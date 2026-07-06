Antiscalants Market Poised for Growth, Projected to Reach USD 6.56 Billion by 2031

Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antiscalants Market by Type Application, Process Type & Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The antiscalants market is set for significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from USD 5.02 billion in 2026 to USD 6.56 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Carboxylates/carbonates-based antiscalants will be the second fastest-growing segment, owing to their strong dispersion properties. This makes them highly effective with modern water treatment systems, especially in applications like reverse osmosis, desalination, and municipal water treatment. Their ability to tackle scale formation more efficiently while causing less environmental impact than traditional phosphonates is key to rising demand for sustainable water treatment solutions.

Crystal Modification's Rise - Crystal modification stands out as the second most valuable process type by enabling efficient deposit elimination while maintaining system cleanliness. This technology is gaining traction in reverse osmosis, cooling, and industrial water treatment systems due to its operational efficiency and maintenance reduction capabilities. As industries seek advanced, reliable methods to manage scale formation, the demand for crystal-modification-based antiscalants is poised to surge.

Municipal Water Treatment & Desalination Trends - The sector sees significant growth due to escalating water shortages and rising potable water demands. Investments in desalination and wastewater treatment facilities, driven by stringent quality and discharge standards, are propelling this growth. Antiscalants play a critical role in protecting reverse osmosis membranes, enhancing system performance, and minimizing maintenance costs. Global urbanization and population growth further amplify this demand.

Regional Focus: Middle East & Africa - As the second fastest-growing region, the Middle East and Africa benefit from antiscalants driven by water scarcity and desalination reliance. Substantial investments in desalination plants enhance membrane protection and systemic function. The oil and gas industry's extensive regional operations further fuel antiscalant demand. With these industrial activities and heightened water conservation awareness, the region is rapidly emerging as a pivotal market.

Industry Expert Validation - Validation through primary interviews categorizes expertise into company types and geographies. Tier 1 companies represent 60%, while North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific account for the majority of regional insights, confirming the report's robust research coverage.

Leading Industry Players - Key players include Dow (US), BASF SE (Germany), Ecolab (US), Solenis (US), Kemira (Finland), Clariant (Switzerland), Syensqo (Belgium), Kurita Water Industries Ltd (Japan), Veolia Group (France), and Italmatch Chemicals SPA (Italy). Their strategic initiatives, product launches, and market activities are thoroughly examined to uncover industry dynamics.

Comprehensive Report Insights - This research categorizes the antiscalants market by type, application, and region. Detailed analytics highlight growth drivers like burgeoning demand for sustainable water treatments and membrane technologies, while addressing environmental and alternative technology restraints. The report unveils opportunities in eco-friendly product development and market expansion in emerging regions. Stakeholders can utilize these insights for competitive positioning and strategic planning.

Why Purchase This Report? - Stakeholders gain from revenue estimates, market dynamics, and competitive landscapes to master strategic implementation. Detailed insights into market drivers, restraints, and challenges enhance understanding of market trends. Opportunities for product innovation and market development are explicitly delineated, providing a comprehensive overview of the evolving antiscalants landscape.

Key Analysis Highlights:

Drivers: Water treatment demand, membrane technology growth.

Restraints: Environmental concerns, alternative technology availability.

Opportunities: Eco-friendly formulations, emerging market expansion.

Challenges: Raw material price fluctuations, water chemistry variability.

In-depth competitive assessment of leading companies.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 268 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $6.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Water Scarcity and Growing Adoption of Desalination and Reverse Osmosis (Ro) Technologies Increasing Wastewater Reuse and Reclamation Projects Declining Global Availability of Water, Along With Increasing Demand for Clean Water Stringent Water Treatment Regulations

Restraints Volatility in Costs of Raw Materials Chemical Discharge Risks From Desalination Concentrates Growing Shift Toward Green Chemistry

Opportunities Increasing Use of Antiscalants in Oil & Gas Applications Development of Green and Biodegradable Antiscalants Expansion of Antiscalants in Developing Countries

Challenges Membrane Fouling Caused by Antiscalants High-Silica and Complex Water Chemistries

Case Studies Huber Group's Use of Toray Ruper Antiscalant Combating Iron Fouling in Brackish Water Ro Systems Impact of Ropur Rpi Antiscalant At Lohnen Water Plant



Company Profiles

Dow

BASF

Ecolab

Solenis

Kemira

Clariant

Syensqo

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Veolia Group

Italmatch Chemicals S.P.A.

Biolab Arabia Ltd. Co.

Dubichem

Reza Investment Company Ltd.

Aries Chemical, Inc.

Ovivo

Aes Arabia Ltd.

Snf Group

Angel Chemicals Private Limited

Hydrovida

Accepta Water Treatment

King Lee Technologies

American Water Chemicals, Inc.

Shandong Kairui Chemistry Co. Ltd.

Axeon Water

Acuro Organics Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5efb4u

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