.3.1 Tier III

5.3.2 Tier IV

5.4 By End-user Industry

5.4.1 IT and ITES

5.4.2 Internet and Digital Media

5.4.3 Telecom Operators

5.4.4 BFSI

5.4.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

5.4.6 Manufacturing and Industrial IoT

5.4.7 Government and Defense

5.5 By Country

5.5.1 China

5.5.2 Japan

5.5.3 India

5.5.4 Malaysia

5.5.5 South Korea

5.5.6 Singapore

5.5.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global-level Overview, Market-level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Alibaba Cloud (Alibaba Group)

6.4.2 Tencent Cloud

6.4.3 Amazon Web Services

6.4.4 Microsoft Azure

6.4.5 Google Cloud

6.4.6 Huawei Technologies

6.4.7 NVIDIA Corp.

6.4.8 Advanced Micro Devices

6.4.9 Baidu Inc.

6.4.10 NTT Global Data Centers

6.4.11 Equinix Inc.

6.4.12 Digital Realty

6.4.13 STT GDC

6.4.14 GDS Holdings

6.4.15 Yotta Infrastructure

6.4.16 AirTrunk

6.4.17 OneAsia Network

6.4.18 Sunbird Software

6.4.19 Nlyte Software

6.4.20 Schneider Electric

6.4.21 Delta Electronics

6.4.22 Vertiv Group

6.4.23 Fuji Electric

6.4.24 Daikin Industries



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j6ccw4

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