Experts Predict Soaring Demand for US-Mexico Freight Transport as Nearshoring Picks Up

Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US-Mexico Cross-Border Freight Transport - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US-Mexico cross-border freight transport market is anticipated to grow significantly, expanding from USD 91.12 billion in 2025 to USD 119.38 billion by 2031. The market is set to register a CAGR of 4.53% between 2026 and 2031. This growth is driven by capacity enhancements, increased nearshoring investments, and a rise in e-commerce parcel density, all of which are enhancing the service offerings and pricing power for carriers that guarantee reliable door-to-door delivery.

This market report is categorized by Mode of Transportation- including Road Freight (Full Truckload and Less-Than-Truckload) and Rail Freight - by End-User Industry such as Agriculture, Construction, Healthcare, and more, and by Cross-Border Lane from the United States to Mexico and vice versa. Market values are provided in USD.

US-Mexico Cross-Border Freight Transport Market Trends and Insights

Nearshoring of Electronics and Machinery Supply Chains

Original-equipment manufacturers are shifting final assembly from Asia to Mexico, reducing lead times substantially. Investments, such as Flex's USD 1 billion to serve cloud clients from Jalisco and Chihuahua and Yazaki's USD 66 million wire-harness expansion, are crucial. DHL Global Forwarding witnessed a 76.2% rise in Mexico-origin electronics exports in October 2025, confirming a significant pivot. FTL carriers benefit, yet frequent shipments boost LTL demand. Initiatives such as vendor-managed inventory programs in bonded warehouses reduce capital needs.

USMCA Rules of Origin and Regional Sourcing Incentives

Stricter USMCA rules with a 75% regional-content threshold affect compliance and have led to regionalization of supply chains. Notably, Kia's USD 600 million EV expansion in Nuevo Leon exemplifies strategic adaptations to avoid additional duties. While compliance is costly, it remains beneficial. Cross-border carriers with integrated brokerage and support are gaining preference among businesses.

Tariff Volatility and Policy Uncertainty

February 2025's proposal for a 25% tariff on Mexican imports resulted in shipment surges and subsequent slowdowns, influencing market dynamics. Persistent steel and aluminum duties affect production costs and sourcing decisions, further amplified by USMCA's automotive rules of origin disagreements. Moreover, recent US tariffs on heavy-duty trucks affected Mexico's exports. The upcoming July 2026 USMCA review threatens further rule changes, impacting long-term investments.

Other notable drivers and restraints include:

High-Frequency Cross-Border E-Commerce Shipments

Digital Customs Platforms Accelerating Clearances

Infrastructure Bottlenecks at Key Crossings

Segment Analysis

In 2025, road freight dominated the market, accounting for 92.44% due to its flexibility and ability to serve manufacturing hubs. Despite increased rail capacity, trucks remain vital. Road services are projected to grow at a 4.60% CAGR through 2031. Intermodal solutions like J.B. Hunt-BNSF-GMXT's offer faster transits but remain secondary to road, leading to sustained demand for trucking in sectors such as e-commerce and pharmaceuticals.

Complete Report Scope:

By Mode of Transportation Road Freight Full Truckload (FTL) Less-than-Truckload (LTL) Rail Freight

By End-User Industry Agriculture, Fishing, and Forestry Construction Distributive Trade (Wholesale and Retail) Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Automotive Oil and Gas, Mining and Quarrying

By Cross-Border Lane United States to Mexico Mexico to United States



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Nearshoring of Electronics & Machinery Supply Chains

4.2.2 USMCA Rules of Origin & Regional Sourcing Incentives

4.2.3 Digital Customs Platforms Accelerating Clearances

4.2.4 Laredo World Trade Bridge Capacity Expansion

4.2.5 High-Frequency Cross-Border E-Commerce Shipments

4.2.6 Rapid Growth of Bonded Cross-Dock Hubs In "Twin Triangles" Corridor

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Infrastructure Bottlenecks & Congestion at Key Crossings

4.3.2 Tariff Volatility (Section 122/301) & Policy Uncertainty

4.3.3 Security Risks & Cargo-Theft Corridors in Mexico

4.3.4 Cross-Border Driver Shortages & Aging Truck Fleet

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Mode of Transportation

5.1.1 Road Freight Transport

5.1.1.1 Full Truckload (FTL)

5.1.1.2 Less-than-Truckload (LTL)

5.1.2 Rail Freight Transport

5.2 By End-User Industry

5.2.1 Agriculture, Fishing, and Forestry

5.2.2 Construction

5.2.3 Distributive Trade (Wholesale and Retail trade)

5.2.4 Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

5.2.5 Manufacturing and Automotive

5.2.6 Oil and Gas, Mining and Quarrying

5.2.7 Other End-user Industries

5.3 By Cross-Border Lane

5.3.1 United States to Mexico

5.3.2 Mexico to United States



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market Level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

6.4.2 Schneider National, Inc.

6.4.3 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

6.4.4 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc.

6.4.5 Landstar System, Inc.

6.4.6 UPS Supply Chain Solutions (UPS Inc.)

6.4.7 FedEx Logistics

6.4.8 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

6.4.9 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. (CPKC)

6.4.10 Union Pacific Railroad Co.

6.4.11 BNSF Railway Co.

6.4.12 Grupo Mexico Transportes (Ferromex)

6.4.13 Grupo Traxion, S.A.B. de C.V.

6.4.14 Grupo Transportes Monterrey

6.4.15 Uber Freight (Transplace)

6.4.16 XPO, Inc.

6.4.17 DSV A/S (DB Schenker)

6.4.18 Ryder System, Inc.

6.4.19 Trimac Transportation Ltd.

6.4.20 Maverick Transportation



7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Schneider National, Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc.

Landstar System, Inc.

UPS Supply Chain Solutions (UPS Inc.)

FedEx Logistics

DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. (CPKC)

Union Pacific Railroad Co.

BNSF Railway Co.

Grupo Mexico Transportes (Ferromex)

Grupo Traxion, S.A.B. de C.V.

Grupo Transportes Monterrey

Uber Freight (Transplace)

XPO, Inc.

DSV A/S (DB Schenker)

Ryder System, Inc.

Trimac Transportation Ltd.

Maverick Transportation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kroqsb

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