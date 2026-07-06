Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Embedded Lending - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The embedded lending market is forecasted to expand significantly, from USD 467.34 billion in 2025 and USD 528.56 billion in 2026 to USD 955.45 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 12.57% between 2026 and 2031. This growth is segmented by Customer Type (Consumer Embedded Lending (B2C), Business Embedded Lending (B2B)), Industry Vertical (E-commerce and Retail Platforms, Professional Services, and more), Partnership Model (Banks, Fintechs, and more), and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, and more).

Global Embedded Lending Market Trends and Insights

Rapid Digitization of Checkout Lending Journeys Checkout finance has become a standard conversion tool across many digital commerce platforms. In March 2026, Affirm expanded its Stripe partnership to support Shared Payment Tokens, integrating BNPL into AI-initiated purchase flows. Klarna and Stripe also partnered, extending flexible payments into Google Search via Google Pay. This positions providers that integrate early into AI-driven checkout layers to retain share as purchasing shifts beyond conventional web and app journeys.

Real-Time Cash Flow Underwriting for SMEs Traditional bank underwriting often relies on historical financial data, which may not reflect an SME's current performance. The embedded lending market counters this by utilizing live transactions and cash flow signals directly from merchant platforms. In February 2026, Mastercard integrated Small Business Credit Analytics into its Open Finance platform, allowing lenders to use real-time sales data combined with analytics for better SME credit decisions.

Fragmented Lending, Privacy, and Consumer Protection Rules Regulatory constraints continue to challenge the scaling of embedded lending across jurisdictions. Formal regulations in the UK and New York impose authorization and privacy requirements for BNPL, which affect scalability across regions. Smaller operators may face difficulties in absorbing compliance costs, influencing origination toward larger players.

AI-Enabled Credit Decisioning

Open Banking Data Access

Legacy Core Integration Constraints

Segment Analysis Consumer embedded lending captured 68.5% of the market in 2025, mainly through BNPL, checkout installments, and wallet-linked credit. Embedded consumer finance remains essential due to its integration into digital purchase experiences. Business embedded lending is projected to grow at 15.6% CAGR from 2026 to 2031, driven by invoice financing, working capital, trade finance, and term lending, which are being embedded in ERP systems and other business tools. This B2B segment benefits from stronger operating economics due to larger loan sizes and stable merchant relationships.

Complete Report Scope:

By Customer Type Consumer Embedded Lending (B2C) BNPL Installment Loans Revolving Credit Lines Business Embedded Lending (B2B) Invoice Financing Working Capital

By Industry Vertical E-commerce and Retail Platforms Professional Services

By Partnership Model Banks Fintechs

By Geography North America South America



Geography Analysis North America held 42.1% of the market share in 2025, benefiting from an established digital payments infrastructure and dense platform operator presence. The region can more easily absorb rising compliance costs due to its scale. Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a 15.2% CAGR between 2026 and 2031, supported by underserved SME populations and a strong mobile-first approach. Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa offer varied growth paths driven by developments in payment infrastructure and regulatory reforms.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rapid Digitization of Checkout Lending Journeys

4.2.2 Real-Time Cash Flow Underwriting for SMEs

4.2.3 Vertical SaaS Monetization Through Embedded Credit

4.2.4 Open Banking Data Access and API Orchestration

4.2.5 Cross-Border Compliance Architecture as a Differentiator

4.2.6 AI-Enabled Credit Decisioning With Lower Manual Review Load

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Fragmented Lending, Privacy, and Consumer Protection Rules

4.3.2 Partner Dependency and Revenue-Sharing Margin Pressure

4.3.3 Fraud, Synthetic Identity, and Adverse Selection Risk

4.3.4 Legacy Core Integration and Data Standardization Constraints

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS

5.1 By Customer Type

5.1.1 Consumer Embedded Lending (B2C)

5.1.1.1 BNPL

5.1.1.2 Installment Loans

5.1.1.3 Revolving Credit Lines

5.1.1.4 Other Consumer Credit Products

5.1.2 Business Embedded Lending (B2B)

5.1.2.1 Invoice Financing

5.1.2.2 Working Capital

5.1.2.3 Term Loans

5.1.2.4 Trade Finance

5.1.2.5 Other Business Credit Products

5.2 By Industry Vertical

5.2.1 E-commerce and Retail Platforms

5.2.2 Mobility, Travel and Transportation

5.2.3 Healthcare, Wellness and Medical Services

5.2.4 Professional Services

5.2.5 Supply Chain and Logistics

5.2.6 Automotive

5.2.7 Education and EdTech

5.2.8 Real Estate, Home Services and Construction

5.2.9 Other Verticals

5.3 By Partnership Model

5.3.1 Banks

5.3.2 Fintechs

5.3.3 Marketplace

5.3.4 Other Partnership Structures

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 South America

5.4.2.1 Brazil

5.4.2.2 Argentina

5.4.2.3 Rest of South America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 United Kingdom

5.4.3.2 Germany

5.4.3.3 France

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 Spain

5.4.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4.1 India

5.4.4.2 China

5.4.4.3 Japan

5.4.4.4 Australia

5.4.4.5 South Korea

5.4.4.6 South East Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Philippines)

5.4.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.4.5.3 Turkey

5.4.5.4 South Africa

5.4.5.5 Nigeria

5.4.5.6 Rest of Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Stripe, Inc.

6.4.2 PayPal Holdings, Inc.

6.4.3 Klarna Bank AB

6.4.4 Affirm Holdings, Inc.

6.4.5 Block, Inc.

6.4.6 Fiserv, Inc.

6.4.7 Finastra

6.4.8 Lendflow

6.4.9 Liberis

6.4.10 YouLend

6.4.11 Parafin

6.4.12 Kanmon, Inc.

6.4.13 Biz2X

6.4.14 Banxware GmbH

6.4.15 Hokodo

6.4.16 Jaris, Inc.

6.4.17 TurnKey Lender

6.4.18 Zopa Bank Limited

6.4.19 Deserve, Inc.

6.4.20 WiseWorks, Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Stripe, Inc.

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Klarna Bank AB

Affirm Holdings, Inc.

Block, Inc.

Fiserv, Inc.

Finastra

Lendflow

Liberis

YouLend

Parafin

Kanmon, Inc.

Biz2X

Banxware GmbH

Hokodo

Jaris, Inc.

TurnKey Lender

Zopa Bank Limited

Deserve, Inc.

WiseWorks, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/me5g9

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