Pet Insurance Trends in Germany: Rising Pet Humanization Drives Market Growth

Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Pet Insurance - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Germany pet insurance market is projected to grow significantly, with premium values increasing from USD 1.16 billion in 2025 to USD 1.28 billion in 2026, and a forecast reaching USD 2.08 billion by 2031, reflecting a 10.20% CAGR over 2026-2031. The report segments the market by Policy Type (Pet Health and Pet Liability Insurance), Animal Type (Dogs and Cats), Sales Channel (Direct to Consumer, Broker/Agent, Bancassurance, and more), Coverage Level (Basic, Standard, and others), and Region, with forecasts provided in USD.

Germany Pet Insurance Market Trends and Insights

Rising Pet Humanization & Willingness to Spend on Health

In Germany, 73% of pet owners consider pet parenting essential to their lifestyle, shifting spending priorities towards welfare rather than cost. This has resulted in a preference for comprehensive medical coverage, preventive services, and alternative therapies akin to human healthcare. Insurers are meeting this demand by offering premium products with unlimited caps, dental benefits, and travel extensions, as well as loyalty programs that refund unused wellness budgets, adding perceived value. Animal rights discussions are also contributing to the normalization of quality veterinary care as a moral obligation, ensuring long-term demand.

Increasing Pet Adoption Post-COVID

The pandemic-era rise in remote work prompted an increase in pet adoption for companionship, with household pet ownership reaching 45% in 2024, totaling 34.3 million animals. New pet owners, often unfamiliar with veterinary bills, see insurance as a budgeting tool and respond positively to educational content. Insurers are capitalizing on this by conducting onboarding campaigns at breeder sites, shelters, and e-commerce platforms, capturing first-time owners as clients. The sustained trend of flexible work and the inflow of young pets is expected to maintain this growth trajectory.

High Premium Cost vs Perceived Need

The cost of monthly premiums, ranging from USD 14.5 to USD 94.7, remains a challenge for price-sensitive households, particularly those without previous exposure to veterinary expenses. Some regions continue to exhibit cautious spending despite increased purchasing power. To address this, insurers are introducing entry-level plans, installment billing, and clearer cost calculators, though many still weigh premiums against routine expenses. Experimenting with micro-deductibles and mileage-style caps provides affordable protection at a lower cost.

Additional market drivers and constraints include:

Rising Veterinary Costs Due to Advanced Treatments

Expansion of Flexible, Customizable Policy Products

Limited Cover for Senior Pets & Pre-Existing Conditions

Segment Analysis

Pet health insurance, which generated 80.74% of 2025 premiums, addresses direct medical costs, while the smaller liability sector grows at 11.55% CAGR due to increasing state mandates for third-party protection. Liability premiums, starting at USD 3.49 monthly, serve as an entry point, familiarizing new customers who later transition to comprehensive plans. Insurers are bundling liability cover with mid-level health plans to ease compliance and boost policy uptake.

Legislative requirements are consistently driving volume increases, establishing liability as a key growth area. Meanwhile, advancements in health insurance with enhanced claims processes and added services continue to bolster the industry. With dog ownership stabilizing and cat adoption increasing, a shift in liability focus is imminent, driven by discussions on mandatory coverage for more pets.

Dogs account for 63.92% of premiums due to higher costs, while the cat insurance market grows faster at 13.19% CAGR. Cat policies are priced lower, broadening affordability while maintaining margins. Younger consumers are opting for multi-pet packages, further boosting household spending.

Complete Report Scope:

By Policy Type Pet Health Insurance Pet Liability Insurance

By Animal Type Dogs Cats

By Sales Channel Direct to Consumer Broker / Agent Bancassurance Online Aggregators & Insurtech Platforms

By Coverage Level Basic (? €1,000 annual cap) Standard (? €5,000 annual cap) Comprehensive (Unlimited / higher caps)

By Region North West South East



Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising pet humanisation & willingness to spend on health

4.2.2 Increasing pet adoption post-COVID

4.2.3 Rising veterinary costs due to advanced treatments

4.2.4 Expansion of flexible, customisable policy products

4.2.5 Integration of IoT pet-wearables enabling risk-based pricing

4.2.6 State-level debate on mandatory pet health cover

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High premium cost vs perceived need

4.3.2 Limited cover for senior pets & pre-existing conditions

4.3.3 Fragmented data standards hamper benchmarking

4.3.4 Growth of vet "direct-payment" wellness plans

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Veterinary Clinics)

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers (Pet Owners)

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Policy Type

5.1.1 Pet Health Insurance

5.1.2 Pet Liability Insurance

5.2 By Animal Type

5.2.1 Dogs

5.2.2 Cats

5.3 By Sales Channel

5.3.1 Direct to Consumer

5.3.2 Broker / Agent

5.3.3 Bancassurance

5.3.4 Online Aggregators & Insurtech Platforms

5.4 By Coverage Level

5.4.1 Basic (? €1 000 annual cap)

5.4.2 Standard (? €5 000 annual cap)

5.4.3 Comprehensive (Unlimited / higher caps)

5.5 By Region

5.5.1 North

5.5.2 West

5.5.3 South

5.5.4 East



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:





Allianz Versicherungs-AG

AGILA Haustierversicherung AG

Uelzener Allgemeine Versicherungs-Gesellschaft

HanseMerkur Krankenversicherung AG

Getsafe Digital GmbH

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

Figo Pet Insurance (Germany)

Petplan Germany (Allianz Group)

Zurich Gruppe Deutschland

AXA Versicherung AG

Barmenia Versicherungen

Helvetia Versicherungen Deutschland

Wurttembergische Versicherung AG

R+V Versicherung AG

Generali Deutschland Versicherung AG

ERGO Versicherung AG

Gothaer Versicherungsbank VVaG

Luko Cover Clinic / Coya AG

Feather Insurance GmbH

HDI Versicherung AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/27qjcg

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